Crypto News

$500K in Its First Week – What Is the $DICE Gaming Ecosystem?

Lora Pance
Updated:
Mega Dice raises $500K in its first week

Mega Dice casino’s native token presale kicked off on April 17 and has already raised over $500K. 

As the leading Solana crypto casino, Mega Dice ($DICE) had a strong community backing pre-launch, with over 10K active monthly players and $50M in monthly wagering.

This fact alone gives $DICE a competitive edge over new GameFi tokens attempting to enter the scene. 

Let’s dive into what helped Mega Dice cultivate a loyal player base and secure a successful presale so far. 

Mega Dice GameFi Ecosystem – The First Licensed Crypto Casino 

Launched in June 2023, Mega Dice is the world’s first licensed crypto casino accessible through the messaging app Telegram.

This integration gave Mega Dice access to Telegram’s massive 700M user base and user-friendly interface. 

We’ve seen crypto casinos succeed before – take Rollbitt or Blockchain Bets, for example. Their native tokens saw a massive price surge – $RLB grew by 553% year to date and $BCB by 142%. 

However, they lacked the advantage of a seamless, convenient gaming experience offered by Mega Dice.

There’s no need to register on a casino’s website or install any apps because you can enter the Mega Dice platform with your Telegram account

Mega Dice Telegram channel

Some crypto casinos focus on specific games, like Coinpoker; others offer hundreds. Yet, few can outmuscle Mega Dice’s library of over 4.5K games, from slots to premium live casino experiences. 

Variety is another factor giving Mega Dice a competitive edge.

Mega Dice also appeals to sports enthusiasts, with over 50 sporting events to bet on.

Users can watch major games online, like the World Cup or League of Legends showdown. 

The third secret weapon is its diversity – Mega Dice accepts dozens of crypto tokens, from the big three ($BTC, $SOL, $ETH) to meme tokens like $DOGE.

In fact, despite being a crypto casino, Mega Dice also caters to advocates of traditional currencies, so you can make deposits using fiat money. 

Lastly, Mega Dice’s explosive growth might be related to the industry’s trend on the Solana blockchain. $SOL price has grown by 441% year to date, compared to $BTC’s 100% and $ETH’s 55% increase. 

Solana price trend

Many Solana-based tokens followed suit, for example, $LINK grew by 81%, $RNDR by 200%, and $WIF by an astonishing 1,287%. It’s safe to assume that this upswing could also benefit Mega Dice

$DICE Walks into the Spotlight 

Last week’s launch of the $DICE presale was a well-calculated move by Mega Dice. After taking the time to mature, the project can now capitalize on the growing popularity of GambleFi and Solana with a strong, community-driven token presale. 

$DICE’s utility lies in player rewards, such as:

  • Crypto futures trading with up to 1,000x leverage 
  • Access to exclusive games and features within the Mega Dice ecosystem 
  • Daily casino rewards 
  • A chance to win limited edition NFTs
  • Rev-share through the Mega Dice referral program 
  • A 15M token airdrop during the presale

Finally, Mega Dice announced a $2.25M airdrop across three seasons of $750K each, with a maximum win of $37,5K per entrant. Players must wager at least $5K until May 3 to enter the lottery. 

But holders don’t necessarily have to risk their tokens at the casino to get rewards. $DICE also offers passive income opportunities, with 10% of the total token supply reserved for staking rewards.

Speaking of tokenomics, $DICE has a total supply of 420M tokens with the following allocation:

  • Presale: 35% (147M)
  • Airdrops: 15% (63M)
  • Liquidity pool: 15% (63M)
  • Casino $DICE pool: 15% (63M)
  • Staking rewards: 10% (42M)
  • Marketing and development: 5% (21M)
  • Affiliates: 5% (21M)

$DICE tokenomics model focuses on community incentives and liquidity to support the casino ecosystem in the long term. 

$DICE Presale – Over $666K Raised to Date 

$DICE now costs $0.069, with over 9M tokens already sold and the next price increase scheduled when the presale surpasses the 14.7M token mark. Early investors can buy $DICE with $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, and $USDT. 

Mega Dice token presale

Visit the official presale website for more information about the project and up-to-date pricing. 

Closing Thoughts 

Given Mega Dice’s game variety and impressive rewards attracting thousands of users, the rapid pace of the $DICE presale is unsurprising. 

However, we recommend you DYOR and invest responsibly because crypto is inherently volatile, and casino rewards are not guaranteed. 

