Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
1 Million XRP Coins Acquired at $0.005 Per XRP in 2014, Ripple CTO Reveals Remarkable XRP Purchase
Crypto News

1 Million XRP Coins Acquired at $0.005 Per XRP in 2014, Ripple CTO Reveals Remarkable XRP Purchase

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

David Schwartz’s response to a question by prominent cryptocurrency trader Alex Cobb’s questions has sparked reactions among crypto enthusiasts. In an October 2 tweet, Cobb asked his X community about the lowest price they bought XRP for. 

While several XRP enthusiasts quoted different amounts, some $0.13 and others $0.11 and $0.17, Schwartz’s answer attracted the most attention. The Ripple CTO said his father bought over 1 million XRP at about half a penny ($0.005) per token in April 2014.

XRP Community Set Buzzing Following David Schwartz’s Response to Cobb’s Question

David Schwartz’s statement implied that his father spent about $5,000 to buy a million XRP tokens. This sparked a reaction among the XRP community, considering the enormous return on investment such investment would yield. According to historical TradingView data, XRP recorded $0.005 price levels in 2014.

This could be when Schwartz’s father bought the crypto asset as the coin’s value tanked significantly, even below the $0.005 price level. Considering the asset’s current market value at $0.51, his father will make up to 10,100% profit if he still has the coins.

Cobb’s tweet sent the X crypto community abuzz, with someone jokingly saying the influencer is impersonating an IRS agent. Further, Cobb shared his most legendary moment when he bought $1,000 worth of XRP at $0.12 per XRP.

What Could be XRP’s Market Value in the Future?

XRP gradually gained traction before the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs. The case has hugely impacted the token’s price, as it has been unable to record new all-time highs. It was so bad that XRP could not record new highs even when the biggest bull run occurred in 2021. 

This lawsuit lingered for several years, but it’s finally reaching its tipping point. In addition, the case has made several headlines in the crypto community as people anticipate its outcome. 

More so, Ripple became incredibly popular, evident in the buzz it created when Ripple had a partial victory in July 2023. And it’s no surprise that many analysts have been predicting its future price. Dark Defender, a pro-XRP entrepreneur and strategist, also expressed optimism about XRP’s growth via the X platform.

In his recent tweet, Dark Defender predicted that XRP’s breaking $0.55 will push it above the weekly Ichimoku Clouds, empowering it for highs. He noted that Ripple will retest the $0.66 resistance in the next few days.

According to the analyst, once Ripple breaches the $0.6 level, it will target $0.91 and, from there, proceed directly to $1.33. Also, he believes a new all-time high at $5.85 is possible for Ripple once it surpasses $1.8815. 

Meanwhile, XRP trades at $0.5093, representing a 2.7% decline in the last 24 hours. However, the asset still holds a 1.7% seven-day price increase and a nearly 1% 30-day price gain. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Surges Above $28,000, Catching Short-Sellers Off-Guard
2 1 Million XRP Coins Acquired at $0.005 Per XRP in 2014, Ripple CTO Reveals Remarkable XRP Purchase
3 Omegle Statistics and Facts [2023 Data]
4 SpaceX Statistics 2023: Launches, Employee Demographics, & More
5 WooCommerce Statistics [2023 Updated Data]

Latest News

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Surges Above $28,000, Catching Short-Sellers Off-Guard

Asad Gilani
What is Omegle
Statistics

Omegle Statistics and Facts [2023 Data]

Jeff Beckman

In the ever-evolving landscape of online communication, Omegle has consistently stood out as a unique and enigmatic platform. In 2023, it’s more intriguing than ever to delve into the statistics...

Key SpaceX Statistics
Statistics

SpaceX Statistics 2023: Launches, Employee Demographics, & More

Jeff Beckman

SpaceX, the renowned brainchild of billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk, has transformed the space rockets industry since its deployment in 2003. Since its inception, SpaceX has made the headlines...

WooCommerce Statistics
Statistics

WooCommerce Statistics [2023 Updated Data]

Susan Laborde
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple Price Forecast: Crypto Analysts Predict 700% Price Surge on XRP

Nick Dunn
Tokenization
Crypto News

Tokenization Gains Massive Adoption as Traders Intensify ‘The Knife Fight’ in Cryptoverse

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on October 3 Bitcoin SV, GALA, And MNT

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.