4 New Altcoins Under $1 Worth Monitoring in March

The price of Bitcoin was hovering around $73k for a while, and it looks like the effects of the announced bull run are already here. While Bitcoin’s price is increasing, altcoins’ prices closely follow. The price of Ethereum increased by 52% during the last 30 days, urging investors to diversify their portfolios and do everything in their power to make the most out of this favorable period. This article will cover the best eight altcoins worth monitoring, so let’s get to work!

New Altcoins to Keep on Your Radar

Bitcoin recently surpassed its all-time high hit in November 2021, which was $65k. The new milestone is $73,835.57. This development has sparked speculation among investors about the potential for an altcoin bubble. Anticipating a shift in funds towards lower-priced tokens in the near future, many investors are now turning their attention to the most promising cryptocurrencies priced under $1. This is the reason why we have selected the best eight affordable altcoins worth monitoring now:

Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) – New Meme Coin Poised to Explode

Drawing inspiration from the legendary meme crypto pioneer Dogecoin, Dogecoin20 capitalizes on its popularity while introducing its unique advantages. At the core of Dogecoin20 lies a Stake-to-Earn mechanism designed to reward the community while bolstering the project’s functionality.

By offering passive rewards on a token with high growth potential, Dogecoin20 sets a new standard, stimulating demand beyond the typical speculative interest seen in meme coins. Presently, stakers stand to earn a remarkable 1912% APY. Nevertheless, as the staking pool expands, this rate will diminish, underscoring the urgency for those seeking to maximize their potential gains.

Green Bitcoin ($GBTC) – Appealing Crypto Introducing Predict2Earn Mechanism

Monitoring Bitcoin’s price can be challenging, but it is great fun nonetheless. Green Bitcoin acknowledges and embraces this enthusiasm by introducing a predict-to-earn mechanism, rewarding investors for their passion. The process is straightforward—$GBTC holders stake their tokens and predict the next day’s change in Bitcoin’s price.

Accurate predictions result in rewards, and those who miss the mark can make a new prediction the following day. Rewards are claimable after each 24-hour cycle. This price prediction system offers an engaging way to convert knowledge and price monitoring efforts into daily rewards, fostering community participation and enhancing the overall stability of the ecosystem.

Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – Polygon–based Meme Coin Conquering Market

$SPONGEV2 emerges as the improved version of the $SPONGE token, which hit some serious goals last year. This new token aims to enhance the Sponge ecosystem by introducing features like play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and a Stake-to-Bridge mechanism. Its innovative approach to liquidity and staking mechanisms has garnered enormous attention.

By tackling key issues in decentralized finance, particularly liquidity provision, $SPONGEV2 presents an appealing prospect for investors. The Sponge development team is in the final stages of preparing a P2E game designed to engage players, which will certainly contribute to its popularity even more.

DeeStream ($DST) – Crypto Revolutionizing Streaming with Decentralization

DeeStream is a groundbreaking decentralized streaming platform aiming to disrupt the streaming market, which is currently valued at $160.55 billion. With projections suggesting a market value of $247 billion by 2027, DeeStream ambitiously targets the top position, challenging established platforms like Kick and Twitch.

Setting itself apart, DeeStream aims to incentivize user engagement by offering rewards for completing specific tasks and prioritizing creator support over traditional platforms. This approach means that creators will pay reduced fees, there will be fewer content creation restrictions, and the convenience of instant fund withdrawals through an accessible withdrawal button will please users.

