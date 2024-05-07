5 Sports Programs to Watch on Prime Video if You’re a Sports Fan

Did you know there were around 1.8 billion online video streaming subscribers last year?

Consumers enjoy streaming for a variety of reasons. From choosing from a diverse catalog of programs to saving money compared to paying for cable TV service, many consumers enjoy subscriptions to one or more streaming service platforms.

Streaming platforms offer variety, and sports content happens to be a popular genre. You won’t be disappointed if you live, eat, and breathe sports and enjoy streaming services.

Here are five programs on Prime Video that sports fanatics should have on their must-watch lists.

1. Air: A Story of Greatness

If you watched Netflix’s The Last Dance series about Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls, add Air to your list of programs to watch. The movie, which includes an all-star cast, focuses on Nike’s signing of Jordan to a contract. You can’t go wrong with actors like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, and Jason Bateman. While the flick is about Nike pursuing Jordan, His Airness is barely in the movie. Instead, the movie zeros in on Jordan’s mother and her role in the negotiations. It’s worth the time at just under two hours.

2. Kelce

You saw Travis Kelce, half of the Kelce-Taylor Swift power couple, win the Super Bowl as part of the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year. But he’s not the only athlete in the family. Kelce is a feature-length documentary on Prime Video focusing on brothers Travis and Jason Kelce.

The documentary chronicles Jason’s Super Bowl LVII clash as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles against his brother’s team. It was a smash hit for the Kelce brothers on Prime Video. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the brothers and their lives, Kelce is a must-watch.

3. A League of Their Own

Set in the 1940s, A League of Their Own focuses on an all-women professional baseball league that was started during WWII. While this league filled a big void when male baseball players went to war and helped national morale, the end of the war led to the end of the league. Once the male baseball players returned to the U.S., fan and management interest in the all-women’s league plummeted. Actors like Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Geena Davis starred in the flick.

4. The Ride

Whether or not you’re familiar with or interested in bull riding, The Ride is worth watching. It’s an eight-episode documentary covering the Professional Bull Riders Team Series. You’ll see eight teams going at it in head-to-head competition. Besides the action, you’ll learn about the individual competitors, their teams, and their loved ones. Who knows? You might become a fan of bull riding.

5. McEnroe

You’ve likely heard the name John McEnroe. While long retired from professional tennis, he was one of those athletes whose relevance extended beyond their sport. The McEnroe documentary takes you on a journey to see what made one of the all-time greats in tennis the star that he was. You’ll learn about the highs and lows, as well as hear from his family and contemporaries.

These are some of the best sports programs on Prime Video. It’s worth heading over to the streaming platform and checking out these and other programs if you’re a sports fan.

These are some of the best sports programs on Prime Video. It's worth heading over to the streaming platform and checking out these and other programs if you're a sports fan.