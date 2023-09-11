How Technology is Transforming the College Admissions Process

Technological innovations are causing massive changes in every industry, including higher education and college admissions. Nowhere is this more evident than in the college admissions process.

Today, technology is evident in every pocket of the admissions journey. And most digital and online changes are welcomed by applicants, their families, and admissions representatives. This is especially true of tech-fueled solutions that make the experience more efficient, less stressful, less expensive, or more convenient.

4 Technologies Changing College Admissions

Below are some of the top transformations happening across college admissions that you’ll want to know about if you or someone you know will soon be campus-bound.

1. AI is everywhere.

From the moment that you create your online profile on a college’s site or through the Common App, you’re going to be face-to-face with AI. Some colleges are even testing the waters by having AI software evaluate transcripts, per Inside Higher Ed. With that being said, one type of AI technology is proving to be a bit of a conundrum: Generative AI products like ChatGPT.

Why all the fuss? In a nutshell, generative AI presents some ethical concerns. Spark Admissions, the top-rated college admissions consulting company nationwide, explains that the platform could become a fertile ground for academic dishonesty. As Spark Admissions notes, admissions professionals will have tools to know if a student used ChatGPT to write their essays. College admissions officers require that students write their own sophisticated pieces that showcase their unique qualities. According to Spark Admissions, students will seriously risk rejection from schools if their essays are not original, authentic work.

This doesn’t mean that ChatGPT and generative AI can’t be useful in a different form, such as a self-serve chatbot. It just doesn’t have a place in the college admissions process, which seeks to get a holistic feel for who applicants really are.

2. In-person opportunities frequently have virtual counterparts.

Remember the days when you had to drive or fly to a college to get a feel for its campus vibe? Now you can save your cash for dorm essentials. The tech bug has hit hard in terms of the virtual college admissions scene. Today, nearly everything you can do in person can be done via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or even FaceTime.

Take interviews. Most colleges and universities still open their doors to real-world meetings with prospective students. But they’re just as willing to set up virtual interviews. The same holds for campus tours. As noted by EdTech, this isn’t just a way to encourage more applicants to get interested in a particular college. It helps make college a more accessible reality for kids whose families can’t afford to spend upwards of $3,000 to engage in traditional campus visits.

The only sticking point is that sometimes college-bound high schoolers don’t realize how to make the most of their virtual encounters. Most could benefit from some tried-and-true virtual meeting etiquette protocol reminders: Have clean backgrounds. Be in a quiet spot. Dress nicely. Remember, first impressions matter. Even if an online college interview doesn’t have any bearing on a student’s admission decision, it should be approached professionally.

3. The age of digital reading has hit the textbook industry.

Today, it’s not unusual for students to have a couple of textbook-buying options. One is to buy a new or used print textbook. The other is to either buy or temporarily rent access to the same textbook in a digital format. Although digital textbooks aren’t always significantly cheaper than print versions, they have some serious appeal.

The first advantage is that they don’t have to be picked up. A student who’s waited until the last minute can just pay for the book and get it instantly on any device. The second advantage is that even a few dollars matters. The average college textbook is more than $100 and 11% of students have admitted that they had foregone eating to pay for books. Is it any wonder e-textbook popularity has risen by 156% in a decade?

A final advantage to digital textbooks is that sometimes texts can be found for free. LibGen, ManyBooks.net, and scores of other sites offer legitimately, legally free texts that are used in college classes. Since students frequently hesitate to apply to some colleges over tuition worries, online textbooks can take away some of their concerns.

4. Apps are playing matchmakers between kids and colleges.

Much like dating apps, some app products now offer to match high school teens with their perfect colleges. The goal of these apps is to provide some guidance to students unsure about which college to consider. Though by no means should an app usurp a guidance counselor or admissions consultant, it can be a useful tool.

Users of these apps input personal information including academic likes and dislikes, individual traits, etc. The app’s algorithm will then parse the data against data collected from a range of colleges and universities. The objective of the app is to then produce some potential fits for the user to think about exploring.

Obviously, any matches produced by the app should be further investigated by the student. Nevertheless, it’s a nifty way to get some suggestions for a student who’s sincerely not sure where to begin looking. Plus, it’s good for college admissions personnel to receive applications from teenagers and young adults already family with their campuses.

At this point, technology has clearly made a splash in the world of college admissions. And it shows no signs of slowing down. Accordingly, look for emerging tech solutions to further inform the entire process.