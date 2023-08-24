Anonymous Crypto Whale Adds 708 Billion Shiba Inu To Their Portfolio

An interesting development occurred in the Shiba Inu network recently, attracting the attention of several other crypto investors and pundits.

Yesterday, an anonymous crypto whale added Shiba Inu tokens worth about $6 million to her crypto portfolio in the last 24 hours.

A popular blockchain tracking platform, Whale Alert, announced this development, which found that the mysterious crypto Whale bought about 708,416,119,061 worth about $5.99 million.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu blockchain has garnered much attention and ranks as one of the most notable crypto assets worldwide.

SHIB Whale Buys 708 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens

As Whale Alert reported yesterday, the mysterious digital asset investor had bought over 708 billion SHIBs from Gemini, a popular NY-based crypto exchange.

According to the Etherscan.io data, the mammoth accumulation took place through a single transaction performed over 18 hours ago from press time.

Source: Etherscan’s picture of the Whale’s transaction.

Interestingly, this development comes just a few days after the 25th largest SHIB Whale purchased 4.66 trillion SHIB tokens worth $38.70 million in a single transaction.

🚨 🚨 4,669,778,173,637 #SHIB (38,707,791 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/c6LPXZFq2h — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 20, 2023

The renowned Shiba Inu Whales collectively hoarded a massive 5,378,194,292,698 (or 5.37 trillion) SHIB coins, valued at more than $44.69 million, via two single transactions in the last seven days.

The Latest Developments in Shiba Inu Ecosystem

It is worth noting that following the deployment of the much-anticipated Shibarium L2 solution, Shiba Inu gained considerable attention from large exchanges and investors.

Additionally, the leading cryptocurrency data aggregation platform, CoinMarketCap, reports that Shiba Inu ranks as the third most trending digital asset globally.

The coin closely follows behind CyberConnect (CYBER) and the world’s leading crypto, Bitcoin (BTC). Furthermore, a Seychelles-head-quartered centralized crypto exchange, Bitget, has also pointed out the growing interest in SHIB coins through Google Trends.

Also, the leading crypto exchange in India, WazirX, notes that Shiba Inu was the fifth most-bought crypto asset in July. According to WazirX’s post on X, its platform’s five most traded digital assets include USDT, BTC, XRP, WRX, and SHIB.

Additionally, Shiba Inu’s traditional adoption skyrocketed as Binance announced the emergence of its Binance Pay crypto payment service in Brazil. This development offered the world’s largest digital asset exchange access to some partnerships with notable institutional players like WordPress.

The leading exchange noted that this payment gateway provides terrific opportunities for domestic clients. Binance explained that this will reduce costs, streamline customers’ transactions, and lure more customers to the payment platform.

Notably, this move allows various businesses and merchants in Brazil to adopt SHIB and other crypto assets as a payment option.