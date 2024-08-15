Countries
Crypto News

Battered Bitcoin Seeks Support from CPI Data

Aaron Walker Cryptocurrency Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
  • The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a slowing inflation, causing a brief spike in Bitcoin’s ($BTC) price to nearly $62K.
  • Bitcoin promptly lost over $3K, falling to around $58K.
  • The low CPI could fuel a bull run, potentially pushing $BTC to new highs.
  • Recent CPI data brings increased pressure on the Fed to cut base interest rates in September.

The most recent CPI data (14 August) indicates slowing inflation in the US. That good news could become a growth catalyst for $BTC.

However, given the positive news, why did $BTC drop?

Time to explore $BTC’s latest moves and learn why the recent CPI data (and potential US interest rate cuts) could be a good sign for crypto’s future.

CPI Slows Down, Drags $BTC Down With It

The CPI is a critical economic indicator that measures inflation and affects investor sentiment across various markets, including cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s price initially surged to almost $62K following the release of the lower-than-expected CPI data that suggested inflation might be under control.

That’s typically a positive sign for assets like $BTC, as investors often consider them hedges against inflation.

However, Bitcoin’s price unexpectedly reversed course, dropping below $58K, a decline of over 5%. Analysts attributed this drop to potential market overreactions and the inherent volatility in the crypto markets.

There’s a chance that short-term corrections will position $BTC for more rapid growth in the second half of the year.

Grayscale’s head of research argued that the lower CPI print could eventually serve as a catalyst for Bitcoin to retest its all-time highs. He argues that a broader economic context with controlled inflation might support sustained interest in Bitcoin as a store of value.

Those long-term predictions contrasted with the immediate bearish market reaction and the potential for further corrections.

As Inflation Falls, Pressure Builds on the Fed to Cut Rates

The recent CPI data pushed $BTC down but pressured the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as the September 17–18 meeting.

Slowing inflation lessens the need for high interest rates to cut spending and increases the odds that the Fed will lower the interest rate by at least a few points.

Investors have long been waiting for a rate cut and generally expect $BTC’s price to move upward as rates drop.

However, the overall market sentiment remains cautious. Traders and investors monitoring the situation look to ride the waves of volatility caused by the recent CPI data. Some expect Bitcoin to find stronger support, around $55K, if the correction continues.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy (especially any indications of interest rate cuts) will be crucial in shaping Bitcoin’s price future trajectory.

Bitcoin’s volatility is an integral part of the crypto market, and the low CPI and easing monetary policy place $BTC in a favorable position for the latter half of 2024.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
