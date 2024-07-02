10x Staking Gains – New Token Pepe Unchained Raises $1.9M in Half a Month

Multiple meme coins have made 2x–3x gains in the seven days, with the crypto market rebounding after last week’s dump.

Frog coins have soared in popularity recently, with big weekly gainers like $FROG (+88%) and $PEIPEI (+158%). Pepe Unchained is a cheaper, faster, and utility-based Pepe coin that has raised over $1.9M in less than a month. It offers a 1,017% staking APY and is 18 hours away from the next price increase.

The crypto market is regaining ground, with the global market cap increasing by 2.66% in the last week. The 24-hour meme coin volume is also up 5.86%, reaching 3.475B.

Coins like $HOPPY and $PEIPEI have increased by 11% in the last 24 hours, while $ROXY has increased by 93.6% in the last week. In this positive market, one frog coin has raised over $67K in a few days, reaching $1.9M.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is one of the most promising crypto presales of 2024. It is a cheaper, faster, and more advanced Pepe (the coin that pumped by 20,032% in over a year).

It offers a 1,017% staking APY, maximizing long-term rewards.

$PEPU is the first frog meme coin with its own blockchain, which offers token holders several benefits (like lower transaction fees).

Below, we discuss why Pepe Unchained might be a promising investment in today’s meme coin market.

The Meme Coin Market Is Rebounding – 272% Weekly Gains

The meme coin market was all red following the recent bearish scenario, with both the US and Germany selling part of their Bitcoin reserves, which sparked market-wide worries.

However, meme coins are now back, with the last week showing multiple 2x–3x gains:

Frog-themed coins like $FROG (+88% weekly) and $GAGA (+20% daily) are also doing well, showing a resurgence in the frog coin ecosystem.

The original Pepe was listed at $0.0000000658 in April 2023 and surged to $0.00000378 on June 5, a 5,644% increase in under two months.

By comparison, Pepe Unchained promises substantial growth because, unlike the coins mentioned above, $PEPU has utility in its proprietary blockchain.

Why Is Pepe Unchained Primed for Success?

In our Pepe Unchained price prediction, we estimated it might hit $0.5572 by the end of 2024, a 5,635% increase from its listing price of $0.0097.

Investing $737 at listing would lead to $42,266 in one year if our prediction is accurate.

Such a significant price increase isn’t unheard of. $BONK has increased by 7,015% in the last year, and $MOG has increased by 10,349% yearly.

$PEPU’s most valuable utility is its Ethereum L2 proprietary blockchain, which could propel its price to new highs, especially if it builds a dApp ecosystem and brings more utility.

The L2 blockchain offers token holders several benefits:

Double staking rewards (currently 1,017%)

Double staking rewards (currently 1,017%) Lightning-speed on-chain trading and staking

Lightning-speed on-chain trading and staking Lower gas fees for boosted profits

Lower gas fees for boosted profits Instant bridging between $ETH and the Pepe Chain

Instant bridging between $ETH and the Pepe Chain Dedicated block explorer for transparency

To buy Pepe Unchained, connect your wallet to the presale widget, select a purchase method, and specify the amount of $PEPU you want to buy. Confirm the transaction, and you can stake your tokens immediately.

💰 Staking 106,431 $PEPU ($871) would result in 1,188,834 $PEPU in one year ($9,729).

Depending on the project’s vesting schedule (still unannounced), you can claim your staked tokens after listing.

Verdict – Can Pepe Unchained Surpass Pepe?

The original Pepe remains the most profitable frog coin, with a $454M market cap. The second-largest frog coin (Brett) has a $62M market cap by comparison (86% lower).

Pepe has no utility or even staking functionality but it still made over 57x in under two months since listing.

Conversely, Pepe Unchained offers a 1,017% staking APY and is the first frog coin with its own blockchain. The project shows a lot of promise, with only 18 hours left before the next price increase.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

