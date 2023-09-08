Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
AI Forecasts Shiba Inu’s New All-Time High by Next Year, 2024
Crypto News

AI Forecasts Shiba Inu’s New All-Time High by Next Year, 2024

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

An AI application has revealed that Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the popular meme tokens, could record a remarkable all-time high (ATH) in the coming year.

This forecast creates a sense of hope among investors who HODL the crypto asset for a possible increment in market value. Also, it could encourage more crypto enthusiasts to consider diversifying their portfolio with more SHIB tokens, anticipating high returns and triggering a rally for SHIB.

ChatGPT Predicts SHIB’s Market Price to Surpass $0.00008845

ChatGPT, a trending AI chatbot, has made a positive prediction for the price of Shiba Inu in the forthcoming year, 2024. The chatbot projects that SHIB’s price will surge impressively in 2024, possibly recording a new all-time high.

It implies the meme coin could surpass the  $0.00008845 all-time high recorded on October 28, 2021. However, besides ChatGPT’s ATH prediction for Shiba Inu in 2024, the AI application also made other positive predictions for the same crypto asset. 

SHIB is currently the 16th biggest crypto asset by market cap and the 31st by trading volume. According to ChatGPT, SHIB will record an enormous adoption rate in 2028 with an astonishing utility, resulting in a significant return on investment (ROI).

The same AI tool forecasted that SHIB must have developed and stabilized its position by 2032. Moreover, it is projected that in 2050, SHIB could only record substantial growth in market value if SHIB maintains its positive adoption rate.

However, ChatGPT pointed out that the crypto market is highly predictive and speculative, and forecasting future prices for the next decades and above is challenging. 

SHIB Nosedived with 91% Price Loss from the Recorded ATH

Data from CoinGecko shows that SHIB value today is $0.00000756 at 07:13 AM EST, representing a price decline of less than 1% from the previous 24 hours’ value. Meanwhile, since SHIB set the all-time high record of  $0.00008845 on October 28, 2021, it has plummeted significantly in market value, with a 91.13% price loss.

Following the massive decline recorded thus far, Shiba Inu hitting a new ATH in 2024 could be difficult. However, the SHIB community is optimistic that burning enough SHIB tokens could make its value skyrocket.

However, Shytoshi Kusama, one of the top developers at Shiba Inu’s network, has a different opinion. According to Kusama, embarking on activities that could boost SHIB’s adoption is quite profitable.

He noted that SHIB burn alone would not be sufficient, but considering other factors that boost its price is valuable.

Again, Kusama stated that boosting the adoption of the asset will require the SHIB community and project team to draw people’s interest in using the network’s related products, including Shibarium. 

A report shows that the Shibarium has garnered significant user attention since its mainnet launch. The layer-2 network has recorded about 1.4 million transactions and 1.12 million wallet addresses.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 AI Forecasts Shiba Inu’s New All-Time High by Next Year, 2024
2 XRP Price Prediction: XRP Price Consolidates While A New Token Attracts Investors
3 China Eyes To Develop a New Finance-Oriented AI Model
4 Researchers Claim Emerging Flaw in Apple Devices Leads to Spyware Infection
5 Top Crypto Gainers on September 8 – XDC, RNDR, And AAVE

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Price Consolidates While A New Token Attracts Investors

Nick Dunn
AI
News

China Eyes To Develop a New Finance-Oriented AI Model

Damien Fisher

Following China’s highly competitive AI market, big players like Xiaomi, Ant Group (Ant), and Tencent are investing in artificial intelligence for finance. Remarkably, China is about to have a new...

Spyware
News

Researchers Claim Emerging Flaw in Apple Devices Leads to Spyware Infection

Damien Fisher

A digital watchdog organization, Citizen Lab, reported on Thursday, Sep 7, that they had uncovered spyware associated with the Israeli company NSO. This spyware had taken advantage of a recently...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 8 – XDC, RNDR, And AAVE

Nick Dunn
Apple Loses $200 Billion After China Bans iPhones at Govt Offices
News

Apple Loses $200 Billion After China Reportedly Bans iPhones at Government Offices

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Rolls Out Update to Fix Zero-Day Bugs Linked to Pegasus
News

Apple Rolls Out Update to Fix Zero-Day Bugs Linked to Pegasus Spyware

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Richest Women Statistics
Statistics

Top 20 Richest Women and the Routes to Their Fortunes

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.