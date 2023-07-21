Best Crypto Coins on 20th July – XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ

In the last 24 hours, many crypto gainers have experienced dramatic price surges, including presale projects. This positive market trend is projecting a promising price outlook for investors looking for crypto investments.

The cryptocurrencies gaining today, July 20, comprise meme coins, altcoins, and new projects measured by 24-hour trading volume, price change, and presale milestones in the short term.

Besides their current price actions, the technical analysis of these coins could hint at what to expect in the long run. Check out these top crypto gainers and which one is worth considering.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that enables fast, low-cost, and secure cross-border transactions and micropayments. It aims to connect people, banks, and payment systems to facilitate seamless money transfers globally.

The Stellar network operates through a decentralized network of computers, or nodes, that work together to validate and record transactions. It uses a unique consensus algorithm that ensures agreement on the state of the network without the need for energy-intensive mining.

The native asset of the Stellar network is XLM, which serves as a bridge currency, allowing users to convert and send different currencies effortlessly. Stellar’s built-in decentralized exchange makes it easy for users to trade assets directly on the platform.

Stellar’s mission is to create financial inclusion by providing access to affordable financial services for the unbanked and underbanked populations.

Its focus on scalability, low transaction fees, and fast settlement times make it an attractive solution for various use cases, including remittances, tokenization of assets, and facilitating cross-border payments for businesses.

The bullish trend on Stellar’s market after Ripple’s victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lingered till now. Despite persistent fluctuations, the asset’s bulls have successfully maintained their momentum, recording different high prices in the long run.

During the past month, Stellar (XLM) gained 107.25% and 66.46% in the last seven days. Today, the asset’s market price is up by 14.77% in the previous 24 hours as of 10:25 am EST.

XLM is priced at $0.1627, and its trading volume in the last 24 hours has also shot up by 258.45%, recording nearly $1.2 billion today.

Besides Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC, many crypto enthusiasts and analysts believe that the ongoing performance of Stellar (XLM) could be attributed to its network and token utility.

XLM is Enjoying a Short and Long-Term Bullish Market

In the chart above, the coin market is in a bullish trend. XLM trades above the 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The coin will likely enjoy a short- and long-term bullish market trend.

The asset’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above the signal line and is followed by bold green bars on the histogram. This shows that the coin has been bullish and is supported by strong positive momentum.

Furthermore, the chart above shows a growing green candle stick after a long green candle, indicating increasing BUY trade in the asset market. Also, XLM’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.29, moving in the overbought region. This confirms that the coin is enjoying a bullish market in the short and long term.

XDC Network (XDC)

The XDC Network (XDC) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that provides a secure, fast, and scalable infrastructure for enterprise use cases.

It operates on the XinFin Hybrid Consensus Protocol, which combines the benefits of both proof-of-stake (PoS) and practical Byzantine fault tolerance (PBFT) consensus algorithms.

XDC Network aims to address the limitations of traditional financial systems and existing blockchain networks by offering a reliable and cost-effective solution for global trade and finance.

Its ecosystem allows businesses to tokenize assets, execute smart contracts, and conduct cross-border transactions with reduced friction and settlement times.

One of the critical features of the network is its focus on supporting interoperability, enabling seamless integration with other blockchains and legacy systems. This capability makes it an attractive choice for enterprises leveraging blockchain technology without disrupting existing processes.

The XDC Network also emphasizes environmental sustainability, utilizing energy-efficient consensus mechanisms to minimize its carbon footprint compared to energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains.

Its utility token, XDC, has gained traction in various industries, including supply chain management, trade finance, and infrastructure development, where its scalability, low transaction costs, and enterprise-friendly architecture make it a viable solution for complex business needs.

XDC’s market value has increased by 7.81% in the last 24 hours, with the 24-hours trading volume up by 109.13%. The asset is valued at $0.03899, projecting a promising price outlook for traders and investors.

