Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX Price Exploded 59% Will it Sustain the Rally?

The native token of the Avalanche ($AVAX) has been making remarkable waves in recent times. This is happening while the broader crypto market is showing a slight downtime, losing 2% of its gains.

$AVAX’s recent price increase is likely due to the bullish sentiment within the layer 1 protocols.

Recently, layer 1 protocols like Solana or Cardano have been gaining momentum. Thus making people look for other Layer 1 solutions to invest in. Due to heightened bullish sentiment, AVAX recorded a price growth of more than 59% over the last week.

Further, the token price has surged by over 150% in the past month. This marks a significant increase in a broader upward trend. Even in the past 24 hours, the token is up by more than 12%. At 5:57 Eastern Time (ET), AVAX is trading at $36.

Avalanche Surpasses Market with Growing Stories

Lately, Avalanche ($AVAX) is performing better than even the overall market. It jumped from $20 on December 05 to $36 today, December 11. Adding to the excitement, lots of folks are trading it this week.

According to CoinMarketCap, its trading volume is up by over 100%, sitting above the $2 billion mark. This remarkable AVAX growth boils down to one thing: Avalanche has seriously leveled up its game.

The project is super focused on two huge things in the crypto space. These are real-world assets (RWAs) and gaming.

Navigating narratives can be tough, but when a chain revolves around them, it's a game-changer. Avalanche $AVAX is set to dominate GameFi world. 34 Gaming projects built on @avax 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l9Bo8FSiuh — AlΞx Wacy 🌐 (@wacy_time1) December 3, 2023

Recently, the Crypto Analyst Unit Network shared something really interesting through the X platform. According to the post, Bernstein predicts that a whopping $3 trillion of RWAs will be turned into tokens soon.

Avalanche will likely be at the forefront of the market.

Further, the tweet expressed that Avalanche is about diving into real-world assets (RWAs). The team recently kicked things off by introducing Avalanche Vista. This move pumped half a billion into R&D for RWAs.

Additionally, major banks like JP Morgan, Citi, and Bank of America are surprisingly using Avalanche.

Based on the tweet,

Some of the big banks are diving into RWA tokenization and leveraging Avalanche and Subnets for their blockchain solutions.

With the way things are going, Avalanche’s token could see some serious growth and attention. Know this fact: the global gaming market is set to hit $1.4 trillion by the next seven days.

Avalanche has positioned itself as the go-to blockchain for gaming stuff.

It lets games make their own super flexible and scalable blockchains. This is why many of the top gaming studios are lining up to build on it. Notably, an analyst, Alex Wacy, made a tweet about this on December 03.

He talked about 34 of the best games that are built on the Avalanche blockchain.

“Navigating narratives can be tough, but when a chain revolves around them, it’s a game-changer,” he added. Ultimately, AVAX’s recent boost is mainly because big companies are all getting on board.

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX to Reach $69 Before SEC’s Final Decision on Spot BitcoinETF

Avalanche (AVAX) trading chart shows it recently smashed through its highest point in the past month, touching $24. Looking at the chart, the coin is heading to the next potential target, around $50.

AVAX/USDT reaching this level will require a price increase of over 50% from its current level.

That’s a huge gain for people that utilize the current rate. Based on how things are going up, it might even reach $69. This may likely happen before the final word from the SEC on the spot Bitcoin ETF. Moreover, the Simple Moving Average adds fuel to the excitement.

Both the 50-day and 200-day SMA lines are below the market. This shows that the bulls are flexing some serious muscle. Further, the StochRSI is hanging at 100, waving a big flag for the bullish momentum.

Avalanche’s native token is set to explode massively. And it seems the buyers or bulls are not quitting anytime soon.

But before entering the market, remember that the crypto market is not always stable. Given that, investors should apply a reliable risk management strategy.

Avalanche Alternative: Is TG.Casino the Best Option for Investors?

The online gambling market just entered the crypto train. Due to this, GambleFi tokens are making serious gains. Take Rollbit Coin (RLB), which has been up by about 5000% since it came onto the scene.

This shows how fast GambleFi tokens are growing. Now a fresh player, TG.Casino has just appeared on the market.

This project is causing a stir because of its native token performance. Also, its unique features are making people rush towards it aggressively, hoping it will rise in the future. Know that the token is currently in presale.

And TG.Casino has already pulled in more than $3.8 million. Seeing how the presale is going, the team might reach the target of $5M by next week.

TG.Casino on Telegram: Play Bet, and Earn with $TGC Token

TG.Casino is like a fun spot on the Telegram platform. Users can play games and bet on sports without sharing their personal info. There’s no need for stressful verification processes and setups.

The project also promises to give players 25% of their money back if they lose a game.

But that’s if you place a bet with its native token $TGC token. This shows how useful the native token is on the platform. It allows you to play exclusive games and gives you rewards, cashback, and sweet offers.

Plus, you can even trade this token for other cryptocurrencies in the market.

With all these in mind, if you want to grab the token, you can use ETH, BNB, or USDT. The present rate to purchase the token is $0.18. Just know that the price will go up after this presale stage. So, act fast by visiting the presale page before you miss out.