Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Three-Day $500B Crypto Plunge & Morgan Stanley $BTC ETF Offering – Where Is Crypto Headed?
Crypto News

Three-Day $500B Crypto Plunge & Morgan Stanley $BTC ETF Offering – Where Is Crypto Headed?

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • The crypto market has lost over $500B in the biggest liquidation since August 2023.
  • Bitcoin ($BTC) lost over $78M in liquidations, with Ethereum ($ETH) falling by 24% in the last 24 hours.
  • Morgan Stanley becomes the first bank to offer spot $BTC ETFs to clients, opting for BlackRock and Fidelity.
Three-Day $500B Crypto Plunge

The three-day $500B crypto crash is the biggest since August 2023, and over $272M have been liquidated between August 2–3.

Bitcoin lost nearly $78M in liquidations, including ~44M in long positions. This was likely caused by the stock market volatility.

$BTC is currently $50,600, and the crypto market cap is down by 14.21% to $1.85T (falling below $2T). Ethereum has also decreased by 24% to $2,216 in the last 24 hours.

On the upside, Morgan Stanley will become the first bank to offer spot $BTC ETFs (BlackRock and Fidelity). This could significantly boost Bitcoin’s price and offer an institutional seal of approval.

Let’s discuss these events and see where the crypto market is heading.

Biggest Crypto Dip in a Year – Over $500B Wipeout

The crypto market is dipping massively. Between August 2–5, the market lost over $500B, the largest three-day sell-off seen since August 2023.

Here are some of the largest crypto dumps in the last 24 hours:

The stock market isn’t faring any better – a 4.4% dump in the S&P 500, with companies like Microsoft and Intel showing subpar Q2 results, and the Nasdaq Composite Index falling by 2.9%.

CryptoMarketCap’s Fear & Greed Index is at 41.51, still in the neutral area, but a far cry from the greedy 60-level five days ago.

Weekly Fear and Greed Index on CoinMarketCap

The meme coin market is also suffering, with a 19% drop in the market cap and a 124% increase in the 24-hour trading volume (most are sell-ofs).

Let’s see why this is happening.

What’s Causing the Crypto and Stock Market Crash?

A major cause of this dump could be the current forecasts showing Kamala Harris’ potential to surpass Trump in the polls, which could lead to more stringent crypto regulations.

Analyst Valentin Fournier of BRN also suggests the poor performance of $BTC ETFs as another reason for the dump. All $BTC ETFs are showing negative 24-hour trades.

$BTC ETFs performance

Another potential reason could be the recent US employment data report on August 2, which shows e 4.3% unemployment rate.

Fears of a recession are also contributing to the crypto market’s downfall, and the FBI’s warning of crypto scammers on X might have also played a role.

The massive crypto liquidations showcase crypto’s vulnerability to economic, political, and social unrest, and all are unnerving investors.

Morgan Stanley to Offer $BTC ETFs – Can This Save Crypto?

Despite the early success of $BTC ETFs, Wall Street banks like Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan have kept mostly silent.

That has since changed – Morgan Stanley will start offering spot $BTC ETFs, according to two anonymous sources.

The ETFs in question will come from Fidelity and BlackRock. Last month, BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink admitted that Bitcoin is a ‘legitimate’ financial instrument.

Morgan Stanley will impose a $1.5M net worth restriction on clients who can solicit a $BTC ETF solicitation. They also mentioned an ‘aggressive risk tolerance’ and ‘the desire to make speculative investments’ as requirements.

Since launching in January, $BTC ETFs have leaped to $57.2B total net assets, with over $17.5B net inflows. BlackRock’s IBIT is especially profitable, with $21.5B in net assets, becoming one of the fastest-growing ETFs on Wall Street.

With institutional backing on its ETFs, Bitcoin’s price might surge, alongside the rest of the crypto market.

Is Bitcoin Dumping Further or Skyrocketing?

Given the current politico-financial climate, any prediction is uncertain. On the one hand, the US job market is getting worse, Kamala Harris’ potential election sows fear among investors, and crypto liquidations are at their highest.

On the other hand, the crypto market has seen worse. Many HODLers and investors are certain we’re still in an accumulation phase that will lead to a bullish run.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley’s listing of $BTC ETFs should bring the bulls back into the spotlight thanks to the institutional show of support.

References

Click to expand and view sources
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime
2 Three-Day $500B Crypto Plunge & Morgan Stanley $BTC ETF Offering – Where Is Crypto Headed?
3 Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K
4 Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram & Other Social Media Apps Amidst Ongoing Protests
5 Market Analyst Sees XRP Soaring 1000x as U.S. Crypto Regulations Loom

Latest News

US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime
Crypto News

US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime

Leah Alger
Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K
Crypto News

Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K

Lora Pance

Uniswap Labs’ latest report examined the factors influencing crypto market movements. Beyond traditional financial factors like interest rates and monetary policy changes, the paper outlines crypto-specific factors like adoption rates...

Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok & Instagram Amidst Protests
News

Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram & Other Social Media Apps Amidst Ongoing Protests

Krishi Chowdhary

Many popular messaging and social media sites such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have been banned in Bangladesh. Let us give you a rundown of the events: According to...

Market Analyst Sees XRP Soaring, 1000x as U.S. Crypto Regulations Loom
Crypto News

Market Analyst Sees XRP Soaring 1000x as U.S. Crypto Regulations Loom

Rida Fatima
Coinbase Denies Allegations of Campaign Finance Law Violations
Crypto News

Coinbase Denies Allegations of Campaign Finance Law Violations

Rida Fatima
Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Makes Her First Pro-Crypto Campaign Move
Crypto News

Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Makes Her First Pro-Crypto Campaign Move

Rida Fatima
Report Reveals Most Digital Assets on pump.fun Never Surfaced on the Crypto Market
Crypto News

Report Reveals Most Digital Assets on pump.fun Never Surfaced on the Crypto Market

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.