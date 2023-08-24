Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Anonymous Crypto Whale Adds 708 Billion Shiba Inu To Their Portfolio
Crypto News

Anonymous Crypto Whale Adds 708 Billion Shiba Inu To Their Portfolio

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

An interesting development occurred in the Shiba Inu network recently, attracting the attention of several other crypto investors and pundits. 

Yesterday, an anonymous crypto whale added Shiba Inu tokens worth about $6 million to her crypto portfolio in the last 24 hours. 

A popular blockchain tracking platform, Whale Alert, announced this development, which found that the mysterious crypto Whale bought about 708,416,119,061 worth about $5.99 million. 

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu blockchain has garnered much attention and ranks as one of the most notable crypto assets worldwide. 

SHIB Whale Buys 708 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens

As Whale Alert reported yesterday, the mysterious digital asset investor had bought over 708 billion SHIBs from Gemini, a popular NY-based crypto exchange.

According to the Etherscan.io data, the mammoth accumulation took place through a single transaction performed over 18 hours ago from press time. 

Source: Etherscan’s picture of the Whale’s transaction.

Interestingly, this development comes just a few days after the 25th largest SHIB Whale purchased 4.66 trillion SHIB tokens worth $38.70 million in a single transaction. 

The renowned Shiba Inu Whales collectively hoarded a massive 5,378,194,292,698 (or 5.37 trillion) SHIB coins, valued at more than $44.69 million, via two single transactions in the last seven days. 

The Latest Developments in Shiba Inu Ecosystem 

It is worth noting that following the deployment of the much-anticipated Shibarium L2 solution, Shiba Inu gained considerable attention from large exchanges and investors. 

Additionally, the leading cryptocurrency data aggregation platform, CoinMarketCap, reports that Shiba Inu ranks as the third most trending digital asset globally. 

The coin closely follows behind CyberConnect (CYBER) and the world’s leading crypto, Bitcoin (BTC). Furthermore, a Seychelles-head-quartered centralized crypto exchange, Bitget, has also pointed out the growing interest in SHIB coins through Google Trends. 

Also, the leading crypto exchange in India, WazirX, notes that Shiba Inu was the fifth most-bought crypto asset in July. According to WazirX’s post on X, its platform’s five most traded digital assets include USDT, BTC, XRP, WRX, and SHIB. 

Additionally, Shiba Inu’s traditional adoption skyrocketed as Binance announced the emergence of its Binance Pay crypto payment service in Brazil. This development offered the world’s largest digital asset exchange access to some partnerships with notable institutional players like WordPress. 

The leading exchange noted that this payment gateway provides terrific opportunities for domestic clients. Binance explained that this will reduce costs, streamline customers’ transactions, and lure more customers to the payment platform. 

Notably, this move allows various businesses and merchants in Brazil to adopt SHIB and other crypto assets as a payment option. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Anonymous Crypto Whale Adds 708 Billion Shiba Inu To Their Portfolio
2 Top Crypto Gainers on August 24 – SOL, FXS, And IMX
3 Must Know VPN Usage Statistics for 2023 (Facts & Trends)
4 Hollywood Studios and Writers Guild Reach Agreement on AI-Generated Content
5 TikTok Plans to Ban External E-Commerce Links, Focusing on TikTok Shop

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on August 24 – SOL, FXS, And IMX

Nick Dunn
VPN Usage Information
Statistics

Must Know VPN Usage Statistics for 2023 (Facts & Trends)

Susan Laborde

A virtual private network (VPN) serves various purposes for different individuals worldwide. Unlike when the software was only known to nerds, there has been a significant spread in the application...

Hollywood Studios and Writers Guild Reach Agreement on AI
News

Hollywood Studios and Writers Guild Reach Agreement on AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary

In a key development amid the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Hollywood Studios has accepted certain conditions regarding the usage of generative AI. Represented by the...

TikTok Plans to Ban External E-Commerce Links
News

TikTok Plans to Ban External E-Commerce Links, Focusing on TikTok Shop

Krishi Chowdhary
Dropshipping statistics
Statistics

Dropshipping Statistics & Trends for 2023

Kate Sukhanova
crypto bull market
Crypto News

Leading Crypto Market Players Persist in Bearish Trend as New Meme Coin Raises 350k – 13 Days Left To Secure Your Investment

Will Macmaster
Pre-COVID-19 Automation Acceptance Predictions
Statistics

Eye-opening Statistics on Job Displacement Due to Automation (2023 Data)

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.