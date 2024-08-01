500M+ Users On Telegram’s Mini App Store – Here’s Why This is Bullish for $PLAY

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The Telegram Mini App Store has hit 500M users , enhancing the visibility of crypto games like Hamster Kombat.

The Telegram Mini App Store, which supports crypto gaming, has reached 500M users. One very successful P2E game is Hamster Kombat, reaching over 300M players in just four months post-launch.

Toncoin ($TON), Telegram’s native coin, has also increased by 464% (to $6.74) in the past 12 months and 2.90% in the past week, further supporting Telegram’s Web3 success

Another P2E title that might explode by joining Telegram’s Mini App Store is PlayDoge $PLAY, which has raised almost $6M on presale.

Will Hamster Kombat Receive a Guinness World Record?

Hamster Kombat is a tap-to-earn (T2E) game that lets players act as the CEO of a fictional crypto exchange and earn real-world crypto.

The Telegram game attracted 100M users just two months after its March debut, and it’s edging closer to receiving a Guinness World Record.

Ahead of its upcoming release, the project will launch the ‘largest airdrop in the history of crypto.’

According to Hamster Kombat’s whitepaper, the game will dedicate 60% of the airdrop’s volume to players, with the rest allocated to market liquidity, partnerships and grants, and rewarding squads.

All activity will take place on the Open Network, Telegram’s Layer-1 (L1) blockchain that handles the messaging app’s crypto games, like Hamster Kombat.

Additionally, the Open Network supports DEXs (such as STON.fi and Storm Trade), and NFTs (including TON Punks and TON DNS Domains).

$TON’s Role in Powering Telegram’s Games

$TON is the Open Network’s native currency, and powers the L1’s dApps and NFTs. It also supports staking, enables quick transactions, and assists sharding for scalability.

The amount of $TON’s Total Value Locked (TVL) is currently $765.14M, up from $502.35K at the beginning of the year – an eye-boggling 152,212% rise.



This TVL’s spike aligns with $TON’s growth in transfer volume, which has been swinging between $5–$10B (10% of Bitcoin’s capacity) throughout July, which isn’t bad considering it’s only four years old.



$TON’s TVL, transfer count, and number of users (8.96M) highlight the coin’s demand, which is driven by its DeFi utility.

GameFi Coin Market Cap Is Up +22.54%

Demand surrounding $TON shows the market’s need for utility-based crypto, especially since the meme coin market cap has dropped by ~5% in the last day.

Hype-based meme coins without utility (like $WIF and $POPCAT) have plummeted by ~14.2% and ~12.4% over the past day. Meanwhile, the market cap for GameFi coins has spiked by +22.54% since yesterday.

Some of the top P2E tokens include:



The popularity of gaming tokens is bullish for $PLAY, especially if the project launches on Telegram’s Mini App Store.

$PLAY’s Presale Nears $6M Ahead of Games Launch

$PLAY is a Tamagotchi-inspired meme coin with over $5.9M raised on presale, attracting 173 holders on Ethereum and 7 on Binance Smart Chain.

It is the in-game currency for several upcoming mini-games, which will expand the coin’s P2E elements in Phase 4.

PlayDoge lets players care for a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet and earn passive income in an 8-bit scrolling adventure.

Moreover, 20% (1.128B) of the total token amount (9.4B) goes toward staking, which means you can multiply your crypto holdings passively, with a current 80% APY.



The project’s smart contract is also audited by SolidProof, giving prospective token buyers security and confidence.

$PLAY is currently priced at $0.00525.

Now is probably a good time to buy in, considering its price will increase in 2 days, and its listing on major CEXs (like Coinbase) could lead to a $0.5 pump.

You can buy $PLAY by visiting the official website, connecting your crypto wallet, and selecting the amount you want to buy using either $BNB, $ETH, $USDT, or fiat.

Verdict – Will $PLAY Skyrocket After Telegram Listing?

The rise of gaming tokens like Hamster Kombat and the launch of Telegram’s Mini App Store forecasts a bright future for $PLAY.

A potential Telegram Mini App listing could significantly benefit $PLAY’s P2E mini-games, especially considering $TON’s significant TVL ($765.14M) and the platform’s recent 950M+ monthly active user milestone.

References

