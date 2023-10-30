Analyst Revises XRP Mid-Term Target to $7 After The Recent Surge to $0.93

In response to XRP recent impressive surge to $0.93, a prominent analyst, EGRAG, has made a noteworthy adjustment to its mid-term target. The analyst has increased its prediction to $7 from the initial $6.4 mark.

This revised forecast reflects the growing optimism surrounding XRP as the cryptocurrency market continues to witness significant fluctuations.

Earlier Analysis: EGRAG’s Insightful XRP Predictions Preceding Meteoric Rise

In a proactive analysis conducted by EGRAG in May, the analyst accurately foresaw the cryptocurrency’s potential breakthrough. Notably, this analysis was two months before XRP’s remarkable surge to $0.93.

Highlighting an impending shift in momentum, EGRAG identified a crucial trendline he dubbed the “final wake-up line” that XRP was poised to breach. Further, the analyst established four mid-term price targets contingent on XRP’s successful breakout beyond this pivotal threshold.

#XRP Mid-Term Target (0.85c – $1 – $5.5 – $6.4): The 'Final Wake Up Line' is gauging the next #XRP breakout. Once #XRP breaks it and retest it without breaking Fib 0.236 (0.45c) on the Weekly Time frame then I can say with high degree of certainty that Fib 1.618 ($5.5 – $6.4)… pic.twitter.com/xzPMi7b7FN — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) May 22, 2023

The initial target was set at $0.85, signifying an optimistic outlook. Building on this foundation, EGRAG projected three subsequent milestones at $1, $5.5, and $6.4.

EGARG’s previous statement was,

“The ‘Final Wake Up Line’ is gauging the next #XRP breakout. Once #XRP breaks it and retests it without breaking Fib 0.236 (0.45c) on the Weekly Time frame, then I can say with a high degree of certainty that Fib 1.618 ($5.5 – $6.4) is within reach. ”

XRP’s Soaring Performance Prompts Analyst’s Revision

Despite the best efforts of analysts, the cryptocurrency market can often defy predictions or sometimes go as planned. Initially, there were expectations about how XRP’s price would perform. However, this expectation was proven wrong when XRP recorded an unexpected increase in value.

#XRP Midterm Targets(0.85c-$1-$5.5-$6.4) UPDATE: For more details, check out the post dated back on May 22, 2023 for better understanding of the chart [https://t.co/CGLMB7CgGi] What's happening right now is merely a retest of the breakout; the true pump is still on the… pic.twitter.com/jm45yH4vGb — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) October 23, 2023

Specifically, the coin’s price increased to a notable high of $0.93 on July 13. This surge surpassed the earlier projected target of $0.85, resulting in a substantial gain of 9.41%.

This unforeseen upswing has prompted EGRAG, the analyst in question, to reevaluate and adjust his future projections for XRP’s performance.

In his tweet, EGRAG stated,

“In the previous post, we forecasted that the initial surge in this mega pump could propel #XRP to 0.85c or even $1. However, #XRP has already pumped to 0.93c, marking a remarkable 9.41% gain (from 0.85c to 0.93c). That’s right, we’ve surpassed our low-end target by 9.41%!”

Furthermore, EGRAG conducted computations to assess how the 9.41% increase could influence his revised mid-term objectives. The initial projection of $1, when augmented by the substantial 9.41% surge, results in an approximate value of $1.10.

Similarly, applying the same percentage increase to the $5.5 target yields an estimated value of around $6. This adjustment elevates the $6.4 target to approximately $7, reflecting the considerable impact of the 9.41% gain.

These revised targets not only demonstrate a strong bullish outlook but also suggest the possibility of even greater returns in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, since the early hours of today, XR’s price has been performing well, trying to breach the resistance at $0.55.

This shows that XRP could likely reach EGRAG’s optimistic prediction soon. However, investors should understand that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and crypto prices could also deviate from the predicted amount.