Home Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit
Crypto News

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit

Yesterday, a whale sold 5.4M $SLOTH for 1,500 $SOL, a 253% profit. The initial purchase was less than a month ago, and Slothana became public on May 1 on Raydium.

After launch, Slothana took a week to gather investor interest and impetus that drove the uptrend. It reached an ATH on May 13 at $0.05676 (+194.85%).

Slothana historic price performance

Meme coins have performed excellently in the past months, with $TRUMP pumping 3,500% since January 1, 2024. $WIF is also up by 1,741% historically, and Ethereum by 61% YTD.

In this context, a new ERC-20 meme coin, WienerAI ($WAI), has raised $1.79M and is nearing the end of its presale.

💰 It’s currently priced at $0.000706, so with $10,000, you could buy 14.1M $WAI.

To illustrate, if $WAI reached $0.0247 (+250%), you’d have $35K. And such increases aren’t rare with meme coins, as seen with Slothana.

Let’s discuss the overarching context and WienerAI’s potential below.

Slothana Whale Sells 5.4M $SLOTH for Over $800K

On May 13, a whale that had bought 5.4M $SLOTH sold it for 1,502 $SOL, worth over $800,000 at the time of the transaction.

Slothana sell transactions

On April 12, 1 $SLOTH was worth 0.0001 $SOL ($0.0153). At the time of the sale, $SLOTH was worth $0.05471, a 253% profit.

The seller bought $SLOTH from multiple wallets, transferred everything to one wallet, and sold all tokens yesterday.

Slothana whale transactions

The meme coin industry has recently experienced booming success, with tokens like $SLOTH, $TRUMP, and $PEPE performing excellently.

This could be the result of Keith Gill’s return. Known as DFV on Reddit or RoaringKitty on X, he started the GameStop stock booster in 2020/2021 and has significant influence in investor circles.

With this in mind, let’s talk about WienerAI’s presale, project details, and why this AI-powered token might follow Slothana’s successful launch.

WienerAI Raises $1.79M and Might Follow in Slothana’s Footsteps

WienerAI ($WAI) is an ERC-20 token on presale launched on April 25 and is currently worth $0.000706. 

Investors have bought over $1.79M and staked almost $1.9B tokens with a current APY of 544%.

The project offers AI-enhanced trading that’s predictive, instant, and beginner-friendly. The AI industry has been booming recently, with projects like $NEAR, $AKT, and $RNDR growing by 28% to 44%.

AI-powered projects performance on CoinMarketCap

$WAI has zero fees, seamless token swaps, and MEV protection on the bot trader, bringing significant investor attention to the project.

It has over 8,200 followers on X and has been featured on popular crypto platforms like Cryptonews, Bitcoinist, and Techopedia. Moreover, our WienerAI price prediction is looking positive.

WienerAI’s tokenomics also show a healthy long-term vision for the project:

  • 69B token supply
  • 30% presale allocation (20.7B)
  • 20% staking allocation (13.8B)
  • 20% marketing allocation (13.8B)
  • 10% DEX/CEX liquidity allocation (6.9B)

Visit the official presale website to learn more about WienerAI and stake it.

How to Participate in the WienerAI Presale

When you buy WienerAI, you’ll receive the $WAI tokens in the website wallet, not in your personal wallet. Once the presale ends, you can claim the $WAI tokens straight to your wallet.

You can also stake the tokens for a 544% APY rewards rate. The tokens will be temporarily locked for a period specified by the developers.

Typically, the lock-up period starts at several days and can last for one to two years. With meme coins, a period of several months is more likely, but that remains to be seen.

Vesting begins once the lock-up period ends, when investors start claiming their staked tokens and rewards.

To Conclude

After Slothana’s 253% bump, Keith Gill’s return, and other meme coins showing solid performance, it might be time for another presale like WienerAI to shake the market.

The project has raised over $1.79M, and investors have staked +1.9B tokens with a 544% APY. Its tokenomics are also focused on long-term viability, and the AI trading bot brings significant utility to the token.

However, you should DYOR before making crypto investments, as the industry is volatile and uncertain. No one can guarantee profits, and it’s up to you to make an informed decision.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

