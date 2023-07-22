Best Crypto Assets To Buy – LINK, COMP, THETA, And SNX

The global crypto market cap is $1.25 Trillion today with a 1.0% drop in the last 24 and a 14.19% from a year ago.

Bitcoin dropped to $29,800 today losing its grip on the $30,000 price level. Most altcoins correlate to Bitcoin’s price due to its market dominance. The current slump in Bitcoin’s price seems to reflect as a slight retracement in other assets.

Given the market outlook, knowing the best crypto assets to buy at any point requires proper knowledge of technical and fundamental analysis.

Also, recent events in the crypto space and the token’s network will determine its price action. Check the few crypto assets with a positive outlook amid the current retracement today.

Chainlink (LINK)

LINK currently enjoys attention from potential buyers in the market today. Its price is up by 50.59% in the last 1 month making it a potential investment token for buyers.

Part of its positive price movement is likely a product of its recent spike in social dominance relative to its recent price surge. According to data from Santiment, Chainlink is the number 3 trending topic in crypto.

Chainlink supports the development of Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs) providing valuable data for blockchain networks.

LINK Enters Overbought Zone

LINK is trading in an uptrend today despite a slight retracement it still holds unto most of its gains in the last 24 hours.

It is trading above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) expressing a bullish sentiment. Also, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is at 70.65 in the oversold region above 70.

However, the RSI is retracing a sign of a possible reversal for the asset. LINK’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line expressing a bullish sentiment. Also, the MACD’s Histogram bars are green confirming the prevalent bearish trend.

The short-term late buyers might have missed out on the price gains of yesterday. However, in the long-term, LINK will likely continue its uptrend, thus making it a favorable buy market.

Compound (COMP)

Compound is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) technology that gives cryptocurrency users access to liquidity, allowing borrowers to borrow assets from a liquidity pool.

These pools provide a passive revenue stream for the stakeholder, yielding interests or liquidity providers. Users of Compound are given cTokens, a token that represents their ownership shares in these lending pools.

If a user wants to recall their staked tokens from the lending pools, they must first obtain these cTokens. Additionally, compound loans are proportionate to the collateral that the borrowing party provided and are secured.

The DeFi protocol claims substantial liquidity thanks to its Proof-of-Reserve’s $800 million Total Locked Value (TVL). This guarantees investors enough liquidity in choppy market circumstances amid the demise of several DeFi systems.

Compound aims to offer liquidity and financial security for loans. With COMP serving as its official governance token, it has a completely decentralized DAO governance scheme.

Additionally, COMP Holders influence the community, and each one’s voting power is determined by the total number of tokens staked in the system. Compound employs advanced blockchain techniques to balance its financial transactions and protect its users from losses.

Bears Return To The Market Today

COMP is in an uptrend today, trading in the upper region of the Donchian channel and expressing a bullish sentiment. The asset experienced a slight retracement in the past few days but still retains most of its recent gains.

Its RSI value is 63.89, close to the oversold region of 70. However, the RSI is moving sideways, hinting at a sideways trend today.

Although some traders are in long positions, a sideways trend will likely expose traders to a choppy market and price volatility. Therefore, a trailing stop-loss strategy is the best for such situations.

Also, the MACD has dropped below the signal line expressing a bearish reversal confirmed by the Histogram bars that are red. COMP will likely enter a sell market in the short term.

Evil Pepe ($EVILPEPE)

Evil Pepe is a new memecoin project linked to the successful $SPONGE team, according to rumors, the token that led the memecoin rally in 2023.

It claims to be the inner voice spurring traders to keep investing in memecoins despite previous losses to make a profit. It pitches funny ideas like mortgaging your house to buy more memecoin tokens.

Evil Pepe relies on its community with 90% of its token supply available during its presale. The other 10% is locked as DEX liquidity for one month to ensure smooth trading when it eventually launches on Ethereum’s blockchain.

$EVILPEPE promises to keep the presale price uniform at $0.000033, unlike other projects that catch users unawares with sudden price spikes.

