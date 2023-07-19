Best Crypto Assets To Buy on 19 July – XLM, MKR, BCH, XRP, And ADA

The crypto market offers users an exciting opportunity to invest based on sudden price changes due to volatility. Although there are no guarantees in the crypto sector as price volatility presents investors with profitable opportunities.

In the last 24 hours, the top gainers benefited from increased trading activity for their crypto tokens. Also, investor sentiments affect the prices of cryptocurrencies daily. Here are the top crypto gainers for July 19 and interesting facts about their operations and models.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is a decentralized network aiming to connect the world’s financial systems while providing a reliable protocol for financial institutions.

It links individuals and financial institutions, enabling users to create, send, and trade cryptocurrencies. XLM is the utility powering the ecosystem; it also serves as a medium of payment on the platform.

Stellar converts fiat currencies into XLM and back to the requested fiat currency by the user in a seamless process. Also, its payment protocol uses a distributed ledger technology that is community-owned and open-source.

XLM also finds applications in cross-border transactions offering users low fees and high transaction speed. Its main goal is to facilitate money transfer efficiently across various locations.

Also, security is a priority on the platform. Therefore, XLM holders must hold a minimum of 1 token to remain active on the network.

Stellar serves the role of a decentralized exchange and marketplace using an order book to track ownership of users’ assets. It allows users to buy/sell orders and. select their preferred assets for settlement.

Consequently, Stellar (XLM) safeguards the network from flood attacks by hackers, thereby making micro-transactions expensive for hacks and lowering profitability to discourage attempts.

Stellar’s target audience and main focus are developing countries and regions, granting them access to the global economy with high-speed and affordable transactions. Also, Stellar supports multi-currency transactions.

XLM is trading at $0.1392 at 8:28 EST. Its price is up by 8.97% in the last 24 hours, with a 127.30% rise in its trading volume within the same period.

XLM Bullish Today

XLM is trading in an uptrend today, forming a second consecutive green candle with a higher high on the daily chart. It implies that the bulls are in control of their price action today as it seeks to continue its rally.

It is trading above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), expressing a short and long-term bullish sentiment.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 67.33, rising to the overbought region of 70. It is a strong bullish signal reflecting the massive buy pressure in the market today.

XLM’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, also confirming the bullish trend. Also, the MACD’s Histogram bars are green, indicating that the bulls will likely sustain the current rally.

XLM will likely continue on its uptrend until the bears re-enter the market to force a retracement or enter a brief consolidation phase.

Maker (MKR)

Maker (MKR) is the governance token of the Maker DAO and Maker protocol; both hosted on Ethereum’s blockchain.

It enables its users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin. Maker DAO is decentralized, while Maker Protocol is a software platform. MKR tokens act as a voting share for the organization managing DAI, granting holders voting rights over the development of Maker Protocol.

However, voting power depends on the number of MKR tokens participants hold. MHR is an ERC-20-compliant token; therefore, it relies on Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm for its security.

MKR is trading at $988.46 at 8:55 am EST. Its price is up by 7.83% in the last 24 hours, with a 23.26% increase in its trading volume.

MKR Bulls Maintain Price Charge

MKR is bullish today, forming a large green candle on the daily chart with a Bullish engulfing pattern. It is trading above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), with bullish sentiment in the short and long term.

Also, its Stochastic Oscillator is at 62.37, rising to the overbought region of 80. It also confirms the prevalent bullish trend for the asset.

MKR’s MACD is below its signal line, expressing a bearish sentiment for the asset. However, the MACD’s Histogram bars are fading from red, indicating a bullish recovery. MKR will likely hold onto its gains in the coming days as the bulls continue their charge.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash is an electronic cash transfer system created from a hard fork of the original Bitcoin blockchain. The project originated during a Bitcoin community dispute over scaling and the SegWit Upgrade. The difference in opinions led to the hard fork event.

It aims to transform the global payment landscape with fast payment solutions, privacy, and larger block size to handle more transactions,

It offers users fast transaction times at affordable rates compared to the old Bitcoin financial framework. Also, it supports the execution of smart contracts within its ecosystem.

Notably, it cuts down transaction times making cross-border trades more efficient. Bitcoin Casr relies on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism for its network security, making it similar to Bitcoin.

Also, the network undergoes halving every four years to control the total circulating supply of its tokens. Presently, Bitcoin Cash maintains a block size of 32 MB larger than Bitcoin’s block size of 1 MB.

BCH its utility token is in the green today. It traded at $244 at 8:55 am EST with a price gain of 5.10% in 24 hours. Also, its trading volume is up by 17.05% today.

BCH Finds Critical Support at 61.8% Fib Level

BCH struggles to recover as it finds critical support at the 61.8% Fibonacci level ($244). Its price outlook is more positive, with slight gains today.

Its RSI value is 52.07 in the neutral zone and moving sideways, showing that the bears and bulls are evenly matched in the market today.

However, BCH’s MACD is still below its signal line, expressing a bearish sentiment. The Histogram bars are fading off, hinting at a price reversal ahead. BCH will likely rally in the short term till the bears act on its price once more.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is a decentralized platform that is also open source. It prioritizes low-cost transactions ($0.0002), scalability, and speed for its users, making it stand out among other cryptocurrencies.

