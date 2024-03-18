8 Meme Coins to Consider for Investment During the Current Meme Coin Trend

Meme coins recorded jaw-dropping returns in the past couple of weeks. Many household projects pushed towards its new ATHs in recent weeks.

Dogwifhat, surged over 600% in the last week alone and landed at its $3.53 three days ago. Others saw similar numbers as well.

However, the meme market saw a price correction, which sparked the investor’s interest even more to buy the dip. Many top experts predict that the meme bulls are far from over.

That’s why we went out and scoured the hundreds of meme coins to pinpoint a few that have a real chance of achieving significant gains.

Here are the top 8 tokens to invest in amid the current meme mania.

Dogecoin 20 (DOGE20) – New Presale Raises $1,9M In Record Time

Dogecoin20 is the latest entrant in the meme coin market, drawing inspiration from icons like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

This new token pays homage to Dogecoin, its celebrated predecessor, and also introduces innovative features to enhance its utility and value.

The approach Dogecoin20 takes is deeply rooted in an understanding of meme coin market trends, setting the stage for its potential rapid growth.

Through a unique staking system based on Ethereum smart contracts, users can earn passive rewards, encouraging early adoption and the development of a robust staking community.

Since the launch of its presale, Dogecoin20 has successfully raised over $1,900,000, indicating strong initial support and interest.

Over the last few months, the Solana network has become a popular platform for meme coin.

Among the latest to catch the community’s attention is Smog Token (SMOG), which has experienced a significant surge. In just one month, SMOG’s price increased by 197%, reaching $0.2219.

Although SMOG’s price point might seem modest when compared to other well-known meme coins, its quick rise has made it a topic of conversation.

With nearly 50,000 holders now backing the token, their collective support has pushed its fully diluted market cap over the $170 million.

Several factors contribute to SMOG’s popularity. Solana’s increasing visibility as a blockchain platform plays a significant role.

Additionally, SMOG benefits from a limited supply, which adds to its appeal by creating a sense of scarcity.

As it continues to gain traction, the crypto influencers are naming SMOG as the next project with 50-100X potential.

Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – New Iteration of Last Year’s Meme Coin Star

Sponge V2 has arrived, building on the impressive legacy of its predecessor, Sponge V1, which nearly hit a $100M market cap last year.

This latest version is stepping up the game by introducing a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, drawing inspiration from the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon.

A significant development with Sponge V2 is its recent migration to the Polygon network.

The results have been striking, with $SPONGE experiencing a remarkable 145% increase in its value since then, pushing its market cap to $132 million.

The transition to Polygon, coupled with the innovative P2E gaming feature, underscores Sponge V2’s ambition for exponential growth, possibly reaching 50-100x its current valuation.

Pikamoon (PIKA) – Smart Integration of P2E Mechanics

When it comes to setting itself apart in the crowded meme coin market, Pikamoon (PIKA) is taking some smart steps, similar to Sponge V2.

By integrating a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game into its ecosystem, it’s already on a good path. But Pikamoon doesn’t stop there; it’s drawing inspiration from one of the most beloved games ever: Pokemon.

In the Pikamoon universe, players get the chance to mint their own NFT companions.

Players engage in tasks, explore the universe, and compete against others, moving beyond the traditional badge and collection model of Pokemon.

Pikamoon’s approach could very well be the formula that earns it 5X or bigger gains

Meme AI Token – Fighting the Market Correction

The meme coin mania has brought many surprises, and MEMEAI stands out as the best example, with a surge of more than 800% in the past month.

MEMEAI uses artificial intelligence to generate and mint memes as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) These NFTs can be traded on the token’s upcoming marketplace, offering users a new way to earn from their creations.

Despite the broader market undergoing a correction, the current dip in MEMEAI’s price might present a good opportunity for those looking to invest.

ApeCoin (APE) – Is the Current Dip a Good Time to Buy?

ApeCoin (APE), is designed to give its holders a say in the ApeCoin DAO, making it a crucial part of the project’s ecosystem.

Yuga Labs is separately developing a virtual world called Otherside, and ApeCoin might become the main currency there once it’s up and running.

Interest in ApeCoin jumped when Yuga Labs previewed Otherside last summer, causing its price to increase by 22%. However, the price has dropped since then and is now trading at about $2.07, 53% lower than last year.

That current dip might be the best time to invest in APE before it pumps in the next bull run again.

Dogwifhat (WIF) – One of the Best Performers This Month

In the last month, WIF’s price experienced a rise of over 500%, signaling strong investor confidence and the potential for continued upward momentum.

Just over the past week, Dogwifhat’s value saw a further increase of 42.2%, climbing from $1.71 to a peak of $3.35.

Since than, WIF corrected to around $2.58, but once the bulls resume, technical indicators show that we could see WIF break another ATH.

Given its current trajectory and the positive outlook from market analysts, there’s a strong belief that Dogwifhat could reach new heights.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – SHIB Sees Massive Gains Despite the Large MCAP

Let’s not forget one of the leading meme coins, SHIB.

Over the last month, SHIB has achieved an impressive 183% increase in value, a significant rise for a token with a multi-billion-dollar market cap.

This surge has propelled it back into the top 10 global cryptocurrencies, highlighting its continued popularity and resilience.

The introduction of Shibarium is expected to significantly impact the SHIB ecosystem, encouraging more activity and integrations within the network.

As the development team concentrates on leveraging Shibarium to its full potential, the future looks bright for Shiba Inu, promising increased prominence and continued growth in the years ahead.

Conclusion

Despite the market correction, which pushed Bitcoin down from $73K to below $68K in a matter of hours, we can still expect great returns in the days and weeks to come.

As always, meme coins will be among the best performers due to their bigger risk-reward ratio. Keep in mind that this is not financial advice and that you should always do your own research and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

But, the tokens with large market caps like DOGE, and PEPE will have a hard time reaching gains bigger than 5-10X.

If you’re aiming for the 50-100X range, SMOG, SPONGE and DOGE20 might be your best bet.