Interestingly, there is no special token allocation for the development team therefore, there won’t be any massive shorts by whales hoping to cash in on large holdings.

According to the whitepaper the team hopes to drive $EVILPEPE to a market cap of $100 million. They hope to achieve this goal by forming alliances with influential meme-creators and the most-wickedly creative minds in the memecoin space.

Attaining a $100 million market cap translates to 50x rewards to Evil Pepe Coin presales buyers.

Theta Network (THETA)

Theta Network is a video streaming platform that is decentralized and relies on blockchain technology. Users receive rewards for watching video content and sharing internet bandwidth and other computing resources on a peer-to-peer basis

According to data from Statista, revenue in the Video Streaming (SVoD) market is projected to reach $96.25 billion in 2023.

It implies that there is massive interest in video streaming thereby creating a potential price surge for Theta since it caters to a viral sector in the world.

THETA Approaching The Overbought Region

THETA is an uptrend forming a third consecutive candle on the daily chart. It is trading close to the upper band of the Bollinger Band and expressing a bullish sentiment. The loosening of the bands hints at further price increases ahead for the asset.

Also, its RSI is at 60.06 and rising to the overbought region of 70. It implies that the bulls are in control of the market, and most traders are in buy positions today.

The Stochastic Oscillator also confirms this bullish sentiment with a value of 78.55, close to the overbought region of 80 and rising. THETA will likely continue on its uptrend until it enters into the overbought zone and the bears make their return.

Synthetix (SNX)

As a backbone for numerous protocols on Optimism and Ethereum, Synthetix is a decentralized liquidity protocol that offers deep liquidity and minimal fees. The ecosystems of protocols like 1inch, Curve, and Kwenta are powered by Synthetix liquidity.

Built on Optimism and the Ethereum mainnet, Synthetix is collateralized with SNX, ETH, and LUSD, allowing for the issuance of synthetic assets (also known as Synths). Without the need for a user to possess the basic asset directly, these synths track and provide returns to it.

Users of this platform can anonymously trade and exchange synths. Additionally, it offers a staking pool where owners can stake their SNX tokens in exchange for perks including a share of the Synthetix Exchange transaction fees.

Oracles, which are smart contract price delivery mechanisms, are used to track the underlying asset. Furthermore, it does away with the requirement for third-party facilitators for traders using its platform.

Additionally, SNX tokens act as collateral for the created synthetic asset. SNX adheres to ERC-20 standards and is secured by the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

SNX Bulls Still Pushing Price Gains

SNX is reading in an uptrend today, forming a third consecutive candle. It trades above its 50-day and 200-day SMA, a bullish sentiment in the short-term and the coming weeks.

Also, its RSI value is 75.28 in the oversold region above 70 and rising. It implies that the bulls are not relenting and continue to push for further price gains.

SNX’s MACD is above its signal line confirming the bullish trend. Also, its Histogram bars are green, hinting at further price gains ahead. SNX displays a strong buy signal for the short term. However, a retracement is still a possibility in the coming days.

Wall Street Meme (WSM)

Wall Street Meme (WSM) is a memecoin initiative that seeks to reward its owners with tokens that appear to be worthless.

It fights against capitalist society and the financial industry’s domination of large investors. Also, it enables small-scale traders to invest money for little money.

The GameStop Fiasco of 2021 and the enduring legend of the Wall Street Bets Heroes served as the inspiration for Wall Street Meme. It promotes the mantra “Greed is good,” made famous by trader Gordon Gekko in the 1980s. Gekko made his money by trading seemingly worthless stocks, and Wall Street Memes hope to emulate his success.

With increased global adoption, digital assets are becoming more important. They are sometimes favored by the established financial systems, which struggle with recession and inflation.

Wall Street Memes’ decentralization, security, and transparency rely on cutting-edge blockchain technology. Also, it seeks to advance beyond simple tokenization to a financial system that allows users to safely exchange goods and services.

