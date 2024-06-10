Countries
108 Former Prosecutors Appeal US Government to Rescue Binance Executive in Nigeria
108 Former Prosecutors Appeal US Government to Rescue Binance Executive in Nigeria

Rida Fatima
The Prolonged detention of Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan in Nigeria has raised concerns from US law agencies. Notably, over 100 former US federal prosecutors and agents have inscribed their names on a letter to the US Department of State.

This letter, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aims to secure Gambaryan’s release from the Nigerian authorities. The law agents claim that the US Government’s efforts for his release have been relatively poor so far.

US Prosecutors and Agents Appeal for Gambaryan’s Release

This group of former government officials recalled Gambaryan’s service to the nation for over a decade. The Binance executive served as a special agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The officials stated that several of them worked with Gambaryan, and his devotion to the rule of law was not in doubt. Further, they detailed some cases he worked on in the past. These cases covered vital areas such as terrorism financing, identity theft, and child pornography.

Also, Gambaryan was an integral team member who handled the infamous Silk Road public corruption cases.

Meanwhile, the officials stated that Gambaryan is in custody based on false charges related to money laundering and tax evasion. They believe his position in Binance should not make him shoulder responsibility for the company’s actions.

Further, the letter states that Gambaryan is completely innocent of the charges and is a mid-level Binance employee. Therefore, he does not hold enough power to influence the company’s decisions.

Also, they believe that further inaction from the US government will lead to dire consequences. Tigran Gambaryan and other Binance officials visited Nigeria for talks on financial compliance.

However, the Nigerian officials demanded a substantial payment to handle compliance issues after the meeting. This approach concerned the visiting party for their safety, and they promptly left the region.

Gambaryan was lured back to Nigeria through an invitation, where his passport was confiscated, and he was placed under arrest.

The Nigerian Authorities arrested Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla in February for suspected money laundering and tax evasion. Anjarwalla escaped from Nigerian custody, fleeing to Kenya, while Gambaryan stayed at the Kuje correctional facility in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Nigeria Defends Binance Executive Prosecution Despite US Lawmakers’ Criticism

Amid criticisms, the Nigerian Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, claims that Gambaryan’s trial has followed normal legal processes. Idris noted that the case is built on the evidence gathered against Binance and Gambaryan. 

Additionally, he stated that Binance would have a chance to defend itself in court against severe financial crime charges.

Further, the information minister claimed that Gambaryan was provided consular access and all necessary care in compliance with diplomatic protocols. 

Meanwhile, Nigerian news outfit The PUNCH reported that Gambaryan’s health declined last month. According to the report, he collapsed in a Federal High Court in Abuja during his money laundering trial proceedings.

Notably, Gambaryan was denied bail and absent in a court hearing before he collapsed in the courtroom. 

The US former government officials, in their letter, stated that immediate action was needed to ensure his safety and preserve his life. Also, they urged the US Government to take urgent action on the case before it is too late.

