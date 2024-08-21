Countries
Banks in Japan to Adopt $XRP by 2025, SBI CEO Says  
Crypto News

Banks in Japan to Adopt $XRP by 2025, SBI CEO Says  

Lora Pance
Updated:
  • The Strategic Business Innovator Group (SBI) plans to integrate $XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, into Japan’s mainstream financial system by 2025. 
  • Consumers paying in $XRP will earn cashback in CryptoTradingFund ($CTF) tokens. 
  • Throughout the years, Ripple has forged partnerships with banks and major financial industry players on every continent.  

Banks in Japan to Adopt $XRP by 2025, SBI CEO Says

CEO of SBI Yoshitaka Kitao says banks in Japan will start using $XRP for transactions by 2025. This decision could position Japan as the pioneer in blockchain innovation and accelerate crypto adoption nationwide. 

$XRP Goes Mainstream in Japan  

In 2025, Japanese bank customers will be able to pay in $XRP at a wide range of online and offline merchants.

As one of the world’s leading financial services firms headquartered in Japan, SBI is a major contributor to the integration of $XRP payments

Recently, Yoshitaka Kitao shared his plan to launch the SBI VCTrade platform for $XRP om-ramp purchases using the Japanese Yen

$CTF token rewards will be an additional incentive for buyers to adopt $XRP payments. $CTF holders can exchange their tokens for other cryptocurrencies, fiat money, or products.

$CTF is already in high demand due to its integral role in the XRP Ledger System, with a 502% price increase since its listing in February 2024. Integration into the Japanese traditional financial system could further drive the token’s value. 

SBI Drives Ripple Adoption  

Ripple’s decentralized payment platform aims to provide faster, cheaper cross-border transactions than traditional methods and other blockchain networks.

Kitao has long advocated for Ripple’s ecosystem and joined the project’s board in 2019. 

This cooperation significantly advanced $XRP adoption in Asian markets, particularly cross-border remittances across Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. 

Ripple’s Reach Extends Globally 

Recent Tokenicer research shows that companies worldwide share Kitao’s vision. Despite Ripple’s battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company forged numerous partnerships across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America. 

For example, the Bank of Colombia and the Central Bank of Montenegro used Ripple’s platform to test their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). 

Meanwhile, Clear Junction collaborated with Ripple to facilitate cross-border payments between the EU and the UK. African company Onafriq partnered with Ripple to enhance cross-border remittances across the continent.

Closing Remarks 

Yoshitaka Kitao’s aspiration of $XRP adoption for payments in Japan is a significant step toward crypto integration into the mainstream financial system

If the SBI successfully implements this initiative, Japan could become a global leader in blockchain technology and financial innovation.

References 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
