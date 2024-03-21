6 Best Meme Coins to Keep an Eye on Before they Skyrocket

Are you tired of losing money trying to find the following big meme coins to invest in? Don’t worry; this article has the solutions you seek. The meme coins can be treacherous, filled with scams and empty promises. This has made many people lose lots of money.

But fear not, as we have discovered some gems with real potential backed by dedicated communities and excellent ideas. These projects have great potential to skyrocket in value. As such, early investors will likely be on huge profits. In this article, we’ll look into six of the most promising meme coins to watch before they take off.

From SCOTTY AI to Dogecoin 20, SMOG, SPONGE V2, SHIB, and APE, these coins are creating a buzz in the market for the right reasons.

So, buckle up to embark on a journey through meme coins.

1. SCOTTY AI – The Next 100X AI-Based Project

This project is generating buzz in the crypto world as it just finished its presale, where $10.8 million was raised.

$SCOTTY #1 memecoin

(w/Ai utility) of 2024 Sellout Meme Coin Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY) Launches on DEX, Thursday March 21st 10am UTC See Article below 👇https://t.co/rDJTTEIGcw 💥join $SCOTTY website here 👇https://t.co/zRmy4g8hfW#cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin… — Scotty The Ai (@ScottyThe_Ai) March 19, 2024

People participating in the presale can claim their tokens on March 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. UTC. That is the same time the token will be listed on DEX.

This is good news for those who miss out on the presale. You can still bag some $SCOTTY tokens when they go live tomorrow. Scotty Ai is not only about memes or fun; it’s developing an AI to fight against fraud, scams, and other digital threats. With its threat-detection system, Scotty keeps watch for anything shady.

A cool chat feature called “Chat With Scotty” is powered by fancy AI models. Additionally, Scotty has its swap engine, making trades safer and smoother.

So, if you’re tired of old meme coins with no real features, keep an eye on Scotty the AI. It might just be the gem to explode in the crypto universe.

2. Dogecoin 20 – Latest Dog-themed Meme Coin Raises $2M in 48 Hours

Dogecoin20 is turning heads in the meme coin arena. In just four short days, this newly launched Doge-related token raised an impressive $3.6 million. This staggering achievement is a testament to the project’s immense hype and interest.

The project’s successful fundraising is a decisive vote of confidence from the community. It shows investors believe in Dogecoin20’s vision and are eager to join its journey. But what makes this coin to be different from the main Dogecoin?

Dogecoin20 is said to be the best upgrade for Dogecoin. Its presale offers a chance to get into ‘Doge 2.0’ at meager prices ($0.000202). Unlike $DOGE, which uses a lot of energy for mining, Dogecoin20 uses Ethereum’s eco-friendly way of mining called proof-of-stake. This makes it a greener choice compared to regular Dogecoin.

For investors seeking the next ample opportunity in the meme coin space, Dogecoin20 is undoubtedly one to watch closely. Its early success is a compelling reason to consider jumping on board before it potentially skyrockets.

3. SMOG – Solana Bases Meme Coin Creating Quite a Buzz

On March 15, Solana meme coin $SMOG announced the official closing date of its airdrop. According to the post on X, season 1 of Airdrop will end on April 3 this year. This announcement instilled bullish sentiment in the market, and the price increased by more than 28%, reaching $0.2253.

Unfortunately, the price dropped slightly to its current price of $0.162. In the past 24 hours, $SMOG is down somewhat by almost 2%. But, looking at the longer timeframe, the bulls still control the market. This means there’s hope for a rebound.

Another upcoming development that could help its price is Season 2 of the Airdrop, set to start on April 4. Season 2 will focus majorly on making the project popular through the use of the #smogSwap hashtag. Meanwhile, its hourly chart above shows some interest price action.

SMOG is oscillating around the Moving Average indicator. If the bulls add more momentum and the price breaks the MA, it could indicate bullish sentiment. Also, the MACD is above its signal and displays green histogram bars. This supports the bullish sentiment in the market.

5. SPONGE V2 – Polygon-backed Meme Coin with 100X Potential

As the crypto market prepares for a long-term bullish, meme coins are also getting stronger. One standout is SpongeBob Token V2, a coin on the Polygon network that recently shot up by 26%, hitting a whopping $100 million market cap.

