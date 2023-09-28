Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Analytical Insights Suggest a Potential 7,918% XRP Rally, Targeting $39 Based on Historical Data
Crypto News

Analytical Insights Suggest a Potential 7,918% XRP Rally, Targeting $39 Based on Historical Data

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:

In a recent analysis, financial pundits projected an unprecedented 7,918% surge in XRP value. This audacious prediction stemmed from a meticulous examination of historical data and an advanced Z-Score analysis. 

Such a surge, if realized, would mark a historic milestone in the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Analyst Bilbuwoo Predicts XRP Surge

Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement following crypto analyst Bilbuwoo’s recent bullish XRP forecast. According to the analyst, XRP’s price could hit a high of $39, increasing by 7,918%. Bilbuwoo, who has large social media followers, made the prediction based on his technical analysis of XRP’s price chart. 

He believes the token is poised for a major breakout in the coming weeks and months. Also, Bilbuwoo highlighted that XRP is following a 2017 chart pattern. Therefore, he urged XRP enthusiasts to think about their holdings.

Bilbuwoo’s prediction is based on studying past patterns, especially with the Z-score indicator. Z-scores gauge how far a data point is from the average, measured in standard deviations.

XRP’s Current Trend Echoes 2015: Recalling a Price Surge and Retracement

The analysis shows that XRP’s behavior now is similar to what happened in 2015. After reaching a high in December 2014, Ripple went down and stayed there in 2015, erasing its earlier gains.

In 2015, XRP saw a significant drop, hitting its lowest point on the Z-score chart in September at -2.3. After this drop, Ripple entered an “accumulation” phase until March 2017, when the Z-score bounced back.

After bouncing back, Bilbuwoo referred to it as the “explosion” phase, initiating a significant price surge that propelled XRP to its peak value of $3.3 in January 2018.

XRP Repeating Past Price Movement

Currently, XRP is mirroring a familiar pattern. After reaching a high of $1.9669 in April 2021, XRP gradually declined, correcting its earlier gains. 

This correction phase led to the Z-score hitting its lowest point in May 2022. As a result, a new accumulation phase emerged, reminiscent of a previous trend observed in 2015Until this point, Ripple has consistently followed the accumulation phase pattern. 

Recently, there has been a significant development. The Z-score has dipped back down to its lowest point once again. This latest dip in the Z-score indicates that the accumulation phase is drawing to a close.

This setup is called the “explosion” phase, and all eyes are on Ripple to see how this unfolds. Bilbuwoo predicts an ambitious cycle for Ripple. He expects Ripple to rise to $6.1476, then correct to $3.1597. 

Afterward, another surge is anticipated, driving XRP to $24.7229, ultimately culminating in a peak at $39.8903. Meanwhile, as of today, September 28, XRP is trading at $0.499, with a more than $773,000,000 volume. So, to reach the $39.8903 target, XRP will need to grow by over 7,900% from its current value.

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 Analytical Insights Suggest a Potential 7,918% XRP Rally, Targeting $39 Based on Historical Data
2 X Could Become Profitable Next Year, Says CEO Yaccarino
3 DarkBeam’s Alarming Data Breach Exposes 3.8 Billion Records
4 Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Struggles To Enter Uptrend – Will It Drop Further?
5 The 10 Most Influential Tech Innovations of the 21st Century

Latest News

X Could
News

X Could Become Profitable Next Year, Says CEO Yaccarino

Damien Fisher
DarkBeam's
News

DarkBeam’s Alarming Data Breach Exposes 3.8 Billion Records

Damien Fisher

In a shocking revelation, cybersecurity experts have uncovered a massive data breach involving digital risk protection firm DarkBeam. The breach, which exposed over 3.8 billion records, highlights the threat to individuals...

ADA
Crypto News

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Struggles To Enter Uptrend – Will It Drop Further?

Nick Dunn

ADA’s price today, September 28, at 4:12 am EST is $0.24. The asset has slightly declined in the past 24 hours. ADA dropped from $0.25 on September 20 and now struggles...

Most Influential Tech Innovations
Statistics

The 10 Most Influential Tech Innovations of the 21st Century

Kate Sukhanova
Color Psychology
Statistics

Key Color Psychology Facts And Statistics in 2023

Susan Laborde
OpenAI Allows ChatGPT To Access The Internet
News

OpenAI Allows ChatGPT To Access Internet, Ushering A New Era Of Accessing Knowledge

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta Set To Transform Visual Expression With Its AI Products
News

Meta Set To Transform Visual Expression With Image Editing and AI Stickers

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.