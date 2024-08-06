French Regulator the AMF Accepting Cryptoasset Service Provider Applications Ahead of MiCA

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

On August 2, French markets regulator AMF began accepting registration applications from cryptoasset service providers. The announcement included ten cryptoasset services requiring EU authorization by December.

France is the first country to accept applications under MiCA, six months before the framework takes effect.

AMF Encourages Interested Companies ‘Prepare as Early as Possible’

The MiCA regulation requires EU cryptoasset service providers to obtain authorization and comply with strict cybersecurity and anti-money laundering rules.

However, it might be too late for the crypto exchange giant Bybit. Regulatory and licensing challenges forced Bybit to cease operations in France on August 2.

AMF The requirements set by the European legislators for MiCA authorization are more stringent than those stipulated in the French legislation in relation to ‘enhanced’ DASP registration, and even more so as regards ‘simple’ DASP registration.​

MiCA Stablecoin Caps

Stablecoin provisions and stringent capital requirements under MiCA will take effect on June 30, and the full regulation will come into force this December.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) released a Final Report regarding asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) on June 19. According to new rules, USD-referenced ‘e-money’ tokens like $USDC and $USDT are capped at 1M transactions by volume or €200M by value.

The Big Picture

Will the AMF’s early adoption of MiCA applications speed up compliance efforts and increase crypto awareness?

Will new rules foster or hinder the crypto ecosystem’s development? We’ll have to wait and see.

References