XDC is Projecting a Promising Market Outlook

The chart above shows an uptrend for XDC in the bullish market. The asset is trading above its 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA), representing a short and long-term bullish market sentiment.

XDC’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above the signal line and has bold green histogram bars. This shows that the coin’s bullish momentum is firm without any opportunities for market fluctuations.

The chart above shows a green candle stick forming above three consecutive candles, increasing increased buying pressure in the space of 4 days. Also, XDC’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.39, moving in the overbought region. This confirms the promising price outlook of the coin in the nearest future.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is a cryptocurrency and decentralized oracle network that bridges blockchain platforms and real-world data. It addresses a critical challenge in the blockchain space – the inability to access external information independently.

Blockchains are highly secure and transparent but operate in isolation and cannot directly fetch data from outside sources. This limitation hinders their ability to interact with the broader world, making them less useful for many real-world applications.

Chainlink solves this problem by providing a secure and reliable way to bring external data into smart contracts on the blockchain. Smart contracts are self-executing agreements that need accurate and up-to-date data to function correctly.

Chainlink’s decentralized approach makes it resistant to single points of failure and tampering, ensuring the data’s integrity and security.

This feature is crucial for applications like decentralized finance (DeFi), where financial transactions rely on real-time price data, and any inaccuracy could lead to significant losses.

Today, Chainlink (LINK) is making dramatic progress in the cryptocurrency markets, with its price up by 17.80% in the last 24 hours, at $8.09, and its trading volume up by 1147.72%, recording over $3.2 billion in the last 24 hours as of 11:18 am EST.

LINK is On a High Buying Pressure

According to the chart above, the asset faces a dramatic increase in buying pressure today. LINK’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.92, moving in the overbought zone. This confirms the increased BUY trade in the coin market today.

The asset trades above its 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA), depicting that LINK is bullish in short- and long-term momentum.

Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above the signal, accompanied by a bold green bar on the histogram. This shows LINK’s bullish momentum is strong and set to last longer in the long run.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) is a self-amending blockchain platform focusing on onchain governance and smart contract functionality.

It allows stakeholders to propose and vote on upgrades and protocol changes, ensuring the network can adapt and evolve without the need for hard forks, which can be disruptive and contentious.

The platform supports smart contracts, self-executing contracts with predefined rules, enabling developers to build decentralized applications (DApps) on the Tezos blockchain. Smart contracts on Tezos are subject to formal verification, a rigorous method of ensuring their correctness and security.

Powered by cryptocurrency, the XTZ token serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Tezos network. Token holders can participate in governance decisions, earn staking rewards, and use XTZ to pay transaction fees and services within the ecosystem.

In the last 24 hours, the market value and trading volume of XTZ have increased by 5.64% and 211.80%, recording $0.8768 and over $53 million, respectively.

XTZ on Bullish Momentum Amid Long-Term Bearish Sentiment

In the chart above, the asset market is prone to face stability today in a bullish trend. XTZ is trading above its 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below its 200-Day SMA. This implies that the coin is in a short-term bullish and long-term bearish market trend.

XTZ’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line and has a small bold green histogram bar. This shows that the coin has been unstable, but the bulls’ momentum is increasing.

In the chart above, a green candle stick is forming ahead of a small green candle, indicating increased buying pressure and support level for the coin’s price.

XTZ’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.14, pointing upward to the overbought zone. This signal corresponds with the MACD and the new growing green candle.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes (WSM) is a unique, innovative cryptocurrency combining blockchain technology’s power with the influence of internet meme culture.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, the project leverages the viral nature of memes to create a decentralized financial ecosystem that fosters community engagement and participation.

Wall Street Memes was developed by the creators of the successful Wall Street Bulls NFT collection and is driven by the rising popularity of memes as a form of communication and expression on social media platforms.

Recognizing the potential of memes to captivate audiences and generate interest, the creators of WSM sought to capitalize on this phenomenon to create a vibrant and dynamic crypto community.

