BidenX Gains 9% on DexTools, But The Meme Games Token Promises to Render 10x Returns

The excitement around the upcoming US election has influenced the crypto world, creating new political-themed tokens. Among these, BidenX has recently made headlines with a notable 9% price jump despite the broader market struggles.

The tokens’ impressive performance has placed it among the top 10 hot coins on Dextools.

While BidenX continues to make waves, another fresh contender, The Meme Games (MGMES), is gaining momentum. Given its bullish presale momentum, The Meme Games is poised for up to 10x returns for early investors.

As these two projects compete for investor attention, their price movements offer valuable insights. Now, let’s examine BidenX’s performance and find out why The Meme Games might be the next hot trend in crypto.

BidenX Shows Wild Price Swings on First Trading Day

Launched yesterday, July 23, BidenX has posted significant price movement in the market. According to Dextools data, BidenX launched at $0.00008 and quickly surged to $0.026, representing an impressive 3,150% increase.

However, the cryptocurrency market’s volatility soon kicked in. As a result, BidenX’s price plummeted to $0.0123 within minutes. The Bulls held it at this level for a while, but the token gradually fell to $0.0088.

Surprisingly, BidenX dipped drastically, losing most of its gains to trade at $0.00459. But it has regained momentum, trading around $0.0129.

According to data from Dextools, BidenX is up 4% in the five-minute timeframe, suggesting a gradual comeback. This wild price action indicates robust bullish momentum in the market.

Can BidenX Maintain Its Momentum?

While BidenX’s initial performance is impressive, the big question remains: Can it sustain these gains? New tokens often experience high volatility in their early days, but with BidenX, things might be different.

The token’s connection to political themes might impact its performance as election season heats up.

Moreover, in less than 48 hours, the trading volume has reached around $2.21 million. Also, BidenX’s team has locked more than $218,000 in liquidity.

The high trading volume shows strong interest from traders, and the locked liquidity helps ensure price stability and trust in the coin. Nonetheless, BidenX’s ability to maintain its momentum will depend on its ability to retain investor attention in the crypto market.

BidenX Price Analysis as it Drops Below Trendline

BidenX’s price chart reveals a recent dip below its bullish trendline. This move typically signals bearish sentiment in the short term.

However, the broader market momentum suggests a potential rebound. BidenX still holds a spot among Dextools’ trending tokens, keeping it in investors’ sights.

Further, with a market cap hovering around $400,000, BidenX has room for growth. This relatively low valuation could attract investors looking for the next big meme coin.

Moreover, the token’s visibility on Dextools could expose BidenX to a broader audience, potentially drawing in new buyers. The PVT indicator currently stands at 4.169 million, suggesting intense buying pressure, which validates BidenX’s recent price surge.

However, the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting short-term bearish momentum. Despite the mixed signals, BidenX’s growth potential remains.

The high PVT suggests underlying strength, while its trending status on Dextools maintains visibility. Thus, the token has a chance to sustain its growth in the future.

Notably, the chart shows support at $0.0035 and resistance at $0.0250, which are key levels to watch.

BidenX’s Verified Contract and Zero Tax: What it Means for Investors

DexTools confirms that BidenX’s contract is verified. This means the code is public and has been checked for authenticity. For context, verified contracts offer more transparency, allowing investors to see exactly how the token operates.

DexTools also states that BidenX is not a honeypot. Honeypots are scams where investors can buy but can’t sell tokens. This claim suggests BidenX is likely a legitimate project. It reduces the risk of it being a rug pull or scam.

Furthermore, BidenX has zero buy-and-sell taxes, meaning you keep 100% of your tokens when buying or selling. These factors make BidenX appear more trustworthy. However, while these factors make BidenX seem reliable, it remains highly volatile.

Investors seeking stability might consider alternatives. One option is The Meme Games, which is currently in presale. It offers a unique concept with potentially lower risk.

The Meme Games ($MGMES): A Fresh Take on Crypto Investing

The Meme Games ($MGMES) presale is turning heads in the market. The project has raised more than $230,000 in just a few days. This Olympic-themed project offers a unique blend of entertainment and investment potential.

Why The Meme Games Presale is Worth a Look?

The Meme Games brings a fresh concept to the crypto world. It combines popular meme coins with Olympic-style competitions.

Investors can support their favorite meme characters, such as Doge, Pepe, or DogWifHat. According to the project, winning characters earn their backers a 25% bonus on their investment.

As meme coins gain popularity again, The Meme Games ($MGMES) offer a way to participate in multiple trends simultaneously. While all investments carry risks, The Meme Games presents an interesting option for those seeking something new in crypto.

The presale price is currently $0.00905 per token but will increase soon, making early investment more attractive. In addition, the project offers impressive staking rewards. Early stakers can earn up to 1,059% APY.

Interestingly, Meme Games plans to list on decentralized exchanges by September 10. This could lead to a price surge. Also, the project’s smart contract has passed an audit by SolidProof, adding a layer of security for investors.

Buyers can purchase tokens using ETH, USDT, BNB, or bank cards. Visit its official page and grab some tokens before the presale ends.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

