How to Prepare Your Mac for macOS Sequoia Upgrade

At the WWDC 2024 event, Apple introduced the 15th version of macOS called Sequoia. This new version has many great features, like better productivity tools and stronger privacy controls. It also works more smoothly with other Apple products.

Usually, Apple allows everyone to try the early version for developers. However, we recommend waiting for the final version, which will likely be available in September or October 2024.

This article provides the steps on how to prepare your Mac for the macOS Sequoia upgrade. It’s very important to clean up your Mac from junk files and create a backup of your data before the upgrade so that everything works properly.

1. Check your Mac’s hard drive to be working properly

Before installing any new macOS, we recommend that you run Disk Utility to check your hard drive for any possible issues. Resolve them to prevent problems with the installation process to macOS 15.

Here’s how to use Disk Utility to check if you have any system issues:

Locate and run Disk Utility from the Application folders > Utilities. Click the First Aid option at the top. Click the Run button to check your drive.

2. Free up space on your Mac to have enough room for the new system

Apple recommends at least 8 GB of disk space for installing a new system, but having 16-20 GB is better to avoid any issues. Check your disk space usage and clean up your Mac if needed. Look for any files that you don’t need anymore (big or small) and delete them from your disk drive, clear caches, and other junk files to free up space.

To check your disk space usage, follow these steps:

Open System Settings. Click General in the left panel. Select Storage in the right panel. Take a look at the bar chart at the top of the window. Here you can see how much free space you have on your disk.

Please note that macOS 15 may not support all your installed applications. Before you upgrade, we recommend that you check if your daily-used apps will work with Sequoia. Some third-party apps may not be compatible yet or may need updates from their developers. Some older apps may not run on the new system, so be prepared to find alternatives if needed.

To check your apps for updates, you can use App Cleaner & Uninstaller from Nektony.

Run App Cleaner & Uninstaller. Click Updates in the left panel. Select all apps in the list of available updates and click Update.

4. Check macOS compatibility

Ensure that your Mac computer supports the latest macOS and software updates. Here’s the list of devices that are compatible with macOS 15.

MacBook Air (2020 and newer)

MacBook Pro (2018 and newer)

Mac Mini (2018 and newer)

iMac (2019 and newer)

iMac Pro (2017 and newer)

Mac Studio (2022)

Mac Pro (2019 and newer)

5. Back up your data

Before you do any major update on your Mac, back up your files. This way, you can prevent losing them if something goes wrong during the Sequoia installation process. You can do this with an Apple pre-installed tool called Time Machine.

Open System Settings. Click General in the left panel. Select Time Machine in the right panel. Click Add Backup Disk and follow the instructions to back up your data.

6. Keep your iCloud account logged in

iCloud is a service that connects many Apple apps and system software. To avoid any problems or errors during installation, you should keep your iCloud account logged in on your device. This way, you can access and sync your photos, files, contacts, and more across all your Apple devices.

7. Check your Internet connection

A reliable and secure internet connection is crucial for downloading a new macOS version. A poor network can cause delays or incomplete downloads, while a risky network can expose you to security threats. Ensure you have a stable connection before starting the download.

8. The last step: Upgrade to macOS Sequoia

You’re almost ready! After completing the previous steps, if the public beta is available, you can start installing macOS Sequoia. It’s easy and fast. Follow these steps:

Open System Settings > go to the General section. Click Software Update in the right panel. Click to upgrade your Mac. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish the installation.

Please note that the process may take some time, depending on your internet connection and Mac model.