WSM Presales

With its performance, the Wall Street Memes $WSM presale is among the most profitable in 2023. Also, the number of investors vying for the tokens makes it attract even more investors.

The $WSM presale has raised more than $16.8 million and is very close to its $18 million goal. The price of 1 WSM token is currently $0.322, however, it will move to $0.0325 by the following stage.

Buyers Guide

Wall Street Memes (WSM) tokens can be bought by investors using their favorite methods, including USDT, ETH, BNB, or bank cards.

Go to the official website and select “ Buy Now .” To start the $WSM swap, send ETH or BNB to your wallet. You also have the option of using USDT to buy ERC-20 or BEP-20 tokens. Select the USDT option, then swap for the desired sum. Visit the $WSM presale website and make a card purchase directly from your bank, with the bank card option.

Users only have a short window of opportunity to benefit before the price rises. Additionally, WSM provides early investors with guaranteed paper gains when it lists on exchanges.

Other Alternative Tokens To Buy

Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is an AI platform that provides information and insights on the Web3 industry. Its ecosystem aims to provide Web3 access to all users through the use of a user-friendly interface.

For the platform to serve as the focal point for the ensuing wave of Web3 users, it focuses on two core sectors: independence and decentralization. In the developing cryptocurrency industry, Launchpad XYZ has distinguished itself as a strong alternative to unstable crypto projects.

Therefore, the system attracts a lot of attention and demonstrates amazing resilience. According to its whitepaper, it provides innovative businesses with a platform to raise capital and market their tokens.

$LPX is the utility token that powers all activities on this platform. As $LPX’s presale progresses, an increasing number of investors who are eager to participate in the program have become interested in it.

This project attracts investors hoping to profit from its presale stage. Around $1.17 million has already gone into the presale, showing strong interest and rising confidence in it as a profitable investment opportunity.

Top Features

Launchpad XYZ as a trading tool is motivated to give prospective traders the necessary training and equip web3 users to increase profits.

The project’s primary components include the following:

Trade Analytics

This aspect of technology enables consumers to make rational choices in trades without emotion. It emphasizes the importance of news, market insights, and knowledgeable professional trade setups.

Therefore, employing the platform ensures that respectable earnings will be made and that additional money will be invested.

High-Quality Trading Terminal

The terminal functionality on the Launchpad platform allows users who have built a trading framework to conduct transactions during busy periods. The terminal is a fast-moving trading channel that begins picking up trades right away. Therefore, the likelihood of late entries is significantly reduced.

Launchpad concentrates on closing investor trades on the DEX platform by luring high-profile liquidity providers to its terminal.

Finally, consumers may learn about and comprehend the web3 ecosystem with Launchpad XYZ thanks to sufficient information, in-depth analysis, and market sentiment news. Users learn firsthand whether ideas might be considered rug pull or Alpha under typical market conditions.

Launchpad XYX Exciting Pre-Sales

Each Launchpad XYZ presale round gives 25 million LPX tokens, and there are ten of them. Because the selling price increases by a few cents at each stage, early investors benefit more.

1 LPX is now available from Launchpad for $0.046. But as of this writing, only $1.17 million of the possible $1,5 million had been reached. After level 10, the token could be sold for $0.07. However, the cost of an official listing is $0.0565.

Purchasing LPX during the presale could yield a large return on investment after the cryptocurrency releases. Investors should keep being cautious and understand that volatility is a part of crypto trading.

How to Buy

Users can follow these instructions to purchase the $LPX token:

Go to Launchpad XYZ’s main website .

Choose the cryptocurrency you wish to swap for LPX tokens: ETH or USDT (Tether).

Purchase USDT or ETH, if you don’t have them, or buy them via an eToro or similar trustworthy cryptocurrency exchange.

Create an account, do your verification, and deposit money into your exchange account.

Create a digital wallet featuring Wallet Connect or MetaMask.

Link your wallet to the Launchpad XYZ presale platform with Wallet Connect

Cover your USDT or ETH into LPX tokens, with the detailed steps on the Launchpad XYZ website, and indicate how much USDT or ETH you’d wish to trade LPX tokens.

