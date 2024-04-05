5 Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of the Next Bitcoin Halving Milestone

The next Bitcoin halving is scheduled sometime between April 18th and 20th, and it may lead to a bullish period for the crypto industry. During the last halving, Bitcoin’s price spiked by ~380% over a year.

Altcoins played a bigger role, though.

Cardano (ADA), for instance, increased by ~4,500% in the same period, from $0.05 to $2.3.

Ethereum grew by 4,169%, from $187.01 to $4,168.34 (May 11th, 2020 to May 11th, 2021).

While past performance doesn’t predict future results, it’s reasonable to believe the crypto market may experience some growth during the next Bitcoin halving.

The 5 Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of the 2024 Bitcoin Halving

We’ve identified five altcoins with good fundamentals (like roadmap and community support) that could benefit from the next Bitcoin halving. However, it’s important to DYOR (Do Your Own Research) before investing in any cryptocurrency.

1. Ethereum (ETH) – The King of Smart Contracts in 2024

Dubbed the ‘King of Altcoins’ by the community, Ethereum is not the first altcoin in history, but it’s arguably the most popular and talked-about.

Since the start of the year, ETH has grown by 72.54%, from $2,353 on January 1st to $4,060 on March 11th, a mere $600 from its all-time high (ATH) of $4,600 in November 2021.

It’s currently valued at $3,285, a 19% decline, but after such a steep upward movement, this price correction is to be expected. The support seems to be at the $3,200 mark, and resistance is at $3,600.

With the incoming halving this month, we may see Ethereum test the resistance and potentially reach a new ATH if there’s enough bullish sentiment around it.

2. Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) – The Dogecoin Successor

Dogecoin20 is a new meme coin that raised over $10M during presale. The project is set to launch on Dogeday, April 20th, which may coincide with the Bitcoin halving.

1 DOGE20 costs $0.00022, as the developers are using the marketing token allocation to promote the project until listing day.

The new Doge is non-inflationary due to its limited supply of 140 billion tokens and provides staking opportunities for long-term passive income. It’s also more eco-friendly and offers greater scalability thanks to the proof-of-stake protocol.

Given the project will list during Dogeday and the Bitcoin halving, community sentiment may spike significantly with enough bullish push from Doge supporters.

3. Arbitrum (ARB) – Leading Layer 2 Ecosystem on Ethereum

Arbitrum dubbs itself the ‘Future of Ethereum,’ an L2 protocol on Ethereum that adds significant functionality to the blockchain (like DeFi, Gaming, and NFTs).

Between January 1st and 11th, 2024, ARB grew by 44.55%, from $1.5781 to $2.2581. It’s currently in a downtrend, testing the support level at $1.432.

According to L2Beat, an ETH L2 tracker, Arbitrum is the most popular L2 on Ethereum at the moment. Its TVL (total value locked) is ~$16 billion, almost double that of its closest competitor, Optimism ($9.27 billion TVL).

ARB seems to be Ethereum’s biggest scaling solution, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving could increase investor interest in the L2 ecosystem.

4. Slothana (SLOTH) – Solana Meme Coin with Over $8M Raised

Slothana is the newest Solana-based meme coin that raised over $8M in less than two weeks of going on presale. The project aims to become the biggest Solana meme coin in the community.

There are rumors that Slothana was created by the Smog founders, another crypto that pumped 75x and gave early investors good returns. They even publicly supported Slothana on X, alongside Wall Street Memes.

Solana meme coins have been going viral for the past month, with Slerf, Pundu, and BOME experiencing significant growth.

We also estimate a meme coin frenzy this month due to the Bitcoin halving and Dogecoin Day around April 20th. And with enough community support, investing in Slothana may lead to good gains in this bull season for a well-prepared investor.

Currently, 1 SOL can buy 10,000 SLOTH (~$ $175). You’ll receive the airdrop tokens as soon as you buy Slothana. This is the same presale approach as Smog, which makes us believe the rumors about their common origin might be true.

5. Solana (SOL) – One of the Fastest Third-Gen Blockchains

Given its recent uptrend, Solana could prove to be among the best altcoins to invest in this season. Since October 15th last year, it has gone up by 661%. It was only $48 away from breaching its historical ATH from November 2021.

SOL is currently trading at $175.78, a 13% decline from its recent peak on March 31st. However, the project showcases strong bullish behavior, and the community sentiment is also positive.

As one of the most efficient third-generation blockchains, some in the community have dubbed Solana an ‘Ethereum killer.’ dApps are constantly being developed on Solana, with two notable examples being Decaf and Helium.

Solana-based meme coins are also thriving, showcasing the blockchain’s influential position in the crypto industry.

Key Takeaways

As the next Bitcoin halving and Dogeday approach, the crypto industry hopes for another bull run, as seen during previous halvings.

This period also brings intense FOMO, which may result in bad investment decisions. DYOR responsibly and never let hype dictate your investments.