The XRP Ledger focus is mainly on optimizing payment frameworks. These payments include DeFi, NFTs, and micropayments across several integrated platforms.

XRP is the utility token that powers activities on this Ledger and also stores value for its holders.

The XRPL relies on a Federated Consensus mechanism to approve and validate its transactions. All transactions on the XRP network are transparent and in public view. Also, its validators confirm the outcome of these transactions.

XRP has great potential due based on its low cost and transaction speed. Its recent triumph over the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a landmark judgment, set the tone for its positive price performance.

XRP is trading at $0.7954 at 9:17 am EST, with a 5.09% increase in its price in the last 24 hours. Also, its trading volume is up by 25.40%.

XRP Bulls Sustain The Rally

XRP is in an uptrend today, forming a higher high on the daily chart. It is trading close to the upper band of the Bollinger Band (BB) and expressing a bullish sentiment.

XRP’s MACD is above its signal line and shows divergence, a strong bullish signal. However, the Histogram bars are fading, a sign of possible retracement ahead for the token for a consolidation phase.

Also, the Stochastic Oscillator value is 70.34, close to the overbought region of 80 and rising. It is a bullish signal indicating high buy pressure in the market today. XRP will likely hold onto its gains for the short term before it enters a retracement phase.

Thuglife (THUG)

Thug Life is a crypto project backed by a street movement promoting the hustling lifestyle from the streets to the crypto industry. Its token, $THUG, showcases the internet’s lifestyle of comedy, memes, and fun activities, making it a fun project for all users.

Thug Life hopes to encourage investors that are victims of crypto scams and Ponzi schemes, rewarding them with a clearly defined project with profit potential.

It features the faces of individuals reflecting a hip and cool lifestyle. The aim is to promote humor, hustle, street credibility, and, more importantly, a spirit of brotherhood.

Thug Life brings the gangsta way to the cryptocurrency marketplace and hopes to transform the market positively from the normal way.

Thug Life Targets Token Explosion

Based on information from the official website, the developers believe that the project is headed for the top based on its exciting roadmap.

Thug Life believes in the importance of teamwork as a foundation for success. They rely so much on community power to send $THUG to the moon based on the street culture of brotherhood it represents.

Features

Although Thug Life is a memecoin, it offers users access to amazing features in its ecosystem. They include,

1) Deep Liquidity Pool: Thug Life locks its liquidity for a minimum period of 3 months, preserving its long-term value in the crypto market. 70% of its total supply was distributed during the presale round.

2)Brotherhood community: Thug Life promotes the brotherhood community where collective effort will yield rewards for all users.

3)Thug Lifestyle: Thug Life projects images of influential celebrities on its official website. It features multi-platinum rapper Snoop Dogg and others that project the rich and hip lifestyle.

These celebrities promote the idea that hip-hop is part of a new revolution in the crypto industry sponsored by the Thug Life project. Ultimately, Hip-hop fans might transfer their love to the project.

4)Transparency: Thug Life developers hope to build trust and transparency in their growing community.

How To Buy

Users can purchase $THUG tokens if they possess either ETH or USDT in a crypto wallet Visit the Thug Life website or go to Dextools.io . Select a base currency to complete a buy order from the options available. Next, input the amount you wish to swap for $THUG tokens. Maintain sufficient ETH to offset the ETH gas fee of 0.01 ETH. Go over the details to avoid costly errors. Select the “Buy Now” button to start the process. Next, follow the instructions to connect your crypto wallet. Approve the transaction by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Follow the Thug Life community on social media to stay updated on recent events.

Thug Life presale is over. Users can visit the official website and link their crypto wallet, click on CLAIM to obtain your $THUG tokens.

THUG Showing Price Volatility

THUG is gaining slightly today, trading at $0.0004967 at 11:12 am EST. Its candle is crossing into the upper region of the Donchian channel expressing a bullish signal.

Also, its MACD is slightly above its signal line, hinting at a potential uptrend for the asset. The Histogram bar is also on green, confirming the positive price sentiment.

Its RSI value is 42.24 in the neutral zone between the overbought region of 70 and the oversold region of 30. However, the RSI indicator is moving downwards, hinting at a bearish signal for the asset. THUG will likely retrace in the short term before it resumes its bullish rally.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Meme (WSM) is a memecoin project focused on giving value to worthless memecoins to reward holders. It wages war against capitalism and the monopoly of the big investors in the financial system. Regular trades now can channel their investment at a low cost.

Wall Street Meme draws inspiration from the infamous GameStop Fiasco of 2021 and the legacy of the Wall Street Bets Heroes. It supports the internet’s triumph over capitalism with a firm belief that Greed is good, a popular saying by Gordon Gekko in the 80s.

Gekko got rich trading worthless stocks, and over 30 years later, Wall Street memes hope to repeat the success story.

Digital assets are more relevant now and soaring in worldwide adoption over traditional financial systems exposed to inflation and other macroeconomic issues. Wall Street Memes draws on blockchain technology for decentralization, transparency, and security.

