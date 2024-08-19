ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023

ASIC has warned crypto investors that scammers increasingly use AI to increase the sophistication of scams like deepfakes. The Australian financial service has raised the alarm by highlighting such scams have contributed to $1.3B in stolen assets over the past year. Additionally, the crypto exchange Bitget has warned that deepfakes could cost the crypto industry $25B in 2024 (but uses AI to spot fakes quickly). Let’s dive into the situation and see how crypto investors can avoid falling victim to AI-powered scams. The rapidly growing AI industry, projected to hit $184.04B in 2024, has expanded hackers horizons. Many scammers now use uncanny deep fakes featuring celebrities’ voices, images, and videos to trick crypto investors into placing their funds into bogus crypto schemes. For example, ASIC recently closed down Quantum AI, a fake crypto platform that used deepfakes of Chris Hemsworth and Elon Musk to endorse phony investment opportunities with low-cost entry. Deepfake images of Keir Starmer and Prince William were also recently used to advertise ‘Immediate Edge.’ This fake crypto platform recently lured 900K people into believing they would win $1K in daily earnings without needing crypto know-how. As the number of AI-infused deepfake scams continues to rise, there are ways in which you can protect yourself from falling victim: While AI-infused deepfakes’ realistic nature poses threats, AI isn’t all bad. One example is Elliptic, a blockchain analytics platform that leverages AI-powered solutions to identify suspicious Web3 activity. It uses a deep learning model that identifies new money laundering transaction patterns and fraudulent proceeds on crypto exchanges. However, it’s still important that you’re aware of AI-powered scams when navigating the crypto realm. Scammers will continuously refine their approaches in any possible way to mislead consumers.
AI Spurs Next-Level Deepfake Scams
How to Dodge AI-Powered Deepfake Scams
Our Verdict – AI is a Double-Edged Sword
