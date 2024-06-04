Best Cryptocurrencies Likely to Yield 100X Gains in June 2024

The general crypto market sentiment is bullish, with the Fear and Greed Index at 73, reflecting greed among market participants. With the bullish momentum, altcoins are well positioned for significant gains, so now might be the best time to accumulate coins awaiting the next big rally.

Also, Bitcoin’s price has found some stability above $69,000, hinting at an upcoming altcoin rally.

Impressively, some altcoins, such as Notcoin and Gamestop, have recently recorded impressive gains. In addition, the general crypto market cap has risen to $2.7 trillion, with trading volume up by 58% in the last 24 hours.

Based on these bullish sentiments, we highlight the top cryptocurrencies likely to yield 100X gains, and one hidden gem is listed below.

Top Cryptocurrencies Poised To Reap Impressive Gains

GME (GME) – The King of Wall Street

The hype surrounding meme coins seems to grow even more significant with the Gamestop revival as recent evidence. Gamestop (GME) stands out as one of the best-performing meme coins 2024, with strong community support.

Impressively, the Gamestop Corp (NYSE: GME) stock price rallied after Keith Grill, also known as Roaring Kitty, revealed his trading activities and positions. This rally rubbed off on the Gamestop (GME) meme coin, triggering massive rallies.

As of 6:48 AM EST, GME trades at $0.0126, up 218.3% in the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has spiked by 1259.16% in the last 24 hours, showing massive interest from buyers in the token.

Given the bullish sentiment, GME is one of the altcoins set to reward investors due to positive investor sentiment.

Notcoin (NOT) – The Telegram Sensation

With a remarkable such of over 270% in the past week, Notcoin is among the top gainers in the crypto market. NOT trades at $0.02255, an 18.26% increase in the past 24 hours.

Impressively, Notcoin attained a new all-time high of $0.02896 earlier today. Notcoin’s surge is likely due to its status as a pioneer of token mining on Telegram, which has over 35 million users.

The decreased circulating supply through staking has also increased scarcity and aided its price gains. Furthermore, around 18 million tokens have been burned to reduce sell pressure.

Binance’s support also strengthens Notcoin’s market position. Due to its performance, investors speculate that Notcoin (NOT) could rally to $0.1 if the positive price momentum continues in the coming weeks. Therefore, Notcoin is another token worth holding in an investment portfolio.

Ethereum (ETH) – The Top-Ranking Altcoin

Ethereum still retains its status as the top altcoin in the crypto market. With the SEC’s approval of its spot ETFs, Ethereum is gearing up for its best possible performance. Ethereum traded at $3,807, with an 18% increase in its trading volume in the last 24 hours.

Based on the renewed investor interest sparked by the spot Ether ETFs, Ethereum is poised to break above its all-time high value soon. Therefore, Ethereum is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch closely in 2024.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) – The Data-Driven Token

JasmyCoin rose by 101% in May, confirming massive investor interest in the token. A similar pattern is expected for June. JASMY’s price is $0.03607, up 3.64% in the past 24 hours.

While JasmyCoin is still far below its all-time high target of $4.99, $1 will be the likely target in the next bull cycle. Therefore, JASMY has a high growth potential, making it one of the best altcoins for this bull cycle.

While investors consider the best altcoins in 2024, AI-focused cryptocurrencies like WienerAI are poised to lead the next bull rally.

WienerAI (WAI) – The AI Revolution is Here

WienerAI is an innovative project that combines artificial intelligence with crypto trading with beginner friendly features. It aims to create a new world where AI combines companionship and gains.

Also, WienerAI envisions a world where humans see AI as a tool but a friend to partner with in trading. With seamless swaps, zero fees, and MEV protection, WienerAI will likely become one of the top ecosystems in 2024.

The WienerAI presale is ongoing, and over $4 million has been raised. Each WAI token currently trades at $0.000713 and can be purchased with ETH, USD, or a bank card.

Additionally, WAI is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, where many top-performing tokens are hosted. Its total supply is capped at 69 billion tokens, lower than popular projects like Shiba Inu.

Hence, WAI is well-positioned to soar in the crypto market. With the next bull run on the horizon, accumulating promising altcoins is a prerequisite for massive gains.

Before the bullish wave takes its entire course, check out WienerAI, NOT, Gamestop, Ether, and other promising altcoins and fill up your portfolio this June. But remember, proper research and understanding of the crypto market and its volatile nature is essential.



