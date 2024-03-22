Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Altcoin Portfolio to Unlock 10x Gains in This Bull Market (2024)
Crypto News

Altcoin Portfolio to Unlock 10x Gains in This Bull Market (2024)

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The crypto market is roaring back to life, with investors scrambling to identify the next big winners to include in their altcoin portfolio to unlock 10x gains. But with the countless altcoins vying for attention, it’s hard to separate projects with genuine potential from overhyped fads.

But fear not, we have identified some of the most promising altcoins during this bull run. From established tokens like AGIX to new meme coins only available on presale, these projects have the potential to multiply your investments.

This is not financial advice. The cryptocurrency market is unpredictable and volatile, so projects that rise in price can lose their value just as quickly. It’s important you do your own research before investing.

Crypto bull market AI generated image

Dogecoin 20

Go on #DOGE20! 🚀

2 Milestones in 1 Day! 🎉 Reaching over $5M raised now! 💰

We are on a roll! 🌟 Massive shoutout to the best Community ever! 🙌

$6 million tomorrow? – Definitely! 💪

—Dogecoin 20 (@DOGE_COIN20), March 21, 2024

Dogecoin 20 is a new meme coin that already raised over $5 million during its presale as it throws down the gauntlet to its predecessor Dogecoin.

Currently, DOGE20 trades at $0.000205, 47.14% above its starting price of $0.000140.

The presale is still going strong, but it will be over when the hard cap of $6.3 million is reached. If the current sentiment is any indication, that might happen sooner rather than later.

The goal of Dogecoin 20 is to bring passive rewards through staking, with a massive  21 million tokens reserved for the purpose.

Users who purchase DOGE20 during presale can already stake their tokens to earn bonuses.

 

Dogecoin 20 presale price

What’s more, DOGE20 is unlikely to struggle with liquidity as the project reserved 10% of its total 140-billion token supply for the Uniswap pool.

Shiba Inu

SHIB was extremely volatile throughout 2021-2022, but 2023 and the beginning of 2024 were marked with a lasting bear phase. Recently, SHIB started to show signs of recovery, with the price jumping up 176.2% and reaching $0.00004 on March 5.

Shiba Inu performance graph

As of now, SHIB is trading at around $0.000028, but Changelly predicts its price will circle back by the end of the month. While seller pressure on SHIB is strong, the launch of SHI stablecoin and the Metaverse version of the Shiba collectibles are likely to aid its performance.

Green Bitcoin

Green Bitcoin presale price Immense energy consumption has always been Bitcoin’s biggest flaw, and Green Bitcoin solves this by adopting the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. For a record, BTC mining consumes 1,173,000 Wh, whereas GBTC only 34 Wh.

Second, it introduces the concept of Gamified Green Staking, where investors can earn exponential rewards and up to 100% bonuses for making Bitcoin price predictions. Rewards can be claimed after each 24-hour cycle.

GBTC is currently available on presale for $1.1062 and has already raised over $7 million. Upon listing, the price is expected to reach $1.4. Early investors can stake their GBTC immediately and earn up to 700% APY, which will decline as more tokens are staked.

The total supply of GBTC is 21 million, with the following allocation:

  • Presale – 50%
  • Community rewards – 10%
  • Staking rewards – 20%
  • Marketing 12.5%
  • Liquidity – 7.5%

The focus on community engagement makes Green Bitcoin a project worth monitoring.

Singularity.NET

AGIX, the native coin of a decentralized AI marketplace SingularityNET, saw a sharp price increase last week, jumping from $0.7012 to $1.4404 over the course of five days.

This is the highest recorded price since the all-time high of $1.86 on Jan 20, 2018. Currently, AGIX trades at $1.06, up 51.81% from last month.

Singularity price trend 

Not only that, the number of AGIX holders reached a new all-time high of 89,013 holders, according to Etherscan. Binance predicts AGIX to close out 2024 with a price of $1.15, and DigitalCoinPrice goes as far as to suggest a price estimate of $2.37.

Worldcoin

The 14.34% dip this week doesn’t change the fact that WLD hit its new all-time high of $11.82 on Mar 10, 2024. While WLD price has been highly volatile throughout the last year, the overall increase of over 370% shows an undeniable upward trend.

Worldcoin price trend

WLD is the native token of Sam Altman’s biometric cryptocurrency project Worldcoin. Its price surge is most easily explained by the recent milestone of 1 million subscribers to the World App, signifying a breakthrough in the project’s adoption.

Worldcoin reached 1 million subscribers to the World App

Floki

FLOKI may be a meme coin, but it shows an impressive upward trend along with some real utility. The native token of the Floki Inu ecosystem, FLOKI is fundamental to governance, payments, and rewards.

At the beginning of March, the Floki Inu team burnt 2% of almost 1 trillion tokens in circulation. This further raised the token’s value, which already started to get traction in February.

Floki price trend 

Currently, FLOKI is trading at $0.00023, 566% up from last month. While FLOKI is still 33% below its all-time high of $0.00034 recorded on November 04, 2021, the overall yearly increase of 483.55% is a good sign.

Bottom Line

The crypto market is finally recovering from the lasting bear phase, but many altcoins are still struggling to reclaim their all-time highs. Only time will show which tokens will continue to grow in price and which will fall behind.

While the current trend shows these six tokens offer profitable opportunities, it’s important to do your research to make informed investment decisions.

References

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 New Solana Meme Coin DogWifCat Explodes 2,900% in 24 Hours, Next $BOME?
2 Apple Faces a Lawsuit by DOJ for Trying to Monopolize the Smartphone Market
3 Altcoin Portfolio to Unlock 10x Gains in This Bull Market (2024)
4 Microsoft Faces Criticism for Continuing Business in China and Bending to Their Censorship
5 US House of Representatives Unanimously Votes against the Sale of US Citizens Data to Foreign Adversaries

Latest News

dofwifcat chart
Crypto News

New Solana Meme Coin DogWifCat Explodes 2,900% in 24 Hours, Next $BOME?

Will Macmaster
Apple Faces a Lawsuit by DOJ for Trying to Monopolize the Market
News

Apple Faces a Lawsuit by DOJ for Trying to Monopolize the Smartphone Market

Krishi Chowdhary

The US Department of Justice is suing Apple for trying to maintain a monopoly over the smartphone market. The lawsuit was filed on the morning of 21st March and has...

Microsoft Faces Criticism For Continuing Business In China
News

Microsoft Faces Criticism for Continuing Business in China and Bending to Their Censorship

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft has been severely criticized for continuing to operate in China and complying with their censorship rules. Currently, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are some of the biggest tech players —...

US Unanimously Votes Against The Sale Of US Citizens’ Data
News

US House of Representatives Unanimously Votes against the Sale of US Citizens Data to Foreign Adversaries

Krishi Chowdhary
Why These Meme Coins Are Gaining Traction While the Crypto Market Slumps
Crypto News

Why These Meme Coins Are Gaining Traction While the Crypto Market Slumps

Damien Fisher
XRPL Pioneer NFT Project XPUNKS Migrates To Solana
Crypto News

XRPL Pioneered NFT Project XPUNKS Migrates To Solana

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on 21 March – ONDO and FLOKI
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 21 March – ONDO and FLOKI

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.