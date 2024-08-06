Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ark Invest Resumes Coinbase Stock Acquisitions, Buys $5.4M Worth of Shares
Crypto News

Ark Invest Resumes Coinbase Stock Acquisitions, Buys $5.4M Worth of Shares

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has resumed buying Coinbase stock (COIN) after selling for a significant period. On August 5, 2024, the investment firm purchased 28,632 Coinbase shares for $5.4 million.

According to TradingView data, COIN closed at $189.5 on August 6 following this purchase. This is more significant considering Ark Invest made this move amid a major market dip, with Bitcoin plunging below $50,000. 

ARK Buys Coinbase Shares When Bitcoin Declined by 20%

ARK Invest’s latest purchase came amid a massive decline in the cryptocurrency markets, a plunge caused by significant volatility in the traditional equity markets. Therefore, this move signifies a return to buying after an extensive dump in 2024.

Coingecko data shows Bitcoin’s price crashed by 20%, briefly plunging below $50,000 from $63,000 to $49,800, a level last seen in February. However, it later rallied back to $55,000.

Bitcoin’s price has touched $55,661, a 5% gain in the last 24 hours. However, Coingecko data shows the price is still 16% down over the past seven days.

Since Coinbase is a major cryptocurrency exchange, its stock (COIN) value is closely tied to Bitcoin’s price. Hence, its financial performance depends significantly on the cryptocurrency market.

A rise in Bitcoin’s price causes more significant trading volumes, which translates to better revenues for Coinbase. COIN will experience similar gains in its stock price.

This explains why Coinbase’s stock rallied, reaching about 110%, while Bitcoin increased by 93% in over 12 months, as seen in Tradingview data

This shows that investor confidence in Coinbase’s stock increased as Bitcoin rose, causing its price to rise. Coinbase shares also plunged on August 5 when Bitcoin plunged. The stock price dropped to $173 per stock, representing a 20.7% decline in price.

However, it rallied briefly before closing at $189.5 on Monday, signifying it was still 7% down. ARK could leverage the buy-the-dip opportunity amid current market crashes to refill its portfolio, anticipating the next rally. 

The asset manager leveraged the recent massive market slump to stock up its portfolio with Coinbase and Robinhood (HOOD) shares, which declined 8.17% on Monday.

Ark Invest Sells Off $26 Million Worth of Shares in Jack Dorsey’s Block Shares

Aside from buying back Coinbase shares, ARK has increased its trading activity in other cryptocurrency assets. The company is also getting involved in Ether futures-based ETFs.

On August 5, Ark Invest sold 454,775 Block shares, which cost about $26 million at the time of saleThis pointer shows that ARK might adjust its cryptocurrency investments, buying some while selling others to balance its portfolio.

Also, ARK sold off 70,316 ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) shares for $3.4 million. It continued by dumping shares from its Ether futures ETF stash, the ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (ARKZ). ARK sold 17,303 of the ARKZ shares for about $470,000.

After selling off Block and several ETH futures funds, ARK added 681,885 shares of the crypto-friendly stock trading app, Robinhood, to its portfolio. It bought the HOOD shares for $11.2 million.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Ark Invest Resumes Coinbase Stock Acquisitions, Buys $5.4M Worth of Shares
2 Cardano (ADA) Reclaims $0.32 Level After Bearish Wind; Will the Uptrend Continue?
3 Where to Watch the Viral Saltburn Movie – Top Free and Paid Options
4 French Regulator the AMF Accepting Cryptoasset Service Provider Applications Ahead of MiCA
5 Nomad Bridge Hackers Buy The Ethereum Dip, Make $4M Using Stolen Funds Amid Global Financial Crisis

Latest News

Cardano (ADA) Reclaims $0.32 Level After Bearish Wind; Will the Uptrend Continue?
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Reclaims $0.32 Level After Bearish Wind; Will the Uptrend Continue?

Rida Fatima
Where to Watch Saltburn
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch the Viral Saltburn Movie – Top Free and Paid Options

Nicola-Jane Ford

Are you wondering where to watch Saltburn? Since its November 2023 premiere, many are looking for the best ways to stream this disturbing dark-comedy thriller. Saltburn is basically The Talented...

French Regulator Accepting Cryptoasset Service Provider Applications Ahead of MiCA
Crypto News

French Regulator the AMF Accepting Cryptoasset Service Provider Applications Ahead of MiCA

Yi Ping Bao

On August 2, French markets regulator AMF began accepting registration applications from cryptoasset service providers. The announcement included ten cryptoasset services requiring EU authorization by December. France is the first...

Nomad Bridge Hacker Buys The Ethereum Dip, Makes $4M Using Stolen Funds Amid Global Financial Crisis
Crypto News

Nomad Bridge Hackers Buy The Ethereum Dip, Make $4M Using Stolen Funds Amid Global Financial Crisis

Leah Alger
Where to Stream Shogun
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch the Highly-Rated Series, Shōgun, From Anywhere

Anwesha Roy
Jump Crypto Liquidates $481M Worth of wstETH, Triggers $ETH Crash
News

Jump Crypto Liquidates $481M Worth of wstETH, Triggers $ETH Crash

Lora Pance
Bitcoin Accumulating or Headed for a Correction – Here’s Why
Crypto News

Bitcoin Accumulating or Headed for a Correction – Here’s Why

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.