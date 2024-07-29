Countries
Crypto News

Andrew Left Facing 18 Fraud Charges – Is the Crypto Skeptic Going to Jail?

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Andrew Left with market manipulation in 26 fraudulent trades between March 2018 and December 2023. If found guilty, the investor could spend 25 years in jail.
  • Left allegedly manipulated public opinion to make fraudulent short-term profits from short or long-trading stocks like Nvidia, Facebook, and Twitter.
  • Citron Research (Andrew Left’s company) recently recommended investors short Coinbase and go long on $BTC ETFs, with many asking if this is another manipulation tactic.

Andrew Left Facing 18 Fraud Charges – Is the Crypto Skeptic Going to Jail

Andrew Left, a well-known crypto skeptic and founder of Citron Research (a short-selling research firm), could spend 25 years in jail for a $20M fraud scheme. In a July 26 statement, the SEC accused him of 18 fraud-related charges.

Left is suspected of using his social media and TV presence to deceive investors into buying or selling a stock. In the meantime, his company was doing the opposite.

Citron Research and Left’s trading activity between March 2018 and December 2023 shows 26 ‘illegal trades’ that manipulated the market.

Two years ago, Left claimed that ‘crypto is a complete fraud,’ so his current indictment is especially concerning to investors.

Let’s unpack Andrew Left’s conviction and conflict with the SEC.

Anti-Fraud Investor Found Guilty of Fraud Amidst SEC Accusations

The SEC has accused Left of manipulating retail investors and profiting off his deceitful investment recommendations.

SEC accusations against Andrew Left

He bought stocks after telling investors to sell and sold after instructing followers to buy. According to the SEC, this fraudulent practice led to quick profits for Left and Citron Research.

In total, the SEC identified 26 fraudulent trades between March 2018 and December 2023 involving 23 companies, including:

  • Facebook (currently Meta)
  • Nvidia
  • American Airlines
  • Alibaba
  • Twitter (currently X, no longer publicly traded)

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) also charged Andrew Left with a criminal case for a $16M stock market manipulation scheme.

The DoJ accused Left of lying to law enforcement about receiving compensation from hedge funds to publish research on them, and committing securities fraud. Left also alerted several hedge funds before publicizing the positions, letting them profit or mitigate their losses.

Left could spend 25 years in jail if found guilty of all 18 fraud charges.

Left’s critical crypto stance two years ago, when he claimed all crypto is fraud, seems particularly damning to his reputation given the current context.

Citron Research recently doubled down on short-selling Coinbase and going long on Bitcoin ETFs instead after the exchange’s $COIN site malfunction.

Given the current context, many are now asking if this is another deceitful recommendation from Left and are distrustful of the investor’s advice.

Is Institutional Manipulation Par for the Course?

Andrew Left’s fraud allegations come at an opportune time, with the recent Bitcoin 2024 conference offering renewed hope for crypto democratization and regulation loosening.

However, crypto scams remain a regular occurrence in the industry, and the same can be said about institutional investments like stocks.

The TerraUSD collapse and the FTX scandal in 2022 are two examples of large-scale market manipulation that had a widespread impact on investors.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
