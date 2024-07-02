10x Staking Gains – New Token Pepe Unchained Raises $1.9M in Half a Month

The crypto market is regaining ground, with the global market cap increasing by 2.66% in the last week. The 24-hour meme coin volume is also up 5.86%, reaching 3.475B.
Coins like $HOPPY and $PEIPEI have increased by 11% in the last 24 hours, while $ROXY has increased by 93.6% in the last week. In this positive market, one frog coin has raised over $67K in a few days, reaching $1.9M.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is one of the most promising crypto presales of 2024. It is a cheaper, faster, and more advanced Pepe (the coin that pumped by 20,032% in over a year).
$PEPU is the first frog meme coin with its own blockchain, which offers token holders several benefits (like lower transaction fees).
Below, we discuss why Pepe Unchained might be a promising investment in today’s meme coin market.
The Meme Coin Market Is Rebounding – 272% Weekly Gains
The meme coin market was all red following the recent bearish scenario, with both the US and Germany selling part of their Bitcoin reserves, which sparked market-wide worries.
However, meme coins are now back, with the last week showing multiple 2x–3x gains:
Frog-themed coins like $FROG (+88% weekly) and $GAGA (+20% daily) are also doing well, showing a resurgence in the frog coin ecosystem.
The original Pepe was listed at $0.0000000658 in April 2023 and surged to $0.00000378 on June 5, a 5,644% increase in under two months.
By comparison, Pepe Unchained promises substantial growth because, unlike the coins mentioned above, $PEPU has utility in its proprietary blockchain.
Why Is Pepe Unchained Primed for Success?
In our Pepe Unchained price prediction, we estimated it might hit $0.5572 by the end of 2024, a 5,635% increase from its listing price of $0.0097.
Such a significant price increase isn’t unheard of. $BONK has increased by 7,015% in the last year, and $MOG has increased by 10,349% yearly.
$PEPU’s most valuable utility is its Ethereum L2 proprietary blockchain, which could propel its price to new highs, especially if it builds a dApp ecosystem and brings more utility.
The L2 blockchain offers token holders several benefits:
To buy Pepe Unchained, connect your wallet to the presale widget, select a purchase method, and specify the amount of $PEPU you want to buy. Confirm the transaction, and you can stake your tokens immediately.
Depending on the project’s vesting schedule (still unannounced), you can claim your staked tokens after listing.
Verdict – Can Pepe Unchained Surpass Pepe?
The original Pepe remains the most profitable frog coin, with a $454M market cap. The second-largest frog coin (Brett) has a $62M market cap by comparison (86% lower).
Pepe has no utility or even staking functionality but it still made over 57x in under two months since listing.
Conversely, Pepe Unchained offers a 1,017% staking APY and is the first frog coin with its own blockchain. The project shows a lot of promise, with only 18 hours left before the next price increase.