Confirm the transaction and wait for the end of the presale.

Your LPX tokens are safe in your wallet during this period.

After the presales, follow Launchpad XYZ’s detailed instructions to redeem your LPX tokens.

Ypredict (YPRED)

yPredict is an AI-powered platform providing trading insights and assistance to its users for profit. It provides developers with a trustworthy and safe venue to promote their elite trading models for individual gain.

Additionally, yPredict gives small-scale traders the ability to compete in the crypto market against the whales and large players. Trades are shielded from problems like market manipulation and wash trading.

Also. YPRED the platform’s native token grants users full access to yPredict’s fascinating features. Due to its capabilities, yPredict will rank among the top presales in 2023, capitalizing on the recent boom in AI adoption.

Features Of yPredict

Users of yPredict who own YPRED tokens will gain access to features like,

Signals and Predictive Models Backed By AI: yPredict provides its consumers with signals with an acceptable level of accuracy. This benefits beginners the most and gives consumers the ability to execute more profitable deals.

Although the signals are not entirely accurate, they significantly improve traders’ chances of success and lower the number of failed deals.

Also, yPredict provides AI developers with a platform to promote their trading-oriented predictive models. For quality assurance, the platform only accepts models from the top 1% of AI specialists worldwide.

Analytics: For most traders, it might be tedious to learn about trading and its foundational concepts like technical analysis.

Users of yPredict can benefit from emotive analysis, which guards against swindling schemes and financial disasters. The profit margin of traders who use the AI-supported service increases as a result of this feature.

The finest indicators for trading each crypto coin are also suggested by yPredict’s AI, ensuring trading efficiency.

Chart recognition tool : recognizes over 25 different chart patterns for various cryptocurrencies.

These graphs offer crucial statistical information for accurate market analysis, further enabling traders to make money.

Staking For Passive Income: Users that stake their YPRED tokens for further rewards will generate passive income based on its tokenomics.

Users profit from their stakes and have some influence over the amount of currency in circulation, reducing the likelihood of inflation and value decline.

Innovative Learn-to-Earn Model (L2E): YPredict’s Learn-to-Earn (L2E) model offers its users access to quality trading education. Users here receive YPRED tokens as rewards for partaking in educational modules and completing the courses. Advanced Backlink estimator and keyword tool : yPredict comes with a backlink estimator and keyword raising the bar for traders.

These tools help users’ backlink count, giving users access to data concerning their market competitors and their trading patterns.

Also, yPredict’s editor provides vital keyword suggestions for crypto trading and analytics. Keywords make it easy for traders to join trends in real-time. Consequently, users can process crypto-related searches relevant to their trading interests.

YPRED Presales

YPRED is currently on presale and selling for $0.1 per token with a price increase to $0.11 the next price target which will reward initial investors 11.11% of their original stakes. YPRED’s will list at $0.12, and the presale is above $3.08 million out of the $4.58 million target at this stage.

How to Buy

YPRED operates on the Polygon network and can be acquired in simple steps.

Link your crypto wallet

Select your MetaMask or Trust Wallet app and go to the yPredict officer website with the wallet’s inbuilt browser. Click Connect, select the app from Connect Wallet, and Approve.

Select payment method

Choose your preferred purchase method. Use either ETH, BNB, USDT, MATIC, or bank cards).

Next, input the amount of currency or token and select buy now. Accept the transaction from your crypto wallet

Confirm your balance

Once the transaction completes, click on Connect Wallet and check the token balance.

Collect your tokens

After the presales, connect your crypto wallet and Claim Tokens to collect your YPRED tokens.

Conclusion

The crypto market has abundant tokens that exhibit price volatility each day, making investors wonder which is best suited for investment.

Investors can carefully research tokens and market behavior before placing trades with proper risk analysis. However, there are no guarantees in the crypto market. Also, investors can diversify their portfolios with presales.