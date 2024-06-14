Big Economic Bubbles Lead to Big Market Crashes – Expert’s Warning for 2025

Renowned US economist Harry Dent warns of a 2025 stock market crash due to the artificial bubble inflated by excessive economic stimulus after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dent observes that bubbles usually go unnoticed for five years before bursting. He fears that because this has been a much longer bubble, it could potentially lead to a more significant crash than the 2008 crisis.

The Ignored Time Bomb

Dent blames the impending market crash on years of excessive money printing and loose monetary policy implemented after the 2008 crisis. These actions, he argues, inflated asset prices to unprecedented levels, creating a ‘bubble of all bubbles.’

Government stimulus packages issued in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and rock-bottom interest rates further exacerbated the situation.

Dent predicts that the S&P will lose over 80% of its value and the Nasdaq over 90%. This means that stock prices for many large US companies, especially those in the technology sector, could plummet.

Despite this gloomy picture, the FED is being cautious in adjusting its monetary policy. The FED Funds Target Rate remained unchanged at 5.25% following Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to decide whether a rate cut is necessary.

FED Stress Test – A Glimmer of Hope or False Security?

The 2023 FED stress test showed all 23 US banks would be able to withstand a global recession, with enough capital on hand to continue operating even if the stock market were to dip 45%.

In fact, the biggest banks, such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, would have capital buffers exceeding the FED’s 4.5% minimum requirement.

However, 2023 saw some of the largest bank collapses in the country’s history. Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank failures resulted in over $38B lost. Additionally, 2023 marked the collapse of two small regional banks: Heartland Tri-State Bank in July and Citizens Bank of Sac City in November.