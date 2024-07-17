Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Anonymous Whales Withdraw $167 Million Worth of LINK Tokens From Binance
Crypto News

Anonymous Whales Withdraw $167 Million Worth of LINK Tokens From Binance

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Chainlink price has significantly increased amid the shaky trend within the broader crypto marketLINK’s latest spike comes amid massive accumulations from Binance by some anonymous whales. Moreover, the market has shown signs of recovery after BTC’s slump, which impacted other assets. 

The German government has notably stopped its massive Bitcoin sell-off, contributing to the improved sentiment.

Recently, on-chain data provider Lookonchain revealed that unknown Chainlink whales have withdrawn chunks of LINK coins from Binance since June 24. According to the platform, about 93 new wallet addresses have amassed 12.75 million LINK tokens worth over $167 million.

Moreover, the huge accumulation reflects a strategic repositioning for the buyers. It could also highlight a growing bullish sentiment for Chainlink with potential gains for LINK holders.

Similarly, a prominent crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, disclosed his observation about the growing whales’ engagement with Chainlink. 

According to Martinez, crypto whales bought over 10 million worth approximately $120 million over the past two weeks. 

Additionally, data from IntoTheBlock showed that LINK exchange netflows were negative within the past two weeks, with almost $110 million worth of LINK withdrawn from exchanges. 

This withdrawal pattern shows a correlation with an accumulation stage. So, it suggested that investors aimed at LINK’s long-term holdings as they moved the coins from exchanges.

It’s worth noting that investors only move tokens from exchanges to personal wallets for long-term holding. So, the trend with Chainlink highlights investors’ unwavering and growing confidence in LINK’s potential.

Moreover, the accumulation stage reflects LINK’s possible bullish sentiment and innovative development within the broader market.

Chainlink has reclaimed its value as the broader crypto market highlights recovery signals. LINK has crossed the $14.00 threshold and trades around $14.10. The token has surged 1.65% over the past 24 hours.

Moreover, Chainlink saw a 7.35% spike in its 7-day price action. Its market cap currently sits at $8.57 billion as it ranks as the fifteenth-largest crypto asset. Its trade volume recorded a whopping 30.84% increase to $381.44 million.

LINK’s price trajectory analysis indicates a potentially massive rally if the coin breaks the $14.50 critical level. Chainlink is famous in decentralized finance due to its decentralized Oracle Network, which supports its smart contracts.

Some experts expect LINK to move into a new bullish cycle by indicating a robust multi-year uptrend. Also, some analysts provided optimistic predictions for LINK. They believed the coin price could soon hit between $19 and $22.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Anonymous Whales Withdraw $167 Million Worth of LINK Tokens From Binance
2 Metaplanet Acquires Additional $1.2 Million Worth of Bitcoin as Price Approaches $65,000
3 Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Climbs to $3.3K, Will it Reach $4 this Week?
4 Coinbase Changes Subpeona Tactics, Demands Gensler’s Private Emails During His Tenure as SEC Chair
5 Top 10 Highest-Paid Players in The IPL in 2024

Latest News

Metaplanet Acquires Additional $1.2 Million Worth of Bitcoin as Price Approaches $65,000
Crypto News

Metaplanet Acquires Additional $1.2 Million Worth of Bitcoin as Price Approaches $65,000

Rida Fatima
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Climbs to $3.3K, Will it Reach $4 this Week?
Crypto News

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Climbs to $3.3K, Will it Reach $4 this Week?

Rida Fatima

In tune with the broader market recovery over the past weekend, Ethereum’s price has slightly rebounded, climbing above $3,300. Ethereum’s market cap has also surpassed $400 billion, currently valued at $407.52...

Coinbase Changes Subpeona Tactics, Demands Gensler's Private Emails During His Tenure as SEC Chair
Crypto News

Coinbase Changes Subpeona Tactics, Demands Gensler’s Private Emails During His Tenure as SEC Chair

Rida Fatima

As part of its defense efforts in the ongoing SEC lawsuit, Coinbase subpoenaed SEC chairman Gary Gensler. In its subpoena, Coinbase sought access to Gensler’s private communications before and during...

Highest-Paid IPL Players
Entertainment Statistics, News

Top 10 Highest-Paid Players in The IPL in 2024

Kate Sukhanova
Germany Decides to Phase Out Huawei & ZTE Components from Its 5G Network
News

Germany Will Phase Out Huawei & ZTE Components from Its 5G Network

Krishi Chowdhary
Can $ETH Replicate $BTC’s Performance After SEC's ETH ETFs Approval Next Week?
Crypto News

Can $ETH Replicate $BTC’s Performance After SEC’s ETH ETFs Approval Next Week?

Leah Alger
MLB All-Star Game 2024
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Aidan Weeks

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.