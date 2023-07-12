Australian XRP Community for Series of Advancements at XRP Event

A leading XRP influencer announced the ongoing underground preparations for the forthcoming XRP Gold Coast 2024 Event and invites the larger crypto community.

The conference focuses on igniting potential and massive audiences in next-generation discussions, interactive workshops, and insightful presentations focusing on the latest XRPL and XRP network innovations.

According to the information from the XRP Gold Coast 2024 conference website, the event promises to be more than just a normal gathering of industry professionals.

Australian XRP Community Makes Arrangements for Forthcoming Event

The popular Ripple influencer nicknamed ‘Crypto Eri’ recently announced the significant event set to disrupt the entire Australian XRP Community on Twitter.

The crypto enthusiast invited virtual asset pundits from all parts of the earth to join the exciting XRP Gold Coast 2024 Conference.

The ‘A Wave of Innovation’ conference focuses on spurring potential and massive attendance in next-generation discussions, insightful presentations, and engaging workshops centered around recent advancements in XRPL and the XRP network.

In the tweet, Eri included an interesting video displaying a trailer of the event’s details, leaving viewers hungry for more.

As seen in her comment section, the Australian Ripple family showed much interest and enthusiasm for the conference, with many individuals pledging to attend. Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton also showed much excitement and enthusiasm about the event.

The XRP Gold Coast 2024

The official website displayed details about the conference, which promises to be beyond a gathering of industry professionals, investors, innovators, and pundits.

It will act as a leading platform to discover more about the ever-dynamic ecosystem of the XRPL Network and blockchain solutions.

The event is anticipated to lure global attention with its popular Australian Gold Coast, impressive beaches, amazing theme parks, and The Star casino.

The XRP Gold Coast planning team has organized community programs in several capital cities. These programs will allow attendees to rally the interest of community members with like minds within the XRPL network.

Furthermore, the XRP Gold Coast Conference promises an amazing set of guest speakers and facilitators who will handle diverse topics.

The first guest speaker will speak on the “Evolution, Revolution of NFTs,” buttressing the thrilling innovations within the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem.

The second guest speaker will handle a session on the “Tokenization of XRPLedger.” The speaker will shed more light on the transformational possibility of tokenization within the XRPL network.

Lastly, the third guest speaker will deliver an “XRPL Interoperability” session emphasizing the importance of straightforward connectivity between the XRPL network and other blockchains.

Interested parties can secure a spot at the forthcoming event by registering on the conference site. Participants can become sponsors or register as exhibitors at the 2024 conference.