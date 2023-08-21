3 Under The Radar Crypto Investments Even Michael Burry Wouldn’t Short

Have you ever wondered which crypto assets would make even the most skeptical investors think twice before shorting them? Crypto assets have been on a roller-coaster ride, with some shooting to the moon and others plummeting.

Amid this chaotic universe, there are a few hidden gems. Here are three under-the-radar crypto assets that even Michael Burry, the famous investor known for shorting subprime mortgages in the 2008 crisis, might hesitate to bet against:

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) Launchpad XYZ ($LPX) Avalanche (AVAX)

Why Michael Burry Might Think Twice?

The cryptocurrency industry is a dynamic one offering investors exceptional chances for enormous rewards. Even the most experienced investors may find it challenging to navigate the crypto market due to the abundance of alternatives it offers. So, why exactly would someone as experienced as Michael Burry hesitate to short these assets?

Remember his bet against the housing market? It was because he saw value where others saw none. These three cryptos, though under the radar, show genuine promise in terms of technology, security, and potential for real-world application.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) – The Best New Crypto to Appear on the Market, Raising $25M

Everyone is buzzing about the great meme crypto project known as Wall Street Memes Token ($WSM). Over a million individuals have been drawn to the meme currency project Wall Street Memes, which demonstrates the enormous potential of local effect.

This new meme cryptocurrency is among the currencies with the broadest support base thanks to its 400K organic followers on Instagram and Twitter, a sizable and reliable community.

Its presale has already surpassed $24 million and still going strong, making it the next cryptocurrency to buy and make profits in the next bull run.

Being inspired by the Gamestop incident and Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, Wall Street Memes goes beyond just token gathering.

It is developing a thriving community where users have control over the platform, encouraging involvement and empowering cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The project also generously airdrops $50,000 to its community as an added benefit.

The Wall Street Memes is one of the most recent presale ventures to emerge following the price decline of Pepe Coin. Since Elon Musk interacted with the official Twitter account of the coin three times, many people think this new meme coin might revolutionize the game.

People who regularly follow the cryptos Elon approved couldn’t help but notice Elon’s support for WSM because he freely expresses his love of memes.

The $WSM coin is being watched by experts, who predict a value explosion of at least 50X. So make sure you get your first batch of tokens before the sales rise! Find out how to Wall Street Memes here.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX) – The Next Big Thing to Open Crypto to All

A serious issue, especially for new investors, is having thousands of cryptocurrencies on the list for investing. As a result, choosing which is the best cryptocurrency to buy can be difficult, leaving most investments to be done by seasoned investors alone.

Beginners consequently lack the space and chance to experience meaningful success in the cryptocurrency market. This is where Launchpad XYZ comes in. The goal of Launchpad XYZ is to address this issue and give everyone the same opportunity, regardless of their level of expertise.

By making access to cryptocurrencies, NFTs, blockchain gaming, and the metaverse easier, this ambitious project seeks to promote the widespread use of Web3 assets.

Offering a straightforward, user-friendly interface and a wealth of information to the users, they hope to demystify Web3. As a result, people can learn about practical techniques and frameworks for making decisions, giving you complete control over your transactions.

The $LPX coin is expected to list shortly on the most reliable exchanges, which will undoubtedly cause a price increase. Investors can currently purchase $LPX tokens during the ongoing presale event for just $0.0445 in advance of the anticipated exchange listings later this year.

Avalanche (AVAX) – Fast and Eco-Friendly Smart Contracts Platform

In terms of scalability and low gas fees, Avalanche is the blockchain that will put both Ethereum and Bitcoin behind. Avalanche is a new layer-one blockchain that works on a consensus protocol where three individual blockchains independently validate transactions.

This allows a network to have way faster transactions, 4,500 per second, lower fees, and a low impact on the environment.

The native coin of the Avalanche is AVAX which is currently trading for about $11.2. Avalanche is a network that supports smart contacts, DApps, and all Ethereum-based projects, which is why so many investors and Ethereum users have switched to Avalanche.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is a vast ocean filled with both vast treasures and dangerous waters. The likes of Michael Burry, with their astute ability to read between the lines, might see the potential in these lesser-known assets.

But remember, as the world of crypto continues to evolve, so should your knowledge.

Keep learning, stay curious, and who knows? Maybe you’ll find the next crypto diamond in the rough. After all, isn’t that what the adventure is all about?

In the meantime, getting Wall Street Memes ($WSM), Launchpad XYZ ($LPX), or Avalanche (AVAX) is your safest bet and an excellent starting point.