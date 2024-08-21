Countries
Community Contributions

Is Advanced Technology Making Us Smarter, or the Reverse?

Renee Johnson
Updated:
There is so much new advanced technology on the market these days that it is impossible to keep track of. Every time we think we’ve caught up with the latest advancements, something new comes along that makes last year’s innovations seem ancient.

The big question, though, is whether all these new advancements are actually helping us think better, or just helping us in general? Some people believe the latter, that in having tools to do all our work for us, we are actually dulling our senses and preventing us from thinking critically. Let’s take a closer look at this discussion in more detail.

What technology advancements are on the market, and how are they affecting us?

Before we get into the debate about which advancements are good for us and which aren’t, we should consider exactly what is out there. AI certainly has a lot to do with it. Thanks to AI and machine learning, we have been able to largely eliminate the need for many kinds of manual tasks. A lot of mathematical functions have been made redundant because finance and accounting are being revolutionized, for example.

Other industries that are being affected include things like logistics. People once had to think very carefully about volume, routing, and other aspects of this industry. Now all they do is punch numbers into a system now and wait for the results to appear.

Even education – the very subject that is supposed to make us smarter – is being revolutionized by this technology. We can create AI algorithms to manage modules, produce lessons, and even come up with history facts for us. Our teachers can whip up new lessons in all subjects in a matter of seconds. So is this a good thing?

Some people think no

There is certainly a school of thought which holds that technology is destroying our brain capacity. With all of the above-mentioned innovations, and others like them, we’re being robbed of our ability to think critically. If we don’t have to perform mathematical functions in our heads, then we forget how to use these faculties.

Opponents of the digital revolution also fear that these advancements promote sloth in general. They are afraid that people will soon not even think about the processes involved in getting things done. They will simply poke buttons and everything they need will fall at their feet.

Not everyone believes this

However, proponents of technology disagree. These tools are available to help us, yes, but their real beauty is in freeing us from monotonous tasks and actually enabling us to think more critically. If you don’t have to worry about the humdrum aspects of your job, you can strategize and brainstorm with your staff about the larger possibilities of your industry.

And this is where true creative genius comes from. If you have a good system, you can build upon it in more and more ingenious ways. You will bring about more innovation, and thanks to the personalization aspects of new technology, you will be able to do it in a way that is customized for your company and your own ways of doing things.

Test your current status

This debate could go on indefinitely, of course. But one thing you should be sure to do is make a proper assessment of where your IQ currently stands. There is a groundbreaking new tool out there called Cerebrum IQ, which offers a free IQ test and ways to build upon the score that you receive.

Its genius lies in the fact that it cuts through the usual ways of testing intelligence. Regardless of your country of origin or native language group, the test will give you an accurate assessment of where you stand in different cognitive areas. The secret lies in the depiction of pictorial puzzles. The test consists of 30 multiple-choice questions of increasing levels of difficulty.

When you take it, you will receive a score, and you will have the ability to build upon it by completing exercises that target each of five cognitive skills: memory, speed, reaction, logic, and concentration. The program analyzes your strengths and weaknesses, and allows you to focus on the areas you need most.

Everyone can benefit

Regardless of where you stand, everyone can benefit from learning more about and building upon their IQ level. Once you gain a better understanding of your strengths and weaknesses, you’ll be able to build upon them. This will help you work closely with the rest of your team and take your company forward. With or without advanced technology.

