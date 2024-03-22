Altcoin Portfolio to Unlock 10x Gains in This Bull Market (2024)

Dogecoin 20

Go on #DOGE20! 🚀 2 Milestones in 1 Day! 🎉 Reaching over $5M raised now! 💰 We are on a roll! 🌟 Massive shoutout to the best Community ever! 🙌 $6 million tomorrow? – Definitely! 💪 —Dogecoin 20 (@DOGE_COIN20), March 21, 2024

Dogecoin 20 is a new meme coin that already raised over $5 million during its presale as it throws down the gauntlet to its predecessor Dogecoin.

Currently, DOGE20 trades at $0.000205, 47.14% above its starting price of $0.000140.

The presale is still going strong, but it will be over when the hard cap of $6.3 million is reached. If the current sentiment is any indication, that might happen sooner rather than later.

The goal of Dogecoin 20 is to bring passive rewards through staking, with a massive 21 million tokens reserved for the purpose.

Users who purchase DOGE20 during presale can already stake their tokens to earn bonuses.

What’s more, DOGE20 is unlikely to struggle with liquidity as the project reserved 10% of its total 140-billion token supply for the Uniswap pool.

Shiba Inu

SHIB was extremely volatile throughout 2021-2022, but 2023 and the beginning of 2024 were marked with a lasting bear phase. Recently, SHIB started to show signs of recovery, with the price jumping up 176.2% and reaching $0.00004 on March 5.

As of now, SHIB is trading at around $0.000028, but Changelly predicts its price will circle back by the end of the month. While seller pressure on SHIB is strong, the launch of SHI stablecoin and the Metaverse version of the Shiba collectibles are likely to aid its performance.

Green Bitcoin

Immense energy consumption has always been Bitcoin’s biggest flaw, and Green Bitcoin solves this by adopting the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. For a record, BTC mining consumes 1,173,000 Wh, whereas GBTC only 34 Wh.

Second, it introduces the concept of Gamified Green Staking, where investors can earn exponential rewards and up to 100% bonuses for making Bitcoin price predictions. Rewards can be claimed after each 24-hour cycle.

GBTC is currently available on presale for $1.1062 and has already raised over $7 million. Upon listing, the price is expected to reach $1.4. Early investors can stake their GBTC immediately and earn up to 700% APY, which will decline as more tokens are staked.

The total supply of GBTC is 21 million, with the following allocation:

Presale – 50%

Presale – 50% Community rewards – 10%

Community rewards – 10% Staking rewards – 20%

Staking rewards – 20% Marketing 12.5%

Marketing 12.5% Liquidity – 7.5%

The focus on community engagement makes Green Bitcoin a project worth monitoring.

Singularity.NET

AGIX, the native coin of a decentralized AI marketplace SingularityNET, saw a sharp price increase last week, jumping from $0.7012 to $1.4404 over the course of five days.

This is the highest recorded price since the all-time high of $1.86 on Jan 20, 2018. Currently, AGIX trades at $1.06, up 51.81% from last month.

Not only that, the number of AGIX holders reached a new all-time high of 89,013 holders, according to Etherscan. Binance predicts AGIX to close out 2024 with a price of $1.15, and DigitalCoinPrice goes as far as to suggest a price estimate of $2.37.

Worldcoin

The 14.34% dip this week doesn’t change the fact that WLD hit its new all-time high of $11.82 on Mar 10, 2024. While WLD price has been highly volatile throughout the last year, the overall increase of over 370% shows an undeniable upward trend.

WLD is the native token of Sam Altman’s biometric cryptocurrency project Worldcoin. Its price surge is most easily explained by the recent milestone of 1 million subscribers to the World App, signifying a breakthrough in the project’s adoption.

Floki

FLOKI may be a meme coin, but it shows an impressive upward trend along with some real utility. The native token of the Floki Inu ecosystem, FLOKI is fundamental to governance, payments, and rewards.

At the beginning of March, the Floki Inu team burnt 2% of almost 1 trillion tokens in circulation. This further raised the token’s value, which already started to get traction in February.

Currently, FLOKI is trading at $0.00023, 566% up from last month. While FLOKI is still 33% below its all-time high of $0.00034 recorded on November 04, 2021, the overall yearly increase of 483.55% is a good sign.

Bottom Line

The crypto market is finally recovering from the lasting bear phase, but many altcoins are still struggling to reclaim their all-time highs. Only time will show which tokens will continue to grow in price and which will fall behind.

While the current trend shows these six tokens offer profitable opportunities, it’s important to do your research to make informed investment decisions.