The cool thing is that SpongeBob Token V2’s earlier version, SPONGE, also significantly rose in 2023. With its move to Polygon and extra features, SpongeBob Token V2 is primed for serious growth, especially in this bullish market. Let’s see what makes this project promising for significant growth in 2024 and beyond.

Sponge V2 is taking precisely the same approach used by the first version to be a top contender in the crypto market. The Sponge V1 surge in value was linked with the listing on top exchanges. Now, whales and their community are jumping in, hoping for the same thing to happen.

Further, Sponge V2 is creating a feature called “stake-to-bridge.” This feature will make it easy to move and stake Sponge V2 tokens on the polygon network.

Right now, users can earn 173% APY for staking their tokens. $SPONGEV2 is trading at $0.002674, representing an increase of over 8% in the last 24 hours.

As depicted on the chart above, SPONGEV2 is above the moving average (MA) indicators. This means that the present momentum is bullish. Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting a bullish sentiment.

Overall, SPONGEV2’s current trend suggests positive feelings among investors. So, if the market closes above the Moving Average, it will probably keep doing well.

5. SHIB – Fastest Growing Crypto Community

For the past seven days, Shiba Inu has been under bearish sentiment. On March 05, when the price tried to break above $0.000045, it encountered a bearish power that dragged the price down by more than 23% to $0.000023 on March 16.

According to CoinMarketCap, the coin is down by over 20% in the past week, causing investors to lose some funds. However, there has been a shift in the market as the coin is printing a green candle. If sustained, the bullish trend could resume back.

Can't wait for the next sneak peek ☺️. #ShibTheMetaverse has huge plans, and @treatsforShib are a big part of it. ♥️ @mvshib IYKYK.

pic.twitter.com/8FgWwik0kp — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@LucieSHIB) March 17, 2024

Also, Shiba Inu, head of marketing Lucie, recently posted about a development on SHIB on X. In her tweet, the lead marketer provided a few minutes clip that display the progress of SHIB and its metaverse.

Further, Lucie hinted that a significant development would be revealed soon, but she didn’t say when or what.

The news of this development got the community talking. Some of them think it will be the ultimate virtual world ever made. Notably, this development could attract investors to the ecosystem and potentially influence future prices. Also, the daily chart below provided details on SHIB price movement.

SHIB token is currently above the lower Bollinger Band. This shows potential for an upward trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 52, indicating a balanced market sentiment. Investors are optimistic about SHIB’s future as it sits comfortably above the lower band.

This could attract more buyers, pushing the price higher. However, fluctuations are expected, so keeping an eye on the market is essential. SHIB’s position above the lower Bollinger Band and a neutral RSI suggests a favorable outlook for potential price increases.

6. Apecoin (APE) – Among the Top Meme Coins Performing Amidst Bearish Phase

APE recently broke through the $2.12 resistance level but dropped below it, possibly due to investors cashing out profits. In the past seven days, APE is down by more than 20%, according to CoinMarketCap. This reflects the bearish sentiment in the market.

ApeCoin is traded for $1.85 with a volume of $100 million. However, despite this setback, several indicators point to a bullish outlook for APE. Firstly, the SuperTrend indicator shows a buy signal, suggesting it’s a good time to invest or hold onto APE.

This means the price could potentially rise further. However, the RSI stands at 38, indicating that APE may have become overbought. This signals a possible retracement in price. Considering these indicators, if the bulls keep the price around $1.8, APE will likely see an increase.

It’snvestors must monitor the market closely and consider these signals when making decisions about APE. While there may be short-term fluctuations, the overall trend for APE appears to be positive.

Conclusion

As the crypto market continues to evolve, meme coins are gaining attention for their potential to skyrocket in value. By staying informed and monitoring these coins closely, investors can seize opportunities for significant profits.

With dedicated communities and innovative ideas driving their growth, meme coins like SCOTTY AI, Dogecoin 20, SMOG, SPONGE V2, SHIB, and APE are generating buzz for all the right reasons.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be an early investor and ride the wave of meme coin success. So, watch these six top meme coins before they blast off.