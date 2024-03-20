5 Best Cryptocurrencies Projected to Mint Profits Amid Bearish Phase

The crypto market has retraced slightly today after a stellar performance in the past week, highlighting the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. While these frequent ups and downs are typical of all cryptocurrencies, some decline more than others during bearish market conditions.

So investing in the right coins can make a huge difference during a bearish phase or a bear market and save you from huge losses. With the bearish market in mind, we’ve picked the crypto tokens that stand out and have the highest growth potential.

At the time of writing, Scotty AI, Smog Token, Sponge V2, Green Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Minetrix are among the top 5 cryptocurrencies with to potential to render maximum gains. More exciting facts about these cryptocurrencies and their prospects are detailed below.

Scotty AI (SCOTTY) – Among the Top Cryptocurrencies to Generate $10 Million in Presale

>>>Visit Scotty AI<<<

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?

Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Scotty AI is an AI-powered crypto project inspired by a dog-themed meme tagged Scotty the AI. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, Scotty the AI monitors transactions on the blockchain to detect and flag anomalies and fraud.

It furnishes its community with updates regarding current trends in Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, and other crypto advancements. With a limited supply of approximately 1.73 billion tokens, SCOTTY, the project’s utility token, has high price growth potential.

💥Presale Update!💥 ScottyTheAi #1 #memecoin (w/Ai utility) of 2024$SCOTTY has raised $10.7M 🎉 this was raised way faster than expected due to the high demand of the crypto community wanting to join ScottyTheAi. Well on our way to closing out presale early and heading for… pic.twitter.com/qhfA3W2SzW — Scotty The Ai (@ScottyThe_Ai) March 14, 2024

Remarkably, Scotty, the AI presale is over with over $10.7 million raised by investors who took advantage of its affordable price. According to the developers, the presale target was met quicker than expected, and the next goal is to achieve a $100 million market cap value.

Based on the current growth of the AI market in the world, Scotty AI will likely be one of the surprise performers in 2024. Its exciting roadmap indicates future developments, including lightning-fast transactions, security, and fraud detection features.

The Dog-themed token is among the best-performing cryptocurrencies, so far accumulating over $10 million in the presale phase.

Users who missed out on the presale can purchase $SCOTTY from the official website before it is listed on exchanges. The launch date for live trading on exchanges will be announced soon.

Smog Token (SMOG) – The Top Airdrop Ecosystem on Solana

>>>Visit Smog Token<<<

While cryptocurrencies continue to drive popularity and profits, Smog Token has constantly claimed the spotlight after its launch in February 2024. Smog Token began its journey on the Solana blockchain but is now available on Ethereum due to increasing demand.

Remarkably, Smog Token is symbolized by a fiery dragon, symbolizing strength, resilience, and the unstoppable force of the crypto community.

According to the developers, Smog Token aims to become Solana’s number one airdrop ecosystem and continues to reward investors with $SMOG tokens. Also, Smog Token hosts weekly giveaways for members who engage with its social media channels.

Based on the tokenomics, MOG’s supply is capped at 1.4 billion, with 35% dedicated to airdrops and 50% to marketing. According to the Smog Token team on X, Season 1 of the airdrop will end on April 3, so users must complete tasks on zealy.io to participate quickly.

Also, season 2 promises to be bigger and better for those buying and holding SMOG. We recommend SMOG for airdrop lovers. Based on its promising prospects, it’s a potential token to hold during the downtrend phase.

Sponge V2 (SPONGEV2) – The Return of a Community Favorite Token

>>>Visit Sponge V2<<<

Sponge V2 is the relaunch of the original Sponge series that was quite successful during the memecoin season of 2023. While Sponge V1 had some constraints, such as security and utility, Sponge V2 introduced an enhanced version with a unique staking model.

Sponge V2 will benefit from Polygon’s robust security, while the weekly Play-to-Earn (P2E) game will attract more game lovers to the ecosystem. Remarkably, Sponge V1 raced to a $100 million market cap within a short while, and Sponge v2 is set to repeat, if not surpass this feat.

The Sponge V1 tokens have been converted to V2 through a bridging process. According to the roadmap, the goal is to absorb liquidity from investors and relaunch on top Tier-1 crypto exchanges.

Meanwhile, the staking rewards give $SPONGE holders the ideal opportunity for passive income and will encourage long-term holding, thereby creating scarcity.

Notably, 43.09% of the total supply of 150 billion SPONGEV2 tokens is dedicated to staking rewards. Therefore, based on its features and passive income for investors, we believe Sponge V2 is worth investing even in bearish conditions.

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) – The Gamified Green Staking Platform

>>>Visit Green Bitcoin<<<

Green Bitcoin is an innovative eco-friendly crypto project introducing a new concept tagged Gamified Green Staking. Investors who hold its native GBTC tokens can earn by correctly predicting Bitcoin price swings to earn extra tokens as rewards. This price prediction will be done weekly and will offer investors exciting rewards.

About 20% of the total token supply is allocated for staking rewards and 10% for community rewards. Green Bitcoin’s reliance on a stake-to-earn mechanism makes it about 10,000 times eco-friendlier than the main blockchain.

According to the developers, the Green Bitcoin project is hosted on Ethereum due to its solid framework, advanced ecosystem, proven stability, and eco-friendly nature.

Remarkably, the GBTC presale has crossed the $6 million milestone, showing massive interest from the community. This prompted the developers to host a $200 GBTC giveaway to reward their followers.

We believe the GBTC solves a vital environmental problem in energy conservation and stands out as a good buy during the bearish market conditions.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) – Introducing Decentralized Cloud Mining Solution for BTC Miners

>>>Visit Bitcoin Minetrix<<<

Bitcoin Minetrix is a cloud mining project that introduces tokenized cloud mining, enabling regular people to access Bitcoin mining. With each Bitcoin Halving, the mining difficulty increases, making it quite difficult for traditional miners to keep up.

The rising cost of electricity and expensive mining hardware makes most Bitcoin mining to be controlled by institutions, leaving little chance for regular investors. Sadly, many scam actors operate as cloud miners, ripping investors off after an extended period of mining.

Bitcoin Minetrix offers a solution to these problems. Its decentralized cloud mining solution allows everyone to participate and earn mining credits by simply staking BTCMTX tokens. These credits are then burnt to receive Bitcoin cloud mining time.

@MarathonDH ramps up infrastructure as #Bitcoin's code update looms, aiming to stay competitive amidst revenue cuts. 🔧 How do you think miners will navigate the changing landscape post-halving? 🤔#BitcoinMinetrix has also reached a new milestone and surpassed $12,400,000! pic.twitter.com/vDDa2zgGXa — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) March 18, 2024

The BTCMTX token is currently on presale, having raised over $12.4 million. This stage 1 BTCMTX token is worth $0.0141 and can be purchased from the official website. Also, BTCMTX is hosting a $30,000 Minedrop where ten lucky winners will receive $3000 worth of BTCMTX tokens each.

Bitcoin Minetrix provides a practical solution for BTC miners to earn more rewards. Therefore, it has a high growth potential, making it worth accumulating even in the ongoing bear market.

Conclusion – Are the Above Cryptocurrencies worth the Hype?

The sudden price swings in the crypto market can turn off new investors looking to mint profits from less-volatile cryptocurrencies.

While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin might be out of reach for them, coins such as SCOTTY, GBTC, BTCMTX, and SPONGEV2 present an innovative, viable alternative to navigate the volatile market.

Notably, there are no guarantees in the crypto market, and all decisions to trade or hold tokens are at an investor’s risk. However, proper research and techniques, such as lot size management, could reduce risk exposure for investors and traders.