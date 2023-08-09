Countries
Amid Imminent Shibarium Launch, Whales Move 4.3 Trillion Shiba Inu
Amid Imminent Shibarium Launch, Whales Move 4.3 Trillion Shiba Inu

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
As the expectation of the launch of Shiba Inu layer 2 solution Shibarium heightens, SHIB’s larger holders have shown more interest in the token.

Shiba Inu whales have reportedly transferred approximately 4.3 trillion SHIb coins. According to the data from Whale Alert, a crypto whale-tracking data provider, the mysterious whale moved 4.3 trillion SHIB tokens.

Increased Whale Activities with SHIB Tokens

Whale Alert report shows that the token transfer completed through a single transaction was to an unknown wallet. The tokens are worth more than $39.27 million based on the current prices in the market.

Also, Etherscan.io reported that the transaction occurred at 03:49:35 PM + UTC on August 7. The massive SHIB transfer came following the emergence of a new Shiba Inu whale that accumulated about 4.41 trillion SHIB coins on August 6.

The new whale’s purchase was worth over $40.41 million and was completed in a single transaction. The spike in SHIB whale activities pushed Shiba Inu to the most traded crypto asset among the top 100 ETH whales within 24 hours.

Similarly, Whale Alert reported a massive transfer of 4.16 trillion SHIB tokens on July 29. The transaction worth over $34.90 million involved a movement from an unknown wallet to another anonymous wallet.

Shiba Inu Performance as Shibarium’s Launch Approaches

 Shiba Inu has indicated impressive performances recently as the launch of its long-awaited layer 2 solution, Shibarium, draws closer. 

According to data from CoinMarketCap, SHIB recorded a surge of over 8.16% over the past seven days. Also, its 30-day price action reflects an increase of over 18% in its value.

The recent bullish move from the meme coin indicates its investors’ optimism with the coming of Shibarium this August

As of 7:35 EST, SHIB is trading at $0.000008976, showing a decline of 1.76% over the past 24 hours. With a market cap of about $5.6 billion, CMC ranks Shiba Inu as the 14th top crypto asset.

Also, the release of Shibarium Beta Bridge for public testing contributed to the aggressive upward trend for SHIB. The bridge connected the Shiba Inu Layer 2 platform and the Ethereum blockchain.

According to the post, the Shibarium team created the bridge using Plasma and PoS security. At the moment, users are advised to avoid the use of real assets in testing the bridge.

Further, the Shibu Inu developing team revealed the plan for integrating Shibarium Self-Sovereign Identity into the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

According to the announcement, the new identity technology includes five outstanding features that offer intriguing experiences to users while protecting their online activities. These include self-custody, portability, security, ZK compliance, and gateway.