Its goal is to move beyond mere tokenization to become a financial system where users exchange goods, WSM merchandise, and services securely.

Key Features

Wall Street Meme (WSM) grants its users access to modern features. They include:

Memecoin Activities: Users participate in several activities within WSM’s ecosystem based on the tokens they hold. These activities include meme creation contests, meme posts, interactions with other users on social media platforms, and much more. Blockchain Technology: Wall Street Meme uses blockchain technology to reward users through a secure framework. Here, it is difficult for hackers to break in and steal users’ assets. Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Users hold their $WSM tokens in a decentralized framework. This implies that everyone in the ecosystem is a stakeholder with equal rights. Strong community: The WSM community is expanding rapidly, showing rising interest from the crypto community. It enjoys massive interest and rising followership, evident in its presale success.

An Exciting Presale

The Wall Street Memes $WSM presale is ongoing, attracting massive interest from investors with a price increase coming up in 3 days. The $WSM presale is above $16.04 million, close to its target of $16.7 million. 1 WSM is worth $0.319, however, it will rise to $0.0322 by the next stage.

How To Buy

Investors can purchase the Wall Street Memes tokens with USDT, BNB, ETH, or bank cards. Let’s explore how to buy Wall Street Memes tokens.

Go to the official website , click on Buy Now. Transfer ETH or BNB to your wallet and swap for $WSM. Alternatively, acquire $WSM tokens with USDT either ERC-20 or BEP-20. Choose the USDT option and swap for a specific amount. Also, you can click on the card option to access the $WSM tokens presale page and buy directly from your bank.

Investors cannot procrastinate based on the limited time left for the presales and its conclusion approaches. WSM offers early investors paper rewards once it lists on exchanges since most of its community awaits the opportunity to trade $WSM tokens.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain for change-makers, visionaries, and innovators hoping to create positive change.

It hopes to redistribute power to individuals forging a transparent and fair society. ADA is the native token on this platform, enabling holders to participate in activities on the network.

Cardano supports DApp creation and smart contracts on its platform. Also, it serves numerous agricultural companies granting them access to track fresh produce from the production line to consumption.

Cardano is renowned as a developers’ hub offering exciting DApps on its network. It relies on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol called Ouroboros. This protocol boosts Cardano making it about four times more energy efficient than Bitcoin.

ADA is trading at $0.3128, 10:58 am EST. Its price increase in the last 24 hours is 2.46%, with a 17.51% boost in its trading volume.

ADA In A Sideways Trend

ADA is trading in a sideways trend today, forming a Gravestone Doji on the daily chart. It implies that the bears are still active in the market and forcing further price decline. ADA is trading below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), expressing a long-term bearish sentiment.

Its Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, expressing a bullish sentiment. However, the Histogram bars are fading from green, implying that the bullish trend might be short-lived, leading to a price reversal.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 53.14 in the neutral zone. The RSI is moving sideways, reflecting the current trend on the chart today.

ADA is still trading above its 50-day SMA despite the bearish outlook. It implies that the token will likely rally in the short term if the bulls sustain its current charge.

Mr.Hanky ($HANKEY)

Mr. Hankey Coin is a new meme project focused on rewarding users despite its fun approach. This project is inspired by the popular South Park character Mr.Hankey, who first appeared in 1997 and has soared in popularity.

$HANKEY, its utility token, was listed on Uniswap DEX a few days ago, making it to the top 5 trending tokens on DexTools. It attained an impressive all-time high (ATH) value of $0.3, thus rewarding its initial investors.

Its presale with a funding target of $500,000 sold out under 13 hours after launching, creating a buzz in the crypto space.

Its value also experienced a significant surge of 85% and seems poised to continue. The project enjoys massive attention from mainstream media, with over 8000 Twitter followers and support from Alpha trading groups on Telegram and Discord.

$HANKEY has a low market cap of just $1.25 million, presenting potential rewards for investors. Its locked liquidity will also boost its long-term value.

HANKEY Struggles with the Bears

HANKEY has formed a green candle on the 15-mins chart, trading in the lower region of the Donchian Channel (DC), expressing a bearish sentiment.

Also, its MACD is below its signal line, also confirming the bearish sentiment. However, the MACD’s Histogram bars are fading off, hinting at a possible recovery ahead for the asset.

The RSI value is 15.16 in the oversold region below 30, which implies that most traders are taking short positions in the market. However, the RSI is rising, also hinting at a recovery ahead. HANKEY will likely recover in the long term when the bulls overcome the bearish pressure to force a rally.

Conclusion

The top gainers benefit from increased trading activity from token holders boosting their trading volume and influencing their prices. However, note that a period of explosive price gains often precedes a price retracement or downtrend due to market cycles.

Therefore, investors should carry out proper research and risk analysis before making crypto investments due to their volatile nature. Also, it is advisable never to trade more than you can afford to use and apply trailing stop-loss techniques.

Also, the presale tokens present investors with opportunities to diversify their portfolios and are available for a limited time. Some former presale tokens like $PEPE rewarded initial investors in 2023.

Conclusively, it is safe to say that a token’s price benefits from mass adoption, utility, and community support.