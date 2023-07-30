Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Analyst Gives Key Support and Resistance Zones to Watch Amid Bullish Signals For XRP
Crypto News

Analyst Gives Key Support and Resistance Zones to Watch Amid Bullish Signals For XRP

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

A popular crypto analyst highlighted key support and resistance levels for XRP as the coin shows a possible bullish trend despite present consolidation.

WallStreetBulls says XRP shows some notable bullish momentum to watch carefully. He shared this update in a recent analysis, where the daily timeframe chart for XRP/USD shows green arrows. 

This indicates a possible upward trend for the coin. In technical analysis, green arrows indicate upward price moments and that the asset’s value will improve in its price. 

Support and Resistance Levels to Watch

According to the daily chart WallStreetBulls shared, it noted key resistance zones that XRP must break through to maintain its bullish trend. 

These zones are crucial price action points where the token’s selling pressure has historically increased. The inability to break through this price level would lead to the asset’s price reversing or stalling. 

The significant resistance levels to monitor for XRP are $1.08274, $0.96644, and $0.89124. These price marks are crucial barriers the XRP token must break through to sustain its bullish trend. 

Moreover, the last time Ripple (XRP) tapped into these levels was on July 13, when the token spiked because Judge Analisa Torres ruled on XRP’s classification. 

On the contrary, the analyst pointed out some notable support zones that might be a solid foundation for XRP’s price action amid the possible downtrend. According to WallStreetBulls, the crucial support zones are at $0.70410, $0.59216, and $0.51296. 

XRP is Trading in Overbought Zone

Furthermore, his analysis highlighted another significant pivot point for XRP at $0.77930. It is worth noting that pivot points are important price zones calculated based on the token’s past high, low, and closing prices. They act as possible turning points in a pair’s market. 

In addition, WallStreetBulls pointed out the Bollinger Bands, a technical indicator used to measure price volatility. In the Bollinger Band, the top band trades at $0.61347, while its bottom band rests at $0.52516. The price levels are also potential price targets for the token’s movement. 

When XRP’s price reaches the upper band, it may indicate an overbought condition, while approaching the lower band may signal an oversold condition. Thus, at a price above $0.70, XRP has entered an overbought zone, signifying bearish sentiments. 

In response to the analysis, a Florida-based crypto pundit suggested that the resistance zone displayed near $0.73 based on previous price action.

Responding to the blockchain analyst, WallStreetBull recognized the variant perspective of technical traders and reinforced the need to monitor market adjustments carefully. Ripple’s XRP token is currently trading at $0.7066, a slight decline from the previous 24-hour price.

It surged massively on July 13 in price and market cap following the ruling by US Judge Analisa Torres on Ripple’s legal battle against the SEC on XRP’s classification. But the bullish momentum has receded as the coin trades bearish today, July 28, 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Analyst Gives Key Support and Resistance Zones to Watch Amid Bullish Signals For XRP
2 Apple’s Surprising Demand – Asks App Makers To Justify Application APIs
3 Cybersecurity Firm Kape Technologies Lay Off Around 200 Employees
4 Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000 But This New Coin Is Doing Wonders in The Presale Phase
5 Massive Data Heist – Web Devs Neglect IDOR Vulnerabilities

Latest News

Apple Asks App Makers To Justify Application APIs
News

Apple’s Surprising Demand – Asks App Makers To Justify Application APIs

Krishi Chowdhary
Cybersecurity Firm, Kape Technologies, Lay Off 200 Employees
News

Cybersecurity Firm Kape Technologies Lay Off Around 200 Employees

Krishi Chowdhary

In the latest addition to the list of major companies curtailing their workforce in recent times, popular cybersecurity firm Kape Technologies has laid off around 200 employees. Kape Technologies is...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000 But This New Coin Is Doing Wonders in The Presale Phase

Nick Dunn

After holding on for several days, Bitcoin has fallen below the $30,000 mark. This value drop is now reflected in the prices of several other digital assets. The occurrence could...

Massive Data Heist - Web Devs Neglect IDOR Vulnerabilities
News

Massive Data Heist – Web Devs Neglect IDOR Vulnerabilities

Krishi Chowdhary
Healthcare Data Breach Incidents
Statistics

55+ Healthcare Data Breach Statistics for 2023

Susan Laborde
Instagram Stories Statistics
Statistics

The Instagram Stories Statistics You Should Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
X Corp Tries to Woo Back Advertisers With Discounted Prices
News

Elon Musk’s X Corp Tries to Woo Back Advertisers With Discounted Ad Prices

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.