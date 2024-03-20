Countries
Home AI Crypto Tokens Skyrocket Amid Artificial Intelligence Frenzy
Crypto News

AI Crypto Tokens Skyrocket Amid Artificial Intelligence Frenzy

Damien Fisher
Updated:
The artificial intelligence boom has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market, with coins linked to AI-focused crypto projects skyrocketing alongside tech giants like Nvidia. 

Fueled by insatiable investor demand for cutting-edge applications like machine learning and large language models.

The combined market capitalization of these AI-related cryptocurrencies has exploded from just $2.7 billion in April 2023 to a staggering $23.4 billion as of March 2024.

This highlights the frenzy around this emerging space, according to data from crypto analytics firm CoinGecko. 

Tokens connected to AI projects like SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, and Render Network have shot up between 125% and 202% in the last 30 days.

Potential for Monumental Growth

If the highly optimistic projections from industry bulls prove accurate, the AI crypto mania may just be getting started. Many experts believe the unique properties of crypto and blockchain could provide vital solutions to some of AI’s biggest growing pains. 

This includes issues such as concerns around data privacy, energy-intensive computing needs, and establishing trusted AI economies.

As both AI systems and decentralized blockchain networks continue to evolve and scale, we will inevitably see more and more powerful use cases emerge that fuse these transformative technologies,

Said Markus Levin, co-founder of blockchain-based data storage platform XYO Network. The blistering performance of AI tokens has even left Bitcoin, the crypto market’s entrenched leader, in the dust. The CoinDesk Indices Computing Index, which tracks major AI-linked cryptocurrencies, has skyrocketed over 165% in the past year alone. 

This handily outpaces Bitcoin’s impressive 151% gain over that span as it set new all-time price highs north of $30,000. Trading activity in this white-hot AI crypto segment has also exploded in 2024.

Overall trading volumes for these tokens surged to a record $3.8 billion in late February, highlighting the tidal wave of speculative inflows, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.   

Blockchain’s AI Jackpot  

At the frontline of this growing space is an array of upstart blockchain projects aiming to solve key AI infrastructure needs. This includes the Render Network, a decentralized platform for P2P sharing of AI-generated graphics, Fetch.ai’s toolkit for building AI apps, and SingularityNET’s marketplace for AI services.  

Increasingly, investors are waking up to the reality that if you want exposure to substantive, sustainable value in crypto, you need to focus on infrastructure projects with real-world use cases independent of speculative crypto markets,

Said Ahmad Shadid, founder of AI blockchain startup io.net.

The marriage of AI and blockchain will potentially unlock a vast array of synergistic applications. This will span across payments, trading algorithm development, machine-minted NFTs, decentralized AI computing marketplaces, and more – all facilitated by crypto’s core tenets of trustless transactions and token-based incentives.

In a bullish forecast, VanEck predicted that total annual revenue generated by AI cryptocurrency projects could reach anywhere from $10.2 billion to over $51 billion by 2030 under its base and bull case scenarios, respectively.

The investment firm highlighted crypto’s role in areas like incentivizing participation.

This will be via token rewards, provisioning computing resources, verifying data integrity, and transparently establishing digital ownership as key value drivers for blockchain’s integration with AI development.

Taking this potential to heart, io.net’s Shadid revealed plans for his startup to launch its token in 2024 to scale a decentralized AI cloud computing marketplace quickly. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

