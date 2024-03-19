Bank of Japan Hikes Interest Rates for the First Time in 17 Years

The Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years, and analysts are now split over whether more hikes will be adopted in the future.

The Bank of Japan has maintained negative interest rates for seven years, and the current hike shifts the policy away from years of monetary stimulus. Despite the recent hike, Japan’s interest rates are still at around zero, with the economy facing a fragile recovery.

The BoJ has to maintain rates at minimum levels to prevent rapid increases in borrowing costs, which might affect the economic recovery. However, according to some analysts, the interest rates are still at a minimum level, which gives them room for more growth.

Analysts Split over Whether Japan Will Hike Rates Further

The BoJ is the last central bank globally to exit the era of negative rates where governments sought to boost economic growth using cheap borrowing. While announcing the recent rate hike, the BoJ Governor, Kazuo Ueda, said that the bank was back to using a normal monetary policy for short-term interest rates.

Ueda did not mention the pace or the timing of more interest rate hikes in the future. However, the BoJ has said that future rate hikes will be moderate. The inflation level is currently past the 2% target set by the BoJ, which makes the case for further rate hikes.

Commercial banks are already planning to increase their deposit rates for the first time in 17 years. According to analysts with BNP Paribas and Nomura, the BoJ will increase interest rates again this year.

A local analyst with State Street Tokyo, Bart Wakabayashi, believes the next focus is on how interest rate hikes will affect households and their purchasing power. Therefore, the BoJ is less likely to take additional measures beyond what it has announced. A similar sentiment is shared by an analyst with Pictet Wealth Management.

On the other hand, there is the issue of the impact caused by negative interest rates. The Japanese Yen has been on a sharp decline, increasing the cost of imports and public scrutiny.

With high-interest rates, cheap funds will no longer be available. Therefore, global financial markets might be stirred as Japanese investors who took their investments overseas seeking high returns transfer their investments back home.

The BoJ has also downgraded its overview of the economy while warning of a consumption weakness. According to Ueda, inflation levels have yet to solidify at the 2% level, an indication that the BoJ will not take an aggressive hawkish stance as has been seen with other central banks like the Federal Reserve.

Impact of Rate Hikes on the Japanese Stock Market

Japanese stocks have been on a rally since the interest rate hikes were announced. Given that this hike was not unexpected, these stocks have maintained the rally and might continue to do so if offshore investments return to the country.

According to one analyst with Saxo Capital Markets, the decision by the BoJ to hike rates has helped prevent turmoil in the financial markets. High returns on savings and investments in the country will increase consumer spending power, making the case for more gains for Japanese equities.

The Japanese Nikkei index recently hit a 52-week high of 40,472 Yen, with a majority of these gains coming from the recent interest rate hike.

The head of the equity investment division at Amundi Japan, Hiromi Ishihara, noted that the BoJ was not likely to hike rates further in the short term. Therefore, bank stocks might witness a short-term correction as they have been outperforming recently.