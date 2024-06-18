Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Andrew Tate and Iggy Azalea Under Fire for Alleged Insider Trading in Meme Coins
Crypto News

Andrew Tate and Iggy Azalea Under Fire for Alleged Insider Trading in Meme Coins

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The popularity of meme coins is taking a hit as the accusations of insider trading surface. A company that studies cryptocurrency transactions, Bubblemaps, is accusing two celebrities, Andrew Tate and Iggy Azalea, of insider trading. 

According to Bubblemaps, people “on the inside” might have been involved in unfair trading practices with meme coins that Tate and Azalea promoted. This happened when these meme coins first launched.

Andrew Tate Accused of Dumping Meme Coins

The Blockchain analysis firm Bubblemaps cast a shadow on celebrity endorsements for DADDY and MOTHER coins, raising concerns about potentially unfair practices.

Andrew Tate and Iggy Azalea, who have been promoting their respective meme coins (DADDY and MOTHER), are at the center of the controversy. 

Bubblemaps alleged that “insiders” might have gained an unfair advantage by purchasing significant amounts of these coins before their official launch.

The blockchain analysis firm noted suspicious activity on June 9. This activity involved a group of wallets acquiring a significant portion (20%) of DADDY’s supply for roughly $30 million before its launch, raising a red flag.

The same day, a massive transaction moved 40% of the total DADDY supply directly to Andrew Tate’s wallet. This transaction took place before he began promoting the token on his social pages.

The firm states that the wallets in question might be connected, meaning there’s a chance that they belong to the same group. However, they couldn’t confirm this absolute certainty because the funds came through the Binance exchange.

Nevertheless, the timing and the amounts involved strongly indicate they are linked. Further in their investigation, Bubblemaps discovered two interconnected wallets. 

According to the firm, these clusters of wallets collectively acquired 10% of the total supply of the token, which amounted to $16 million before Andrew Tate initiated his promotional activities.

However, in an X post, Tate responded that he’d sell off his bag rather than “I will only burn and buy. Forever. Diamond hands.” Meanwhile, similar patterns were identified with MOTHER, the coin promoted by Iggy Azalea.

MOTHER Coin Sales Cast Further Doubt: Did Iggy Azalea Benefit from Insider Trading?

Apart from the accusations against Andrew Tate on the DADDY coin, Bubblemaps also raised concerns about the similar activity with MOTHER, the meme coin promoted by Iggy Azalea.

The firm’s investigation focused on a specific wallet that purchased a significant amount (20%) of the MOTHER supply at launch. 

Afterward, this wallet allegedly sold a portion of those tokens, generating a profit of $1.4 million while still holding tokens currently worth roughly $400,000 in the wallet. 

Furthermore, this wallet moved funds to other wallets, which jointly sold an additional 8% of the total supply of MOTHER tokens. 

From these sales, the collective profit amounted to around $800,000, suggesting that the wallet holder(s) made a substantial profit from selling a portion of their MOTHER token holdings.

The alleged insider trading coincides with a drop in the value of the MOTHER coin. The token’s market cap has shrunk from a peak of $267.58 million to around $158 million. Also, its price has fallen from a high of $0.27 to $0.148 today, June 14.

Meanwhile, these allegations have sparked heated debate within the cryptocurrency community. While some view it as a “good insider launch,” others believe “there is no such thing as a fair launch in meme coins.” 

Overall, these allegations raise questions about the fairness of celebrity promotions and reveal potential manipulation of the meme coin market. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Andrew Tate and Iggy Azalea Under Fire for Alleged Insider Trading in Meme Coins
2 Swiss Regulator Shuts Down Crypto Friendly FlowBank, Begins Bankruptcy Procedures
3 Taiwan Moves to Promote Self-Regulation Among Crypto Firms
4 Chainlink (LINK) Displays Potential Breakout Signs – Will The Price Rebound Soon?
5 The US National Debt Crunch – Is Crypto The Answer?

Latest News

Swiss Regulator Shuts Down Crypto Friendly FlowBank, Begins Bankruptcy Procedures
Crypto News

Swiss Regulator Shuts Down Crypto Friendly FlowBank, Begins Bankruptcy Procedures

Rida Fatima
Taiwan Moves to Promote Self-Regulation Among Crypto Firms
Crypto News

Taiwan Moves to Promote Self-Regulation Among Crypto Firms

Rida Fatima

In a recent development, 24 crypto firms in Taiwan jointly founded an association to enable them to self-regulate their activities.  This move comes after the country’s Justice Ministry proposed amendments...

Chainlink (LINK) Display Potential Breakout Signs – Will The Price Rebound Soon?
Crypto News

Chainlink (LINK) Displays Potential Breakout Signs – Will The Price Rebound Soon?

Rida Fatima

Chainlink (LINK) has slipped off the $15 price level and now consolidates around $14. However, the current market setup signals a potential rebound. Moreover, analysts are bullish on Chainlink’s future price...

The US Debt Crunch – Is Crypto The Answer?
Crypto News

The US National Debt Crunch – Is Crypto The Answer?

Lora Pance
Base Dawgz Blows Past $1.6M – 5,000% For Early Investors?
Crypto News

Base Dawgz Blows Past $1.6M – 5,000% For Early Investors?

Leah Alger
US Judge Signs A $4.5B Settlement For Terraform With SEC
Crypto News

US Judge Signs A $4.5 Billion Settlement For Terraform With SEC

Rida Fatima
Microsoft Delays Release of Windows Recall Feature Due to Security Concerns
News

Microsoft Delays Release of Windows Recall Feature Due to Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.