5 Crypto Price Predictions from Youtube Influencers Revealed

YouTube can be a goldmine for investors if they know the correct place to look. Not all influencers are cut from the same cloth, and some are only in it for themselves. However, the good ones can hit on projects before the rest of the market cops on.

Of course, the fact they are influencers means they have a big following, and so once the information gets out there, it can affect a price almost immediately. This is why using YouTube influencers for coins that are already listed on exchanges is a fool’s game.

Instead, you need to focus on influencers that earn their cheese by browsing the best crypto presales market and unearthing some gems.

The reason for this is presale prices move much slower and only increase in stages, so you will still be able to get great value even if you don’t see the YouTube the second it is released.

The other reason is a lot of investors are looking for a quick fix and don’t want to wait for a presale coin to take a long period of time before the listings begin. They don’t realize patience equals profit. Not only can you see a return before the coin even goes live, but if it pumps, you will be at the best possible price while having much less risk than investors that get involved after the launch.

We are going to focus on 5 presales in particular that some of what we consider the best YouTubers are recommending. We will not just focus on the content in the video however, as you can look at that yourself, we will discuss the features we think make each project a standout project.

Wall Street Memes – This Could Be A New Number 1 Crypto Meme Coin

Michael Wrubel is one of the most popular crypto YouTubers because of how much detail he goes into every project. He doesn’t just tell you to invest, he explains why and normally is involved himself. His YouTube goes into great detail about everything that the project offers.

In regards to Wall Street Memes ($WSM), the standout feature by far is the community they already bring to the crypto world. Wrubel goes into detail discussing their Twitter account, which has over 250k followers, and how it is a hub for crypto lovers online.

This community has already pushed the presale over $14.5 million, and as Wrubel notes, the Discord and Telegram groups both have around 12,000 members, which goes to show how big this project could be.

It still has a long way to go through presale, but things certainly look exciting at the moment. Find out how to buy Wall Street Memes here.



>>>Visit Wall Street Memes Presale<<<

Mr. Hankey – Hoping to Bring Shitcoins Back With a Bang

Jacob Crypto Bury is one of the most prolific crypto YouTubers, as he relentlessly researches and posts about new coins. He was one of the first to the party when it comes to the new shitcoin Mr. Hankey. This is a coin really hoping to put the shit back in shitcoin.

Based on the character of the same name from the hit tv series South Park, Mr. Hankey is hoping to be the coin that launches the shit coin comeback.

For too long, the focus has been on meme coins, and with this project based on humor, they hope to steal back the limelight.

There isn’t too much for Bury to focus on, as the project only cares about pumping and creating a fun environment. The presale hard cap is only set at $500,000 as the team behind it wishes to waste no time capitalizing on any momentum they can build.



>>>Visit Mr. Hankey Presale<<<

Thug Life Token – A Project for Investors That Have Been Burnt Before

Crypto Gains is a YouTube influencer who is known for adding a lot of personality and emotion to his videos. You aren’t just there to find out about the next big crypto you are also there to have some fun, and in regards to Thug Life Token (THUG), boy, does he have some fun with this one.

Crypto Gains relates to the thug life meme a lot and loves that there is a ghetto crypto that is speaking the lingo.

The project itself is also very no-nonsense, there are no frills or thrills it’s all about pumping. They want to represent the investors who have been left with the bag.

By this, they mean they want to represent investors who have been scammed one way or another when they invested in a dodgy crypto project. The team has backed up their words too.

After the presale reaches its hard cap of just over $2 million, the liquidity will be locked in to prevent any sort of rug pull by the inventors.



>>>Visit Thug Life Token Presale<<<

yPredict – New Trading Platform Investors Will Love

Katoch Tubes is a crypto YouTuber best known for his daily updates, normally doing a deep dive into one particular crypto. He is great at getting to the point and summing up what a project does best. When it comes to yPredict (YPRED) it is certainly their use of AI.

The site claims it will have the top 1% of AI developers on its site, and how it will work is that 70% of every YPRED token will go to them. They can also set up a subscription service on their site that will allow investors access to their trading strategies.

For actual investors, simply buying YPRED will give them access to the trading data that the AI developers use. If they wish to get the whole algorithm, they will need to buy a subscription from their chosen developer.

So the hope is the platform will be self-succinct and can help give traders an edge over the market. Find out how to buy yPredict here.



>>>Visit yPredict Presale<<<

Launchpad XYZ – The Only Crypto Site for Investors for Everything Web 3.0

Crypto Boy is the last crypto YouTuber we will discuss today, and he is best known for his in-depth breakdowns of new crypto projects. One he is particularly high on is Launchpad XYZ (LPX). Unlike with a lot of cryptos, he focuses heavily on the road map with this project.

This is with good reason, too, as Launchpad XYZ hopes to onboard the next 10 million users to Web 3.0 technology. A hugely ambitious task but when you watch Crypto Boy’s video, you can see that it can be done.

The site hopes to be a haven for anyone looking to start off learning about Web 3.0 technology or for those looking to invest. Whether it is the next hot project that uses Web 3.0 or the best blockchain game, they want to be your port of reference. Find out how to buy Launchpad XYZ here.



>>>Visit Launchpad XYZ Presale<<<

Conclusion

Crypto YouTubers can be a mixed bag at times. However, the five we have focused on today tend to know their stuff. Focus on influencers that normally target presales.

The low-risk, high-reward nature of these means even if they are wrong, you will not take too much of a hit. Of course, if they are right, then you should see a massive return, so it is worth the risk.