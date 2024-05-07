Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home 5 Sports Programs to Watch on Prime Video if You’re a Sports Fan
Community Contributions

5 Sports Programs to Watch on Prime Video if You’re a Sports Fan

Renee Johnson
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Did you know there were around 1.8 billion online video streaming subscribers last year?  

Consumers enjoy streaming for a variety of reasons. From choosing from a diverse catalog of programs to saving money compared to paying for cable TV service, many consumers enjoy subscriptions to one or more streaming service platforms.

Streaming platforms offer variety, and sports content happens to be a popular genre. You won’t be disappointed if you live, eat, and breathe sports and enjoy streaming services. 

Here are five programs on Prime Video that sports fanatics should have on their must-watch lists. 

1. Air: A Story of Greatness

If you watched Netflix’s The Last Dance series about Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls, add Air to your list of programs to watch. The movie, which includes an all-star cast, focuses on Nike’s signing of Jordan to a contract. You can’t go wrong with actors like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, and Jason Bateman. While the flick is about Nike pursuing Jordan, His Airness is barely in the movie. Instead, the movie zeros in on Jordan’s mother and her role in the negotiations. It’s worth the time at just under two hours.

2. Kelce

You saw Travis Kelce, half of the Kelce-Taylor Swift power couple, win the Super Bowl as part of the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year. But he’s not the only athlete in the family. Kelce is a feature-length documentary on Prime Video focusing on brothers Travis and Jason Kelce. 

The documentary chronicles Jason’s Super Bowl LVII clash as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles against his brother’s team. It was a smash hit for the Kelce brothers on Prime Video. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the brothers and their lives, Kelce is a must-watch.

3. A League of Their Own

Set in the 1940s, A League of Their Own focuses on an all-women professional baseball league that was started during WWII. While this league filled a big void when male baseball players went to war and helped national morale, the end of the war led to the end of the league. Once the male baseball players returned to the U.S., fan and management interest in the all-women’s league plummeted. Actors like Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Geena Davis starred in the flick.

4. The Ride

Whether or not you’re familiar with or interested in bull riding, The Ride is worth watching. It’s an eight-episode documentary covering the Professional Bull Riders Team Series. You’ll see eight teams going at it in head-to-head competition. Besides the action, you’ll learn about the individual competitors, their teams, and their loved ones. Who knows? You might become a fan of bull riding.

5. McEnroe

You’ve likely heard the name John McEnroe. While long retired from professional tennis, he was one of those athletes whose relevance extended beyond their sport. The McEnroe documentary takes you on a journey to see what made one of the all-time greats in tennis the star that he was. You’ll learn about the highs and lows, as well as hear from his family and contemporaries.

These are some of the best sports programs on Prime Video. It’s worth heading over to the streaming platform and checking out these and other programs if you’re a sports fan.

When streaming, it helps to have the right technology. If your laptop or computer is too old, the viewing experience might leave much to be desired. In that case, it’s worth checking out some new Windows laptops or desktops to enjoy streaming content the way it should be. That way, you’ll be ready for all the sports content Prime Video offers die-hard sports fans.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Renee Johnson

Renee Johnson

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Planning to Build Its Own AI-Language Model to Compete with Google & OpenAI
2 Japanese Companies Introduce the First Ever 6G Device – 500X Faster than 5G
3 5 Sports Programs to Watch on Prime Video if You’re a Sports Fan
4 Cardano Founder Creates X Poll Proposing ADA and BCH Integration
5 Bitcoin Blockchain Hits the One-Billionth Transaction Threshold – The Next Billion Already Counting

Latest News

Microsoft Planning To Build Its Own AI-Language Model
News

Microsoft Planning to Build Its Own AI-Language Model to Compete with Google & OpenAI

Krishi Chowdhary
Four Japanese Companies Introduce the First Ever 6G Device
News

Japanese Companies Introduce the First Ever 6G Device – 500X Faster than 5G

Krishi Chowdhary

A group of Japanese companies, including DOCOMO, NTT, NEC, and Fujitsu, have propelled us to a whole new world of technology with the first-ever prototype for a 6G device. It...

Cardano Founder Creates X Poll Proposing ADA and BCH Integration
Crypto News

Cardano Founder Creates X Poll Proposing ADA and BCH Integration

Rida Fatima

Charles Hoskinson, the prominent figure behind Cardano, recently revealed some interesting thoughts on X. Through what he termed a hypothetical poll, Hoskinson asked crypto enthusiasts if Cardano and Bitcoin Cash...

Bitcoin Blockchain Hits the One-Billionth Transaction Threshold - The Next Billion Already Counting
Crypto News

Bitcoin Blockchain Hits the One-Billionth Transaction Threshold – The Next Billion Already Counting

Rida Fatima
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Recovers - Is a Massive Rally on the Pipeline?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Recovers – Is a Massive Rally on the Pipeline?

Rida Fatima
Crypto Venture Capital Raises Over $1 Billion in Two Consecutive Months
Crypto News

Crypto Venture Capital Raises Over $1 Billion in Two Consecutive Months

Rida Fatima
technology real state marketing
Community Contributions

The Impact of Technology on Real Estate Marketing and Sales

Renee Johnson

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.