How to Successfully Tackle Smartphone Security in Your Organization

With so many new smartphone models being rolled out each year, it’s crucial to stay on top of security for your business. The last thing you want is to experience a ransomware attack or data breach that could have been prevented. If you allow employees to use their own devices for work, it’s even more important to tighten up security because you don’t have as much control over how those devices are used.

Whether you issue company devices or have a Bring Your Own Device policy, here’s what you can do to increase cybersecurity where smartphones are concerned.

1. Require the use of antivirus software

You already physically protect your phones with quality cases, and it’s equally important to protect the software. Installing antivirus applications on all devices that access your company network or accounts is essential.

If your company develops your own software, make sure you include security in the development lifecycle and don’t leave it out until the end. If you do, you’ll find that it will be impossible to properly secure certain aspects of an application. Your security and development teams need to work together.

2. Issue company devices

One of the fastest ways to beef up cybersecurity is to start issuing company devices and not allow employees to use their personal devices for work. This will give you complete control over the device, including all apps installed, the ability to install new apps, and you can also install tracking software. You can severely limit access to each phone’s features so employees can only use it to perform necessary work.

This isn’t an option that employees particularly like, but it’s a step in the right direction for your business if your goal is to increase cybersecurity.

3. Implement ongoing training

Training your employees to avoid situations and actions that can lead to a cyberattack is something that should be happening on an ongoing basis rather than being a one-time thing. Most people will forget certain details and need to have a regular reminder to stay on top of their game. For example, regular cybersecurity training centering around phishing awareness will increase the chances of your employees identifying and avoiding a phishing scheme. Without regular training, they might get a little too comfortable and make a mistake.

4. Enforce consequences

Perhaps the most important aspect of having a security policy is how it gets enforced. If nobody is held accountable according to company policy after a violation, then other employees won’t have a reason to take those policies seriously.

Make sure to always enforce your company’s cybersecurity policies to ensure you get everyone on board with compliance. Sometimes employees don’t disregard the rules to be malicious, but rather, to avoid inconvenience. For example, if you require emails to be manually encrypted, some people might skip that step to save time. However, if they know there will be consequences for doing that, they will start encrypting every email.

5. Prevent downloads and app installs

Since many cyberattacks begin as seemingly innocent downloads, you’ll want to program your employees’ phones to block new app installations unless authorized by your company. You can also block downloads for certain file types if it won’t interfere with their ability to perform their duties.

Crack down on smartphone security

Getting serious about cybersecurity is the only way to prevent attacks against your organization. Don’t be afraid to crack down on policy violators and start implementing stricter rules if you’ve been lax about security.

Otherwise, you could find yourself dealing with the aftermath of a data breach or other cyberattack.