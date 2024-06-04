Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Best Cryptocurrencies Likely to Yield 100X Gains in June 2024
Crypto News

Best Cryptocurrencies Likely to Yield 100X Gains in June 2024

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The general crypto market sentiment is bullish, with the Fear and Greed Index at 73, reflecting greed among market participants. With the bullish momentum, altcoins are well positioned for significant gains, so now might be the best time to accumulate coins awaiting the next big rally.

Also, Bitcoin’s price has found some stability above $69,000, hinting at an upcoming altcoin rally.

Impressively, some altcoins, such as Notcoin and Gamestop, have recently recorded impressive gains. In addition, the general crypto market cap has risen to $2.7 trillion, with trading volume up by 58% in the last 24 hours.

Based on these bullish sentiments, we highlight the top cryptocurrencies likely to yield 100X gains, and one hidden gem is listed below.

Top Cryptocurrencies Poised To Reap Impressive Gains

GME (GME) – The King of Wall Street

The hype surrounding meme coins seems to grow even more significant with the Gamestop revival as recent evidence. Gamestop (GME) stands out as one of the best-performing meme coins 2024, with strong community support.

Impressively, the Gamestop Corp (NYSE: GME) stock price rallied after Keith Grill, also known as Roaring Kitty, revealed his trading activities and positions. This rally rubbed off on the Gamestop (GME) meme coin, triggering massive rallies.

As of 6:48 AM EST, GME trades at $0.0126, up 218.3% in the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has spiked by 1259.16% in the last 24 hours, showing massive interest from buyers in the token.

Given the bullish sentiment, GME is one of the altcoins set to reward investors due to positive investor sentiment.

Notcoin (NOT) – The Telegram Sensation

With a remarkable such of over 270% in the past week, Notcoin is among the top gainers in the crypto market. NOT trades at $0.02255, an 18.26% increase in the past 24 hours. 

Impressively, Notcoin attained a new all-time high of $0.02896 earlier today. Notcoin’s surge is likely due to its status as a pioneer of token mining on Telegram, which has over 35 million users.

The decreased circulating supply through staking has also increased scarcity and aided its price gains. Furthermore, around 18 million tokens have been burned to reduce sell pressure.

Binance’s support also strengthens Notcoin’s market position. Due to its performance, investors speculate that Notcoin (NOT) could rally to $0.1 if the positive price momentum continues in the coming weeks. Therefore, Notcoin is another token worth holding in an investment portfolio.

Ethereum (ETH) – The Top-Ranking Altcoin

Ethereum still retains its status as the top altcoin in the crypto market. With the SEC’s approval of its spot ETFs, Ethereum is gearing up for its best possible performance. Ethereum traded at $3,807, with an 18% increase in its trading volume in the last 24 hours.

Based on the renewed investor interest sparked by the spot Ether ETFs, Ethereum is poised to break above its all-time high value soon. Therefore, Ethereum is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch closely in 2024.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) – The Data-Driven Token

JasmyCoin rose by 101% in May, confirming massive investor interest in the token. A similar pattern is expected for June. JASMY’s price is $0.03607, up 3.64% in the past 24 hours.

While JasmyCoin is still far below its all-time high target of $4.99, $1 will be the likely target in the next bull cycle. Therefore, JASMY has a high growth potential, making it one of the best altcoins for this bull cycle.

While investors consider the best altcoins in 2024, AI-focused cryptocurrencies like WienerAI are poised to lead the next bull rally. 

WienerAI (WAI) – The AI Revolution is Here

WienerAI is an innovative project that combines artificial intelligence with crypto trading with beginner friendly features. It aims to create a new world where AI combines companionship and gains. 

Also, WienerAI envisions a world where humans see AI as a tool but a friend to partner with in trading. With seamless swaps, zero fees, and MEV protection, WienerAI will likely become one of the top ecosystems in 2024.

The WienerAI presale is ongoing, and over $4 million has been raised. Each WAI token currently trades at $0.000713 and can be purchased with ETH, USD, or a bank card. 

Additionally, WAI is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, where many top-performing tokens are hosted. Its total supply is capped at 69 billion tokens, lower than popular projects like Shiba Inu.

Hence, WAI is well-positioned to soar in the crypto market. With the next bull run on the horizon, accumulating promising altcoins is a prerequisite for massive gains. 

Before the bullish wave takes its entire course, check out WienerAI, NOT, Gamestop, Ether, and other promising altcoins and fill up your portfolio this June. But remember, proper research and understanding of the crypto market and its volatile nature is essential.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Best Cryptocurrencies Likely to Yield 100X Gains in June 2024
2 Shibu Inu Warns SHIB Holders of New Scam Tactics – But Why?
3 Jupiter Co-Founder Claims Political Influence Poses a Threat to Crypto Centralization
4 Ripple (XRP) Poised for Explosion, Says Former Ripple Director
5 Robinhood Halts GameStop Buys Again – Market Manipulation or Bad Tech?

Latest News

Shibu Inu Warns SHIB Holders Of New Scam Tactics - But Why?
Crypto News

Shibu Inu Warns SHIB Holders of New Scam Tactics – But Why?

Rida Fatima
Jupiter Co-Founder Claims Political Influence Poses a Threat to Crypto Centralization
Crypto News

Jupiter Co-Founder Claims Political Influence Poses a Threat to Crypto Centralization

Rida Fatima

The relationship between politics and the crypto sector has become a hot topic, and Meow, the co-founder of Jupiter, heads this debate. Recently, he spoke about the influence of political...

Ripple (XRP) Poised for Explosion, Says Former Ripple Director
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Poised for Explosion, Says Former Ripple Director

Rida Fatima

Ripple (XRP) price has been dropping since May. The coin slumped from $0.54 on May 25 to $0.50 yesterday. In the past seven days, the asset has declined over 2%....

Robinhood Halts GameStop Buys Again – Market Manipulation or Bad Tech?
Crypto News

Robinhood Halts GameStop Buys Again – Market Manipulation or Bad Tech?

Leah Alger
Everything AMD Announced at Computex 2024: AI Processors and Ryzen 9000 ‘Zen 5’ Processors
News

Everything AMD Announced at Computex 2024: AI Chips and Ryzen 9000 ‘Zen 5’ Processors

Krishi Chowdhary
Roaring Kitty YOLO Updates Return as $PLAY Blasts Past $1.4M
Crypto News

Roaring Kitty YOLO Updates Return as PlayDoge Blasts Through $1.4M, 6x Surge According to Analysts

Lora Pance
Ticketmaster’s Data Breach May Put 560 Million Customers at Risk
News

Ticketmaster’s Data Breach May Have Put the Data of 560 Million Customers at Risk

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.