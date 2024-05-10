$99BTC Breaks $1M Presale, Offers 1,474% APY Rewards

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) has just raised $1M during presale and is quickly heading toward the $1.89M cap before another price increase.

$99BTC currently offers 1,474% APY, and investors have already staked over $730M tokens. 1 $99BTC is currently worth $0.00104, though we expect a price increase in the coming days.

The project brings ample utility with its Learn-to-Earn (L2E) model and BRC-20 integration.

Let’s explore the project below, see how you can stake your tokens during the presale, and assess 99Bitcoins’ worth.

What Makes 99Bitcoins an Interesting Buy?

$99BTC offers two core utilities: the L2E model and the BRC-20 integration.

The first relies on the platform’s crypto educational resources to provide passive income to token holders. 99Bitcoins has over 79 hours of crypto courses and an established community of 2.8M subscribers.

This creates a lot of hype around the presale, which could build positive sentiment and lead to investor interest.

Through L2E, those who buy 99Bitcoins receive:

Exclusive trading webinars and signals

Advanced training courses

Staking courses with high APY (1,464%)

Passive $99BTC for learning about crypto

VIP community groups

Interactive learning modules

Community contributions (like content creation)

This makes earning passive income easier than ever before. The ‘earn-as-you-learn’ concept follows the success of the ‘Play-to-Earn’ and ‘Move-to-Earn’ models, which raised a market value of $8.9B in 2023.

99Bitcoins’ second major utility is its BRC-20 integration, which will see the token transition to the Bitcoin blockchain.

The BRC-20 token standard enables the building of dApps on top of the Bitcoin network. 99Bitcoins Website

This brings a unique set of advantages to token holders and the $99BTC ecosystem:

Enhanced security for token transactions thanks to the proof-of-work consensus

thanks to the proof-of-work consensus Increased token permanence and immutability, bringing resistance to alteration

Increased token permanence and immutability, bringing Access to unique NFTs, collectibles, and other potentially emerging markets

Access to unique NFTs, collectibles, and other Increased token scarcity and value thanks to the Ordinals protocol

Typically, just one of these utilities (L2E or BRC-20 integration) would have ensured the project’s long-term viability. However, 99Bitcoins implements both, aiming to innovate the crypto industry and offer legitimate passive income opportunities to token holders.

$99BTC Tokenomics & Roadmap Show Potential

99Bitcoins has a total supply of 99B tokens, with 10.395B allocated for presale. Another 7.92B go toward liquidity, and 13.86B will be rewarded in staking passive income.

This brings flexibility and long-term viability to the project, especially in the light of the recent investor interest in 99Bitcoins.

Investors have bought over $66,800 in the last ten days, which shows the project’s continued popularity and healthy presence in the community.

The roadmap has four main phases:

Q2 2024 focused on the presale launch, live-staking, and platform-building

Q3 2024 where token holders can claim the $99BTC and the project launches on DEXs

Q4 2024 sees the BRC-20 bridging and CEX listings

Beyond 2024, the BRC-20 transition will be completed and the full platform released

There will be a lock-up period for staked tokens, followed by a vesting process when stakers will begin receiving their rewards. Specific information about the $99BTC vesting period is not available at this time.

Staking is a core feature of the project, and token holders can stake $99BTC immediately for 1,474% APY.

This encourages long-term play by investors who are probably relying on the project’s viability past the presale stage, especially when the BRC-20 integration is finalized.

Looking Ahead

99Bitcoins impresses through consistent investments by long-term stakers who rely on the project’s future utilities to earn a profit.

With almost $1.2M raised and a token price of $0.00104, $99BTC is steadily heading toward a successful presale. However that remains to be seen, as the crypto community is a fickle one.

DYOR and always invest responsibly, as the crypto industry is volatile and FOMO tends to affect even the most seasoned investors.