Wall Street Memes Feature

Some of the project’s features are utility tokens, meme-based interactions, and a fair reward mechanism.

Utility-Infused Token

At the core of Wall Street Memes is the utility token, WSM, that operates on Ethereum’s blockchain, a decentralized and secure network to ensure transparency and immutability while enabling seamless and automated transactions.

As WSM gains traction and its community grows, it aims to evolve into a meme-based economy where users can transact and exchange goods and services using WSM tokens. This ambitious vision seeks to reshape how value is exchanged within a community and establish a new paradigm for decentralized finance.

Meme-based Interactions

The key differentiator for WSM lies in its reliance on meme-based interactions within the community. The platform encourages users to actively engage by creating, sharing, and interacting with memes related to WSM. This meme-driven approach fosters a sense of camaraderie and fun among the community members, creating a unique and engaging experience.

Fair Reward Mechanism

WSM employs a reward mechanism to incentivize participation. Users contributing memes or engaging with the content receive WSM tokens for recognition and appreciation. This rewards-based system encourages active involvement, fosters a sense of ownership, and helps build a loyal and enthusiastic user base.

Crypto and Meme Intersection

Wall Street Meme has attracted the attention of both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and meme culture enthusiasts, creating a unique bridge between two distinct communities. This convergence can potentially widen the adoption and reach of WSM and expand its influence in the broader crypto space.

$WSM Presale

The $WSM presale has gained significant attention, raising over $16 million in its ongoing presale phase.

The WSM token is selling for $0.0319 and will increase to $0.0322 in the next few days. According to the project’s tokenomics, 50% of the total token supply is allocated in the presale, whereas 30% is held in reserve for community rewards.

How to Purchase Wall Street Memes

Credit your crypto wallet with BNB, USDT (BEP-20 or ERC-20), or ETH and connect it to the presale widget.

Select your preferred cryptocurrency and enter the amount you want to swap for $WSM.

You can also use your bank card to purchase the tokens.

Come back after the presale, claim your token, and start trading on Decentralized Exchanges (DEX)

Thug Life (THUG)

Thug Life (THUG) is a new coin in the crypto market with a rugged theme attracting many crypto enthusiasts to the crypto space. The project has gained massive attention from the streets as it features popular hip-hop celebrities like Tupac, Ice Cube, etc.

According to its whitepaper, Thug Life is not an ordinary cryptocurrency. It’s a movement driven by brotherhood, humor, and the struggle of plowing in the crypto space.

Considering the fast-growing pace of the Thug Life community comprising crypto fanatics and meme wizards, several crypto influencers and analysts are suggesting high-price potential for the coin in the future.

Built on the Ethereum network, Thug Life comprises a utility token, $THUG, that serves as the primary currency for payments, trading, user rewards, and every other activity on the platform.

As the name implies, Thug Life represents the streets’ strength and is poised to get to the top of the crypto market immediately.

Thug Life Features

While the project is focused on creating a source of passive income for its community, here are features of Thug Life upholding the project:

Meme Token

Thug Life is powered by a meme token, $THUG, influenced by resilience, trolling, comedy, and tough love for the internet. $THUG token holders can trade on several exchanges once the tokens are listed.

Although its utility is not confirmed, the strong support from the Thug Life community and the power of camaraderie will drive $ THUG’s value to new levels.

Community Focus

The project aims to create a passive income for all crypto enthusiasts and early investors who have incurred huge losses in their trading activities. By providing them with an unstoppable price-growing token, $THUG, these individuals can profit from their meme content and engagement in the Thug Life ecosystem.

Ethereum-Built Blockchain

By building the project on an established ecosystem, the Ethereum blockchain, Thug Life is poised for stability, attracting investors’ trust and confidence. Also, the project will be entitled to decentralization, increased trading volume, and liquidity.

$THUG Token And How to Buy It

A total of 4.2 billion THUG tokens were distributed, and 70% were sold in presale at $0.0007 within a short period.

