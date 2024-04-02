Best April Fool’s Crypto Pranks of 2024: A Hilarious Retrospective

The crypto world is known for its innovation, volatility, and … humor? Every year on April Fool’s Day, the industry faces a wave of pranks and lighthearted misinformation. 2024 was no exception, and some of this year’s jokes really had us wondering: Is this real?

Let’s look at the three most absurdly hilarious yet, at first glance, believable crypto pranks of April Fool’s Day 2024.

Solana CEO Announces BunkerCoin

Solana CEO Anatoly Yakovlenko announced the launch of BunkerCoin, transmitted through shortwave radio channels and operating on ZkProofs and a ‘Nakamoto-style longest chain rule.’ Anatoly also encouraged users to send pull requests to the dedicated GitHub page.

For the record, both ZkProofs and ‘Nakamoto-style longest chain rule’ are legitimate terms related to core blockchain technology. Still, they only emphasize the absurdity when linked to a mythical radio-based Solana coin.

Overall, the post was a nonsensical mishmash of crypto jargon, poking fun at some new projects overcomplicating their whitepapers and marketing campaigns.

In the best traditions of X, users posted sarcastic replies, collectively bringing the joke to a whole new level.

Yet, Anatoly’s prank was so believable that some users were unsure if they were reading an actual whitepaper.

Buterin Calls to Embrace Degen Communism

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, joined Yakovlenko in this April Fool’s chaos by publishing a blog post titled ‘Degen communism: the only correct political ideology.’

According to Buterin, degen communism ‘openly embraces chaos, but tweaks key rules and incentives to create a background pressure where the consequences of chaos are aligned with the common good.’

If the joke went over your head, that’s because it’s a layered allegory of meme coins, which Buterin suggests is the only acceptable philosophy for crypto.

It ties well with Buterin’s recent post encouraging developers to make meme coins a positive force rather than solely a means of generating returns.

This reply sums up the reaction of Buterin’s followers.

Bankless Co-Host Turns Solana Decentralization VP

Bankless co-host David Hoffman announced his resignation from the role to take a full-time position at Solana Foundation. Being considered an Ethereum maximalist for years, Hoffman admitted he was a huge Solana fan this whole time.

This is what Bankless co-founder Ryan Sean Adams had to say.

‘I should have known after he came back from that Solana conference. His talking about “centralization shortcuts” and constantly bringing up “Solana outages” on the podcast was just his way of sending me hints.’

The best part is that despite Hoffman regularly poking fun at Solana, his announcement was supported by Anatoly Yakovlenko, the CEO of Solana, and a bunch of other official Solana-based project accounts like SolChat and SolSnap.

As noted by Hoffman, it isn’t the first time he has made this prank. X users insist the tradition must continue, and the joke only gets funnier despite fewer people believing it every year.

Bonus Mention: Elon Musk Launching Interplanetary Cryptocurrency

Our team, too, tried to elevate your mood, introducing Elon Musk’s latest venture, a new interplanetary crypto token to be used after he sends the first one million colonists to Mars. Make sure to read the post for more details on this completely made-up yet convincing project.

Keeping the Spirit of Crypto Fun Alive

This year’s crypto pranks remind us of the community’s biggest strength, the ability to laugh at itself. While the technology behind crypto is innovative and complex, the driving force of the industry is undoubtedly its people. Moving forward, let’s keep this playful spirit with a dash of healthy skepticism.