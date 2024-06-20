Countries
AI-Driven Meme Coin Presale Soars Past $6M – Could This Be the Next Crypto Trend?
Crypto News

AI-Driven Meme Coin Presale Soars Past $6M – Could This Be the Next Crypto Trend?

Leah Alger
Updated:
WienerAI Passed $6M

WienerAI’s ($WAI) investor interest is growing. It recently surpassed $6M during presale, following the upcoming launch of its AI trading bot designed to simplify crypto trading

$WAI’s AI inventiveness and lovable wiener mascot could see it overtake other AI meme coins like Turbo ($TURBO), which is up 26% in the past day

The AI token is currently $0.00072 (it will increase tomorrow), giving early supporters a chance for substantial gains before listing on major CEXs, as mentioned in Step 3 of its roadmap

AI-Crypto Market Cap Surges to $29.97B 

The crypto AI sector is seeing significant growth. Grand View Research estimates that the AI industry will surpass $1.8B by 2030

Global AI market prediction by 2030

According to CoinGecko, the AI coin market cap has increased by 14.5% in the last 24 hours, reaching $29.97B.

Google Trends has also highlighted a significant increase in AI-related searches in the last year. This might suggest that machine-learning tech has become mainstream.

Google Trends showing ‘AI’ searches in the last year

AI-Powered Crypto Coins on the Rise

Despite the crypto market’s decline, AI technology continues to gain popularity and several AI crypto projects are showing remarkable resilience. 

$TURBO is up by 21% in the last 24 hours (currently $0.0053), with a market cap of $342M (up 20%). 

The $114M total transactions in the last 24 hours and the project’s use of AI may have contributed to this growth.

$TURBO’s market performance on CoinMarketCap

SingularityNET ($AGIX) has also spiked to $0.68 (+27%), reaching a market cap of $869M and a 24-hour trading volume of $217M (+152%).

$AGIX facilitates the large-scale monetization, development, and sharing of AI technologies, which might be contributing to its trading activity rising by 152% to $217M over the past day. 

$AGIX’s market performance on CoinMarketCap

Other AI cryptocurrencies that have pumped over the last 24 hours include: 

AI Trading – Rewards and Risks

AI has the potential to innovate trading strategies through authenticity, augmentation, and automation

Blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the convergence of these two technologies, which brings new value to business through authenticity, augmentation and automation.​IBM

The appeal of AI trading lies in its ability to identify patterns, analyze large amounts of data, and execute trades more efficiently and effectively than we can.

However, AI trading bots aren’t a solution to everything, particularly for those new to crypto trading and less tech-savvy. 

Investors might place too much trust in AI systems, neglecting their due diligence when making investment choices. This could lead to financial losses. 

Here’s an overview of AI trading bots: 

Trading Bot Pros

  • Executes trades quicker than humans 
  • Removes emotional bias
  • Identifies complicated crypto market trends 
  • Automatically analyzes historical data

Trading Bot Cons

  • Changes during updates might impact real-time data accuracy 
  • Ethical concerns about their impact and use
  • Risk of bugs and connectivity issues 
  • Don’t always provide helpful responses

WienerAI addresses some of these by utilizing the robust Web3Toolkit, future-proofing the project and increasing investor confidence.

WienerAI Tackles AI Pitfalls

WienerAI’s AI-enhanced trading tool has an ‘instant, predictive, and user-friendly’ interface. The developers recently gave users a sneak peek of its ‘ultimate crypto trading companion’ on X. 

WienerAI’s trading bot sneak peek on X

The social media post explained how its trading bot is built with ‘simplicity in mind’ and helps find ‘winning trades with unrivaled accuracy.’

Users can easily track their positions and swap histories via the ‘easy-to-use user interface.’ This lets them verify their transaction records and build an optimal trading strategy

WienerAI’s presale has raised over $6M since going live on April 24. $WAI is currently worth $0.00072 – 82.35% greater than the token’s starting price of $0.0003.

To date, 5,478,993,177 $WAI out of 69B of its total token supply has been staked, with a 189% APY. 

$WAI’s tokenomics emphasize long-term growth and early investor earnings through the 40% allocations to staking and community rewards.

Tokenomic Features $WAI Tokenomics Data
Total supply 69B
Presale 30% (20.7B)
Staking  20% (13.8B)
Community rewards 20% (13.8B) 
DEX/CEX liquidity 10% (6.9B)
Marketing 20% (13.8B) 

Investing $100 for 138,888 $WAI at the current 189% APY would lead to $289 in one year, which is equal to 401,388.88 $WAI at the current price of $0.00072. 

However, according to our price prediction, $WAI could hit $0.02 by the end of 2030 – an increase of 2,677.78%, potentially turning your $100 into $2,777.78 in six years.

To buy $WAI, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, and select the amount you want to acquire. 

Meme Coins Are Here to Stay, Meme and AI Token Trend Is Forming

Investor interest in $WAI is likely rising because of the upcoming AI trading bot and tomorrow’s price increase. Investing now might lead to significant gains for early investors, especially considering its upcoming listings on CEXs. 

Though AI crypto trading bots have their flaws, WienerAI aims to address common pitfalls and position itself as a market leader.

With the AI crypto market cap nearing $30B, there’s strong interest in AI tokens like $WAI ($TURBO, $AGIX, and $FET are currently among the highest earners). However, we recommend you DYOR before investing in meme coins. The crypto space is volatile and success is never 100% guaranteed.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
