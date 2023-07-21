A Wallet Burns 77M SHIB, 109M SHIB Totally Burned in 24 Hours
Crypto News

A Wallet Burns 77M SHIB, 109M SHIB Totally Burned in 24 Hours

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist
Updated:

More than 109.12 million SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours, with 77.5 million burned in a single transaction. The memecoin’s community has permanently removed 109.12 million SHIB from overall circulation in the last 24 hours. This burning occurred in nine different transactions. 

Crypto pundits globally are excited about the ongoing burn activity and hope to burn more than 5 trillion SHIBs per month in the coming months. 

Shiba Inu Community Removes 109 Million Shiba Inu from Overall

Amid this burning activity, a huge transaction came from a dormant SHIB wallet that had been inactive since October 27, 2021. 

Over one hour ago, the dormant wallet became reactivated and moved its holding of 77.52 million SHIB to the dead wallet in one single transaction. 

Besides this first transaction, another wallet contributed to the 24-hour burn by deleting 15.05 million SHIB from the overall supply in one massive transaction. 

It is worth noting that this growth in burn activity in the Shiba Inu network has also led to a 234.73% spike in the overall SHIB burn rate in the last 24 hours. Yesterday July 18, the Shiba Inu Community burned 35.14 million SHIB tokens through nine different transactions. 

Shibarium Launch Anticipation

Currently, there is growing anticipation within the Shiba Inu community as members speculate that the burn rate of the ecosystem will continue to increase with the deployment of the much-anticipated Shibarium-Layer 2 solution. Crypto pundits even project a monthly burn rate of about a trillion SHIB tokens

The official launch date of Shibarium is set to occur at the forthcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference between August 15th-16th. Furthermore, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the memecoin ecosystem, has also informed community members to expect other major and interesting developments. 

These developments are set to begin after the Shibarium mainnet launch in August. Shiba Inu is the title sponsor of the forthcoming conference in Toronto next month. 

According to the pseudonymous Shiba Inu lead developer, this sponsorship ranks Shiba Inu with other leading crypto exchanges and protocols, solidifying its position as a top player in the crypto industry. 

The conference is very important as it collides with Shiba Inu’s third-year anniversary, Shibapendence Day. Also, Shibarium will be the main focus of the August conference. 

Attendees to the event can expect a multiple-month hackathon to explore Shibarium’s functionalities, together with a VIP cabana, two dedicated books, and variable Shib-themed platforms, products, and services. 

It is worth noting that Kusama will attend the conference virtually to present a digital keynote speech and discuss insights into the big picture and objectives of the Shibarium mainnet. 

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn is a dynamic and talented crypto news writer, fueled by his passion for blockchain technology and the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Terraform Labs Appoints Former CFO as New CEO 
2 Fourth Amendment Puddle — US Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying
3 A Wallet Burns 77M SHIB, 109M SHIB Totally Burned in 24 Hours
4 Best Crypto Coins on 20th July – XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ
5 EVIL PEPE: The Best Crypto Among Pepe Contenders? Analyzing Its Potential Amidst Trending Cryptos

Latest News

Terraform Lab
Crypto News

Terraform Labs Appoints Former CFO as New CEO 

Nick Dunn
Fourth Amendment Puddle — Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying
News

Fourth Amendment Puddle — US Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying

Krishi Chowdhary

US lawmakers are swiftly mobilizing to amend a legislative loophole that enables law enforcement agencies to buy sensitive personal data, including physical location, without obtaining a warrant. The Federal Bureau...

Best Crypto Coins on 20th July - XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ
Crypto News

Best Crypto Coins on 20th July – XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ

Nick Dunn

In the last 24 hours, many crypto gainers have experienced dramatic price surges, including presale projects. This positive market trend is projecting a promising price outlook for investors looking for...

evil pepe 2
Crypto News

EVIL PEPE: The Best Crypto Among Pepe Contenders? Analyzing Its Potential Amidst Trending Cryptos

Will Macmaster
Apple Working On A ChatGPT Rival Dubbed “Apple GPT”
News

Apple Working On A ChatGPT Rival Dubbed “Apple GPT”

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP
Crypto News

SBI Launches Midsummer XRP Festival, XRP CFD Trading, to Bolster XRP Presence in Japan

Damien Fisher
Social media growth statistics
Statistics

The Must Know Social Media Usage and Growth Statistics for 2023

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.