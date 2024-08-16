Countries
Crypto News

Apple Introduces Upgrade that Could Benefit Circle’s USDC Stablecoin

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Apple’s recent technological leap with its iOS 18.1 upgrade could launch a new era for Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), setting the stage for a broader stablecoin adoption.

Though Apple did not directly mention Circle in its announcement, the update’s implications could be profound for the crypto space. Circle’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire, believes this new upgrade could benefit USD Coin (USDC).

Apple Upgrade Boosts USDC

The highlight of Apple’s upgrade is the enhanced Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities, which allow for a more extensive range of contactless transactions on iPhones. Notable ones include corporate badges, transit passes, in-store purchases, and government IDs.

These transactions can now occur directly through the Secure Element within iPhone apps without needing Apple Wallet or Apple Pay.

This focus on security and privacy, backed by Apple’s proprietary hardware and software, opens up new possibilities for developers, particularly in the crypto sector.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, quickly spotted the potential for USDC in this upgrade. He clarified that Apple has not explicitly partnered with Circle or endorsed USDC. However, opening up NFC technology to third-party app developers could allow USDC to function as a payment method across various services.

Given its high-performance, low-fee blockchain network, the development could significantly boost USDC’s adoption. These features make it an attractive option for merchants and consumers alike.

Notably, this integration of tech and digital asset solutions represents a growing trend of traditional businesses embracing blockchain technology.

Using USDC for everyday transactions on iPhones could push it into the mainstream. It could also mark a significant step forward in infusing conventional financial systems with digital currencies.

Furthermore, the timing of this upgrade could be particularly advantageous for the broader altcoin market. As institutions like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley continue to increase their exposure to Bitcoin ETFs, the resulting wave of institutional adoption could have a ripple effect. It could, in turn, drive interest in other crypto solutions, including stablecoins like USDC.

Moreover, this union of technological innovation and financial adoption could lead to a resurgence in the altcoin market, with USDC poised to be a key beneficiary.

Apple’s Dealings in Recent Integration

The tech giant has engaged in several integrations over the past months. For example, in June, it announced that it would integrate ChatGPT into its Apple Experiences.

While this seemed like a progressive step for Apple, it attracted some sticks, particularly from billionaire Elon Musk.

On June 10, Elon Musk took to his social media platform, X, to criticize Apple’s integration of OpenAI’s technology into its systems, calling it “an unacceptable security violation.”

In response, Apple has assured users that their personal information will remain secure as the company incorporates AI into its operating systems. The company emphasized that it would not collect or access users’ personal data while they use the AI features.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

