Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Bank of Japan Hikes Interest Rates for the First Time in 17 Years
Crypto News

Bank of Japan Hikes Interest Rates for the First Time in 17 Years

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bank of Japan Hikes Interest Rates for the First Time in 17 Years

The Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years, and analysts are now split over whether more hikes will be adopted in the future.

The Bank of Japan has maintained negative interest rates for seven years, and the current hike shifts the policy away from years of monetary stimulus. Despite the recent hike, Japan’s interest rates are still at around zero, with the economy facing a fragile recovery.

The BoJ has to maintain rates at minimum levels to prevent rapid increases in borrowing costs, which might affect the economic recovery. However, according to some analysts, the interest rates are still at a minimum level, which gives them room for more growth.

Analysts Split over Whether Japan Will Hike Rates Further

The BoJ is the last central bank globally to exit the era of negative rates where governments sought to boost economic growth using cheap borrowing. While announcing the recent rate hike, the BoJ Governor, Kazuo Ueda, said that the bank was back to using a normal monetary policy for short-term interest rates.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Ueda did not mention the pace or the timing of more interest rate hikes in the future. However, the BoJ has said that future rate hikes will be moderate. The inflation level is currently past the 2% target set by the BoJ, which makes the case for further rate hikes.

Commercial banks are already planning to increase their deposit rates for the first time in 17 years. According to analysts with BNP Paribas and Nomura, the BoJ will increase interest rates again this year.

A local analyst with State Street Tokyo, Bart Wakabayashi, believes the next focus is on how interest rate hikes will affect households and their purchasing power. Therefore, the BoJ is less likely to take additional measures beyond what it has announced. A similar sentiment is shared by an analyst with Pictet Wealth Management.

On the other hand, there is the issue of the impact caused by negative interest rates. The Japanese Yen has been on a sharp decline, increasing the cost of imports and public scrutiny.

With high-interest rates, cheap funds will no longer be available. Therefore, global financial markets might be stirred as Japanese investors who took their investments overseas seeking high returns transfer their investments back home.

The BoJ has also downgraded its overview of the economy while warning of a consumption weakness. According to Ueda, inflation levels have yet to solidify at the 2% level, an indication that the BoJ will not take an aggressive hawkish stance as has been seen with other central banks like the Federal Reserve.

Impact of Rate Hikes on the Japanese Stock Market

Japanese stocks have been on a rally since the interest rate hikes were announced. Given that this hike was not unexpected, these stocks have maintained the rally and might continue to do so if offshore investments return to the country.

According to one analyst with Saxo Capital Markets, the decision by the BoJ to hike rates has helped prevent turmoil in the financial markets. High returns on savings and investments in the country will increase consumer spending power, making the case for more gains for Japanese equities.

The Japanese Nikkei index recently hit a 52-week high of 40,472 Yen, with a majority of these gains coming from the recent interest rate hike.

The head of the equity investment division at Amundi Japan, Hiromi Ishihara, noted that the BoJ was not likely to hike rates further in the short term. Therefore, bank stocks might witness a short-term correction as they have been outperforming recently.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Dominates the NFT Market With A Massive Sales Increase
2 BONE Spikes by 26%, Receives Forecast to Hit $3 Soon
3 New Dogecoin 20 Token Set to Ignite Hype with Listing, Could Surge 100X
4 Google Slammed With A Fine Of €250 Million By French Competition Watchdog
5 Chinese Threat Actors Compromises 70 Organizations in 23+ Countries

Latest News

Bitcoin Dominates the NFT Market With A Massive Sales Increase
Crypto News

Bitcoin Dominates the NFT Market With A Massive Sales Increase

Nick Dunn
BONE Spikes by 26%, Receives Forecast to Hit $3 Soon
Crypto News

BONE Spikes by 26%, Receives Forecast to Hit $3 Soon

Damien Fisher

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has recorded an impressive performance within the past few days. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), one of the SHIB ecosystem tokens, recently recorded a nearly 26% increase. Following...

doge20-new-coin
Crypto News

New Dogecoin 20 Token Set to Ignite Hype with Listing, Could Surge 100X

Will Macmaster

The meme coin hype has been growing in the past year. Memes are now among the most popular crypto investment options, following the success of Pepe, Sponge, and similar memes...

Google Fined €250 Million By French Competition Watchdog
News

Google Slammed With A Fine Of €250 Million By French Competition Watchdog

Krishi Chowdhary
Chinese Hackers Compromises 70 Organizations In 23+ Countries
News

Chinese Threat Actors Compromises 70 Organizations in 23+ Countries

Krishi Chowdhary
Social Media Giants To Face Trial For Buffalo Mass Shooting
News

Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit to Face Trial for Allegedly Enabling Buffalo Mass Shooting

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Price Drops 14% in One Day: End of the Bullish Trend?
Crypto News

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Price Drops 14% in One Day: End of the Bullish Trend?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.