$THUG token presale raised over $2 million with an initial market cap of $2.9 million. Thug Life has a liquidity lock of 3 months. Since the presale has closed, all early investors should claim their tokens and start trading on DexTools and Uniswap.

Visit Thug Life’s official website and connect your crypto wallet. Next, click on “View on Dextools” or “Buy on Uniswap” to continue. Fund your wallet with enough ETH to buy $THUG and navigate to “DEXTSWAP.”

Select the “Connect Wallet” option to link your crypto wallet. Allow DexTools to access your crypto wallet and confirm the verification. Input the amount of ETH you wish to convert for $THUG and click “Convert.”

THUG is On an Intermediate Trend

According to the 15-minute chart above, THUG faces market stability in a bearish trend. The asset trades above its 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below its 200-Day SMA. This shows that the coin faces a short-term bullish and long-term bearish market sentiment.

The asset’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line with small green faded histogram bars. This implies that THUG has been bullish, but the bears are creeping in stealthily.

In the chart above, a red candle stick forms after two red candles, indicating persistent selling pressure. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.11, plunging through the neutral zone toward the oversold region. This supports the signal from the red candles and the faded histogram bar.

Burn Kenny (KENNY)

Burn Kenny (KENNY) is a new meme coin project inspired by the character Kenny McCormick from South Park. It has attracted interest in the cryptocurrency industry and seeks to emulate the successful ventures of its forerunner, Mr. Hankey Coin.

The innovative burn process used by Burn Kenny will progressively burn 30% of the original token supply over three days, which may increase the token’s price and spark demand.

This burn technique has been effective for coins like Cronos, Shiba Inu, and Luna Classic. There will be no minimum or maximum investment requirements for Burn Kenny’s ICO launch, which is anticipated to have a low hard limit of $500k and a set price of $0.0001875.

It also assigns 40% of the total amount of tokens available to its liquidity pool to maintain price stability and lower the possibility of rug pulls. The project has drawn interest from traders and token experts because of its strong liquidity.

Moreover, Burn Kenny has attracted the attention of crypto influencers who believe it has the potential to provide significant rewards in the nearest future.

Burn Kenny Features

The burning mechanism and Burn Kenny’s establishment on the Ethereum blockchain are some of the features making the project stand out:

Ethereum-based Crypto

Burn Kenny (KENNY) is an Ethereum-based meme cryptocurrency that has gained attention in the crypto community. This means the token will likely experience massive trading volume, liquidity, and stability in the future.

Burn Mechanism

The Burn Kenny project comprises a distinctive burn mechanism wherein 30% of the tokens will be burned following the scheduled listing. This burn method is intended to reduce inflation while potentially raising the token’s price.

Token-Value-Retention Technique

By allocating 40% of the total $KENNY token supply to the liquidity pool, Burn Kenny uses this as a technique to retain the value of its tokens, facilitating price stability and reducing the risk of rug pulls.

Traction-Gaining Capacity

By attracting a wide number of individuals to the project, Burn Kenny could build a solid community that will support the $KENNY, keeping its value at its peak in the crypto market.

The project has attracted the interest of influencers, including popular crypto YouTubers, indicating its potential for significant returns.

$KENNY Presale

Today at 6 pm CET, the Burn Kenny token presale will begin with investors fully supporting the coin and expecting its value will skyrocket.

Following the presale, the decentralized exchange (DEX) listing for the Burn Kenny tokens will also start shortly.

How to Buy Burn Kenny

Visit the Burn Kenny official presale website.

Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your wallet.

Select your preferred cryptocurrency and swap it for $KENNY.

More information on how to buy Burn Kenny will be shared once the presale commences.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a revolutionary financial asset class, offering opportunities and risks. Today’s top crypto gainers have shown promising and potential price growth, with many in presale gaining attention from prominent crypto entities.

These tokens, along with their unique features and mechanisms, can potentially provide significant returns to investors.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, staying informed and exercising caution when making investment decisions in this dynamic and volatile space is essential.