Base Dawgz Blows Past $1.6M – 5,000% For Early Investors?

While the crypto market has slumped, some meme coins with utility are showing resilience. For instance, Base Dawgz’s ($DAWGZ) presale has raised over $1.6M in less than two weeks.

This is a remarkable feat considering $DAWGZ only raised $300K in its first week, showing sudden investor interest.

Let’s dig into the project to see what all the fuss is about.

$DAWGZ Multichain Advantages – A Reason to Buy?

Thanks to its multichain ecosystem, $DAWGZ might be an appealing choice for investors interested in tokens with long-term potential.

Unlike meme coins that focus solely on hype and positive market sentiment, $DAWGZ offers real-world utility.

Despite launching on the Base blockchain, Base Dawgz boasts multichain capabilities thanks to Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies.

Users can purchase and trade $DAWGZ on Binance Chain ($BNB), Ethereum ($ETH), Solana ($SOL), Avalanche ($AVAX), and Base ($BASE).

Base Dawgz We are not just about pushing boundaries; it’s about breaking them. We offer seamless interoperability across multiple blockchains, ensuring you can soar through the decentralized world without limits.​

Through its cross-chain functionality, $DAWGZ can integrate dApps on any of its six major blockchains, adding further utility to the ecosystem.

The project’s upcoming staking initiative announcement is worth watching out for on the project’s X channel, as over 1.68B tokens will be allocated to it.

Per its whitepaper, Base Dawgz is also launching a ‘Be Social for Airdrop’ campaign. When users create and share content on the project’s X channel, they earn reward points, which they can exchange for bonus $DAWGZ tokens once the presale ends.

To further fuel growth, $DAWGZ distributes its token funds across several areas.

Tokenomic Features $DAWGZ Tokenomics Data Presale 20% (1.68B) Staking 20% (1.68B) Liquidity 20% (1.68B) Listings 10% (840M) Rewards 15% (1.26B) Marketing 15% (1.26B)

Liquidity will play a crucial role in $DAWGZ’s trajectory, ensuring trading flexibility post-listing, while the 1.26B tokens allocated to rewards should attract long-term investors.

Meme Coins with Utility – Are They Trending?

Many crypto presales are receiving attention because they offer real-world utility.

The early sale of PlayDoge ($PLAY), which offers a Tamagotchi-style Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, has raised over $4.6M.

Mega Dice ($DICE), the ‘ #1 GameFi on SOL,’ is undergoing a successful early sale, raising over $1.5M to date by offering P2E casino games, staking opportunities, and NFTs.

Another meme coin with notable utility is eTukTuk ($TUK), which focuses on eco-friendly initiatives alongside its P2E game. $TUK holders earn token rewards by playing CrazyTukTuk (in which players can pick up and drop off passengers as fast as they can), likely spurring its presale to hit over $3.5M.

TukTribe, are you ready to customize, race, and earn with your virtual eTuktuks in the most eco-friendly and exhilarating game ever? 🛺💚 Every race you win helps us drive sustainability, innovation, and carry us through the end of the presale and $TUK listing on a major… pic.twitter.com/kM1OVfp75i — eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) June 4, 2024

Other meme coins with tangible benefits include WienerAI ($WAI), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), and Sealana ($SEAL), which is predicted to touch $0.088 by the end of this year.

Base Dawgz Presale Perks & Future Projections

$DAWGZ’s token price increases by 5% every seven days until the presale ends. The next price increase ($0.0053) is in 15 hours.

The upcoming price increase coincides with the surpassing of $1.6M raised, highlighting the potential impact of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and excitement surrounding meme coins.

Investors appear to be incentivized to participate in projects early on through lower token prices. As the presale continues, the token’s price will increase, leading investors to anticipate its future growth.

You can buy $DAWGZ by visiting the official presale website, connecting your wallet to the widget, and selecting the amount you want to purchase.

To Summarize

Buying $DAWGZ now could yield huge returns, potentially 500% by the end of 2024 and 5,000% for early investors – especially with positive community sentiment and its multichain interoperability.

However, it’s important to DYOR before making crypto investments. Crypto is a volatile industry, and success is not 100% guaranteed.

